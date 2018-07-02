Many Fresno soccer fans disappointed after Mexico falls to Brazil in World Cup

It was a tough morning for fans of the Mexico National Team, El Tricolor, as they lost 2-0 to Brazil, ending their hopes of bringing home the coveted World Cup 2018 trophy.
Dressed in green, white and read — and some wearing lucha libre masks— dozens of Fresno fans gathered Monday morning at Fat Boys Taqueria for the big game.
The last time Mexico reached the quarterfinals was when the country hosted the tournament in 1986. This year’s World Cup had started so promisingly for Mexico. The team opened with a win over Germany, setting the defending champions on the path to an early exit. But Mexico dropped to second in its pool with a final loss to Sweden last week, then stayed tight with Brazil until a late goal sealed El Tri’s fate.
Mexico has bowed out in the first knockout round seven straight tournaments, extending its wait for the “quinto partido” – or fifth game – for at least another four years.
“Today was not the result we were hoping for, disappointed, but, hey, we’ll see you in four years,” said fan Rafael Sanchez.
