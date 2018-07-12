Soccer fans flock to Chukchansi Park for Liga MX exhibition featuring Club America

More than 10,000 soccer fans came to see Las Aguilas of Club America in their return to Fresno to take on Los Zorros of Club Atlas. The game ended 0-0.
Soccer

Mexican pro teams America, Atlas play to 0-0 tie in Chukchansi Park exhibition

Fresno Bee Staff

July 12, 2018 07:41 AM

Mexican pro soccer clubs Club America and Club Atlas played to a 0-0 tie Wednesday night in a Liga MX exhibition before 10,767 at Chukchansi Park.

Las Aguilas of Club America, on their final stop of their Tour Aguila, were the clear favorite with the majority of the stadium sporting yellow and blue.

The match featured three national team players: Mexican national team defender Paul Aguilar captained Club America; the U.S. national team was represented by midfielder Joe Corona (America) and defender Omar Gonzalez (Club Atlas).

It was the 13th Liga MX exhibition match at Chukchansi Park in the last seven years, and the first between America and Atlas. The stadium record attendance is 16,821 for Atlas vs. Chivas de Guadalajara in 2015.

Fresno’s pro franchise, Fresno FC of the United Soccer League, is back in action Saturday at 7 p.m. at Chukchansi Park against Phoenix Rising FC. Fresno has risen to playoff position at eighth in the USL Western Conference. Details: www.fresnofc.com 

