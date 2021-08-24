Fishing report, Aug. 25-31: George succeeding Nichols at Shaver; trophy trout project

Dick Nichols, left, and Roger George at the 2017 Fresno County Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. George is taking over Nichols’ Shaver Lake fishing guide service. Special to The Bee

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State (he still holds the school record). George guides in the greater Fresno area and holds the striper record at Millerton Lake. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted.

Photo gallery

Show off your success! Share your fish photos and videos with Bee readers. Please share only jpeg images and Mp4 video files. Include “Fishing Report” in the subject line and a full caption and email to sports@fresnobee.com

Best bets

Delta stripers and bass on the prowl, Alan Fong said. Shaver still putting out kokanee limits, Dick Nichols reported. Courtright and Wishon trout keeping up the pace, Kelly Brewer said. Don Pedro kokanee and trout bite taking the spotlight, Monte Smith reported.

Roger’s remarks: The stuff fishing dreams are made of

The smells, sounds and feel of the small 12-foot aluminum Valco boat I fished out of for many years as a kid still jump out at me in vivid detail the moment I think about them. These feelings are intense and still mean “fishing” to me.

Going fishing for the first time, catching a fish, or just getting into a boat all are special moments. The longer I fish, the more I suspect that those early experiences are what still drive me after all these years.

I remember so many times as a young boy sitting in our truck’s middle front seat between my dad and his fishing buddy while pulling our boat to the lake. I would raptly listen to all the fishing stories and amazing tales, hoping that someday I would be a good fisherman, too.

It’s amazing how some early experiences can become so crystal clear and compelling, there is no doubt they become the fuel that drives an angler forward.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

I was about 9 years old and we were bass fishing Pine Flat in the spring. My dad had set me up with one of the new plastic worm setups taking the fishing world by storm. I had cast out near a vertical wall and let it fall to the bottom about 10 feet deep when I saw my line move. I set the hook and after a great fight I had a personal-best bass of 4 pounds on the stringer! It was a monster for a kid my age. The trip back to the dock was one I’ll never forget.

We had a couple miles to go and I was in the bottom of the boat looking down at the biggest fish I had ever caught. I just kept staring at it as all the smells of the rubber worms, old lures, gas and our lunch intermingled and filled the bottom of the hull. It all seemed so wonderful. The moment made me realize there was nothing like catching a big fish; I was hooked. From then on, every time I was on the water, it took me back to that moment of victory. Took me years to finally consciously realize what that one trip and fish had meant to me.

For some kids, catching a bluegill or a carp was all it took to set them on a lifelong path. In some cases they may not have gotten to fish much as life unfolded, but they will tell you with passion and certainty that they will do it someday and it’s on their bucket list.

Keep building and pursuing your dreams, they are what the best parts of our lives are made of. Help build your children’s dreams, too — they’re more powerful than we know. Never give up!

Valley

West-side waterways

Striper 2 Catfish 2

The school-sized striped bass are taken on a variety of baits from the northern portion of the aqueduct with pile worms, cut baits, or fresh shad. The triple-digit temperatures in the Valley are a major deterrent to fishing any of the water conveyance systems, and even with the low water levels, most striped bass anglers are heading for the main San Luis Reservoir.

In the south aqueduct in Kern County, Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported catfish are the top species with Triple S Dip Bait along with green crawlers, or regular night crawlers. Striped bass fishing has been slow with most anglers targeting whiskerfish. A few stripers in the 3-pound range have been taken on flukes or small shad-patterned swimbaits early in the mornings or just before dusk.

Call: Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis 292-3474; Bob’s Bait Bucket in Bakersfield (661) 833-8657

Eastman Lake

Bass 1 Trout 1 Bluegill 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 1

It’s a sad situation here with Eastman holding at only 6% with dead fish starting to accumulate along the shorelines with the lack of oxygen in the low, warm lake. An algae bloom continues to form. Catfishing is the only game in town with chicken livers, cut baits or nightcrawlers from the banks near the launch ramps.

Call: Eastman Lake 689-3255

Hensley Lake

Bass 1 Trout 1 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Crappie 1

Similar to Eastman, very little change here with Hensley being plagued by low, stagnant water and forming algae blooms. The lake is at 8%. Catfishing with cut baits or chicken livers at night from the banks near the launch ramps or under lights at night in the murky water is the only reason to make the trip.

Call: Valley Rod Gun, Clovis 292-3474; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151

Lake Don Pedro

Bass 2 Trout 3 Kokanee 3 King salmon 2 Crappie 1

Don Pedro is the latest hot spot for kokanee and rainbow trout in the Mother Lode as the launch ramp conditions at nearby New Melones are a deterrent to chasing the species there. Limits of kokanee and quality rainbows have been the rule for experienced fishermen, and the pressure has been light as the recreational boating is starting to slow down to more reasonable levels.

Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing said, “I took out Mike and Selina Reyna of Hanford on Friday, and I wasn’t sure how the kokanee bite was going to be. We started off at depths from 55 to 60 feet for rainbows and from 100 to 110 feet for kokanee with pink Pro-Troll Kokanee Killers or J-Pex lures behind Mack’s dodgers, and the shallower rod went off right away. As Selina as reeling it in, the fish kept taking line and making runs so we knew it was a good fish. When it came up close to the boat underwater, we knew we had a good one, and when it was in the net, the king salmon weighed in at 6 pounds. We ended the day with nine kokanee, five rainbows, and the big king. I was surprised how well the kokanee are holding up as there are nice and bright with just a little button forming on the nose. The king was loaded with eggs, as well. I saw kokanee down to 135 feet, and when we dropped down to the fish between 120/125 feet, we would hook up.”

Kyle Wise of HeadHunter Guide Service has been avoiding his home lake of New Melones due to the dust accumulating on his vessel while launching on the dirt ramp, and he said, “We have been smashing limits of kokanee daily with the big fish holding on the bottom. If you know how to get down to them, you will be able to pick them up. The trout are easy to come by at 40 to 60 feet with blue/silver Speedy Shiners. The deeper the fish are taken from, the cleaner they are. For the kokanee, I have been using my old standard of gold Apex lures behind a 5.5-inch gold dodger.”

The bass bite has been challenging, and Mitch Mitcheltree of the Sierra Bass Club in Clovis said, “It’s been a tough bite with most bass taken on plastics on the drop-shot or Senkos with a little bit of topwater first thing in the morning. There were a few bass taken on jerkbaits as well during Saturday’s tournament.” Mitcheltree came in third with his partner Jordan Chase at 7.23 pounds with the team of Ryan Reynolds and Ron Rustigian placing first at 8.66 pounds with a 2.44-pound big fish.”

Anglers are requested to complete the kokanee survey at https://bit.ly/kokesandkings upon the completion of every trip to provide accurate information to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The lake has dropped to 54%, and the Blue Oaks launch ramp is expected to be out of the water by Aug. 30. The Fleming Oaks and Moccasin launch ramps will remain open until further notice while there is a visible buoy line installed from Schoolhouse Point to Fleming Meadows.

Call: Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing (209) 581-4734; Kyle Wise – Head Hunter Guide Service – (209) 531- 3966; Ryan Cook – Ryan Cook’s Fishing - 691-7008

Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area

Bass 2 Trout 1 Crappie 2 Catfish 3 Bluegill 2

The lake held at 10%, and Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Tackle reported solid catfishing with Triple S Dip Bait near the dam, French Gulch, or Piney Point. A few crappie are coming out, but catfishing is the best bet. The French Gulch Marina is only launch ramp with the low lake level. Trout fishing has come to a standstill with the low and warm water despite the Lake Isabella Kern Valley Chamber of Commerce Trout Derby continuing through September 6th. Information is available at https://www.kernrivervalley.com/2020-isabella-lake-fishing-derby. Buena Vista sports a decent bass bite with plastics around submerged trees or rock while crappie have been taken on minijigs once anglers find the right tree or bush. Catfishing remains slow. The lower Kern River continues to be the top location in the region for smallmouth and largemouth bass with live minnows or plastics. Catfish are also taken in the lower river, but the upper river is very low at 91 cfs at Kernville. Few anglers are heading to work the shrinking pools.

Call: Bob’s Bait Bucket in Bakersfield (661) 833-8657; North Fork Marina (760) 376-1812; Golden Trout Pack Station (559) 542-2816

Lake Kaweah

Bass 2 Crappie 1 Trout 1 Catfish 2

The lake dropped to 15% this week, and parts of the lake under several feet of water are now exposed. There are some quality largemouth bass in the lake with the team of Kyle Manes and Kevin Flint taking first place in Saturday’s Cen Cal Elite Bass Tournaments with a 14.78-pound boosted by a single fish at 9.31 pounds. There is a window for topwater in the early mornings before finesse techniques with Senkos or plastic work best. The bass are holding on the available structure such as rockpiles. There are unmarked hazards throughout the shallow lake. The Kaweah River is running at only 11 cfs at Three Rivers.

Lake Success/Tule River

Bass 2 Crappie 1 Trout 3 Catfish 2

Chuck Stokke of the Sequoia Fishing Company said, “The lake is very low at 12%, and bass fishing remains slow due to high daytime temperatures. There is a good topwater bite in the morning along with a frog bite in the evenings. During the day, plastics with a finesse presentation are your best bet along rocky main lake points. The recent drop in temperature should improve the bass bite, but the heat is coming back again.” In the Tule River, Stokke said, “The river is fishing excellent on dry flies, especially on terrestrial patterns such as hoppers or ants. The river is very low, and the trout are very spooky so anglers will need to approach the water slowly.”

Call: Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com

McClure Reservoir

Bass 2 Trout 2 King salmon 0 Kokanee 0 Crappie 2 Catfish 2

Not much change with the exception of the water dropping from 28 to 26%. There is a decent topwater bite up in the river with Whopper Ploppers 90. Numbers of spotted bass are possible working bridge pillars with 4.5-inch Roboworm’s Hologram Shad on a drop-shot or similar patterns of tubes at 10 to 20 feet. There are suspended bass in open water, and you can use a drop-shot to locate them. A recent trout plant of 1000 pounds could bring out the big swimbait bite for quality largemouth and spotted bass. Bagby, Horseshoe Bend, and McClure Point North launch ramps are closed due to water levels. Barrett Cove South and McClure Point South are going.

Call: Ryan Cook – Ryan Cook’s Guide Service - 691-7008

McSwain Reservoir

Trout 2

With the recent trout plants from Calaveras Trout Farm and the Department of Fish and Wildlife, trollers are working blade/’crawler combinations, Wedding Rings, or Rapalas up the river arm as the trout are migrating towards cooler water. Bank fishing is best at night with Power Bait, nightcrawlers, or Kastmasters from the Brush Pile, Handicapped Docks, or peninsula near the Marina. The annual fall Merced Irrigation Trout Derby is scheduled for Oct. 2-3. Information and registration https://www.lakemcclure.com/annual-fall-trout-derby-returns-to-lake-mcswain/

Call: McSwain Marina (209) 378-2534

Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River

Bass 2 Striped bass 1 Shad 1 Bluegill 3 Crappie 2

The lake rose to 44%, but recreational boat traffic remains intense, even in the early evenings. High temperatures this week should continue to contribute to heavy boat pressure. Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun reported the best bass action is in the more protected and cooler waters of the river arm with plastics on a Texas-rig, jerkbaits, or jigs. The bass are eating crawdads, and crawdad-patterned crankbaits or large orange jigs are working best along small rocks in the main lake. Bluegill are thick around the shorelines.

Sycamore Island will be open Fridays through Sundays and State holidays through November 11. Seasonal hours of operation are 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. January, February, March, October, and November; 6:00 am to 7:00 pm April and September, and 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. May through August. Entry fees are $9.00 per vehicle and $5.00 per trailer. Annual passes are available for $85.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474

New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Catfish 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 2

The lake dropped to 39%, and the effect of the dropping water levels is that the bass bite has been inconsistent for topwater lures as the fish are moving constantly. Suspended fish are the rule, and plastics or tubes on the drop-shot remain the most consistent techniques. The kokanee are hugging the bottom, and fewer trollers are targeting the lake, opting for Don Pedro for easier launch ramp conditions and active fish. There are big rainbows remaining in the lake, and the best fishing is under lights at night. There are numerous unmarked hazards throughout the lake. Boaters have to be extremely cautious.

Call: Glory Hole Sports (209) 736-4333; Monte Smith (209) 581-4734; John Liechty Xperience Fishing Guide Service (209) 743-9932

Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River

Bass 2 Trout 1 Kokanee 0 King salmon 0 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

The lake is balancing inflow with outflow, and it held at 20%. The best bass action has been around Deer Creek and Sycamore in the river arm near the submerged trees or rock with jerkbaits or plastics on the drop-shot. The bass are oriented towards colder water up river. Trout trolling is slow, but there is improved action in the lower Kings for fly fishermen in the catch-and-release zone along with spin casters in the open area with spinners, Power Bait, nightcrawlers, or salmon eggs in the moving water. The river dropped from 185 to 170 cfs near Trimmer.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626

San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay

Striper 2 Catfish 2 Bass 2 Crappie 1

Shore fishing is strong for school-sized striped bass at Dinosaur Point with anchovies, pile worms, or locally obtained grass shrimp. Anglers are unwilling to leave their vehicles along Highway 152 for the long walk down to the water’s edge, and they are congregating at the Basalt Recreational Area or Dinosaur Point. Vehicles illegally traversing the newly exposed dry lake bottom of San Luis Reservoir have caused the park to now close at sundown instead of the usual 10 p.m. closure. There have been many vehicles stuck in the mud as drivers go off the designated roads into areas that are closed to traffic. Vehicles now need to exit the park before sunset. The only launch ramp open for boaters is the Dinosaur Point ramp #3 dock. Trollers and reaction anglers continue to struggle with inactive fish rejecting their baits in the falling water. There are a few quality fish to be caught, but the numbers have been missing. The middle of the lake is only at 60 to 70 feet. Roger George was able to catch and release a 13-pound striped on a silver shad-type lure as part of only five linesides. The algae is not too bad, but the wind continues to be an almost daily issue. Finding fish is harder than usual — although you wouldn’t think it would be in the shallow lake. Expect the water to slowly continue to fall for the next few months. Anglers are concerned about the possibility of a fish die-off. The lake dropped to 15%.

In the forebay, Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill said, “The grass continues to choke shore access throughout the reservoir with the exception of the channels near the Highway 152 Bridge or Highway 33. Anglers are wading out past the grass to toss topwater lures or lipless crankbaits. The north end by Check 12 has been clear from weeds, and bank fishermen are soaking cut baits or pile worms. Largemouth bass are biting plastics or Senkos along the rockwall and near the old Medieros launch ramp.”

At San Luis, there are three wind warning and lake closure lights near the Basalt Entrance Station, Quien Sabe Point, and the Romero Visitor Center. At the O’Neill Forebay, the lights are located near the old Medeiros boat ramp and above the South Beach Area. Amber lights signify caution conditions for winds or other concerns while red lights indicate the lake is closed to boating and all vessels must immediately vacate the lake.

Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle (408) 463-0711, Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com 905-2954

High Sierra

Bass Lake

Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 2

Similar to last week, the few trollers are finding the occasional large kokanee to 18 inches along with rainbow trout in the early morning before the recreational boating starts. With the closure of northern California national forests, the Labor Day weekend may be more crowded, if that is possible, at the lake. The lake dropped slightly to 66%.

Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool

The road to Edison and Florence is open, but Edison is very low at 11% with Florence at 39%. Mammoth Pool dropped to 59%. Trout plants took place at Ward Lake, Portal Forebay, and Mono Creek two weeks ago.

Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000

Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake

Kokanee 3 Trout 2

Bee fishing expert Roger George is taking on Dick Nichols’ Shaver Lake guide service when Nichols retires next month. George said, “This whole thing started when Dick Nichols and I had our annual lunch, and he told me that he was retiring after his charter Sept. 10. One thing led to another and we both discussed my filling his spot at Shaver. The more I thought about it and discussed it with my wife, Elaine, the more we felt it was in the best interest of all to fill Dick’s vacant fishing charter business. I had fished Shaver with my dad in my early years, so this is like going back to the beginning for me. Dick had also been the one with the vision to actually encourage me to become a guide nine years ago.

Dick Nichols in an undated photo on Shaver Lake. Nichols announced he’s retiring as a fishing guide in September. Special to The Bee

“The other good news about my move is that Shaver Lake Sports general manager Heather Leon has offered for the store to accept my reservations as they have done for Dick for the past 16 years. I plan to work out of Shaver Lake Sports and Shaver Lake marina as Dick has done all of these years. I’ll also continue to be available to guide San Luis, hitting trips there after the Shaver season. It’ll be fun to have several great places to guide as well as diversifying species and seasons. Dick has agreed to mentor me for the next few months, and I’ll be pro staff for him next season. Shaver Lake Sports will be taking reservations for my first trips to begin May 1. Shaver is a great place and community to be a part of — I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Shaver Lake is unique in the inception of the Shaver Lake Trophy Trout Project which is an example of a community coming together to support the local economy by planting trophy rainbows into the lake. Since the start of the program several years ago, Central Valley fishermen have enjoyed the opportunity to score personal-best rainbows from the banks or trolling. The annual Sportsman’s Dinner was held at the Boy Scout Hall this past Saturday evening, and a crowd of 350 people packed the hall to enjoy a steak dinner, live auction and silent auction with all proceeds dedicated to the trophy trout project.

Dick Nichols of Dick’s Fishing Charters along with the late Captain Jack Yandell were the catalysts for the SLTTP years ago, and the community continues to generously support the program despite the change of leadership over the years.

Nichols, who has guided on Shaver for the past 16 years, has a few weeks remaining before his retirement date of Sept. 10, but there is community outcry for him to continue to guide on a limited basis during weekdays. Nichols said, “It was another good kokanee week, and the difference is they have vacated our uneven waters for deeper water near the Point at depths from 75 and 80 feet in 90 to 100 feet of water. We have been getting a fairly steady bite using orange, orange/white, and orange/yellow Dick’s Mountain Hoochies tipped with scented corn behind watermelon or gold and orange-foiled 5.7-inch Dick’s Mountain Dodgers.

“Bob Jorgenson of Burbank and his son-in-law, Dan, out during the week and the two went home with limits of pre-spawn large kokanee, releasing a number of fish as they only wanted to keep eight for dinner. Other trips during the week were rewarded with multiple limits. The early morning hours are hosting many trolling boats, and they too are doing very well. I don’t think it is necessary now to be fishing at 5:15 a.m. with the fish down. We found a good bite as the sun came up about 6:30 a.m. The smoke from Northern California fires is hovering over the lake. The cooler weather and the smoke filtering the sun’s rays may be reason the bite goes on after sun up.

“Weekend guide Tom Oliveira put his clients on limits of kokanee all weekend and into the week with his Mag Tackle gold hoochies behind Mag Tackle gold dodgers at the same depths.”

Logan Daves shows off his Aug. 10 catch at Shaver Lake measuring 3.04 pounds and 18 inches. He used a 2.8 Keitech. Chris Daves Special to The Bee

Todd Wittwer of Kokanee.net Guide Service said, “The boat traffic has been ramping up a bit over the weekend, and one boat had to be reminded not to follow closely to our partner guide, Jared Romero, on Saturday morning. The big fish are hunkered down to the bottom, and there aren’t as many fish showing up as there have no big schools formed as of yet. Most of the kokanee are in the 13- to 15-inch range with fewer of the 17/18-inch kokanee. The pink Radical Glow Tube or double glow Rocky Mountain Tackle hoochies have been effective at 75 to 82 feet along with the orange RGT behind an orange Dick’s Mountain dodger. The bite improves once the breeze comes up.”

The final Kokanee Power Derby of the year will be Sept. 11 at Shaver, and pre-fishing should start in earnest in the coming weeks.

Anglers are requested to complete the kokanee survey at bit.ly/kokesandkings upon the completion of every trip to provide accurate information to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

At Huntington, water releases out of Edison and Florence brought the lake up to 99%. Trout fishing is decent near the mouth of Rancheria Creek with Power Bait, nightcrawlers, or spinners. Trollers are launching easily to pick up small planted rainbows along with kokanee at depths from 20 to 40 feet with Wedding Rings or spoons. Heavy recreational pressure is anticipated through the Labor Day Weekend.

Call: Dick Nichols – Dick’s Fishing Charters at Shaver Lake Sports 841-2740; Todd Wittwer – Kokanee.net Guide Service 288-8100; Dinkey Creek Inn 841-3435

Wishon/Courtright

Trout 3

Kelly Brewer of the Wishon Village RV Park and Store said, “Both lakes are still fishing good, and trollers are scoring with Wedding Rings tipped with a nightcrawler behind a flasher or blade/’crawler combinations at depths to 40 feet while bank fishermen are picking up limits of trout with an assortment of Power Bait or nightcrawlers near the launch ramps or the dam. Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis found good action for rainbows and browns on crankbaits or spinners at the river inlet at Wishon. The water level at Wishon has dropped, and boats have to launch from the dirt. Courtright remains on the concrete ramp.”

Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361

Ocean

Half Moon Bay

Salmon 2 Rockfish 3 Striper 2 Halibut 3 Sand dabs 2 Surf perch 2+

The salmon from the Coast Side Fishing Club net pens have yet to arrive in force, and you have to take a ride north from the Half Moon Bay harbor to find a decent salmon bite. Rockfish limits remain the rule along the local reefs while the promise of a bonus halibut lies amongst the beaches south of the harbor. Ling cod have been scarce overall with the best action further from the harbor.

The Riptide out of Half Moon Bay Sport Fishing posted 9 limits of rockfish along with a ling cod on Saturday. The Huli Cat went rockfishing off of San Gregorio in 150 feet of water on Sunday for 6 limits of rockfish with Michael Lee of Cupertino landing an 8-pound ling on a hitchhiker. Earlier in the week, Captain Tom Mattusch was south in slightly-deeper water at 160 feet below San Gregorio for 17 limits of rockfish and 6 lings. The Ankeny Street has also been focusing on rockfish south of the harbor, and they boated 15 limits of rockfish and a pair of ling cod.

Captain Dennis Baxter of the New Captain Pete reported continued good halibut fishing along the beaches with fresh-dead squid along with the occasional salmon off of Pacifica. If you want to put up a score, you have to travel north to the Channel Buoys. The interesting point is that Half Moon Bay is 18 miles from the Channel Buoys while Emeryville is 16 miles, but most of us have it our mind that Half Moon Bay is a much longer ride to the fish.

The Huli Cat will be taking a second series of rockfish research trips for the California Collaborative Fisheries Research Program in the closed zones along the San Mateo and Santa Cruz County coasts this week.

Call: Captain Dennis Baxter – New Captain Pete (650) 576-3844; Captain Tom Mattusch – Huli Cat (650) 619-0459

Monterey/Santa Cruz

Salmon 2 Halibut 3 Rockfish 3 Striper 2 White seabass 2 Sand dabs 3 Surf perch 3

Allen Bushnell of Santa Cruz Kayak and Surfcasting Guide Service said, “Anglers all around Monterey Bay enjoyed another great week of fishing despite some windy days and a strong south swell. King salmon are scarce, but still in the mix, feeding on abundant anchovy schools. The best reports came in from Mulligan’s Hill up to the Soquel Hole. The kings are scattered, and they are deep. Most catches were reported by trollers working close to the bottom in 200 to 260 feet of water using hoochies or anchovies behind a flasher. Most boats have switched over to fishing halibut or rockfish because salmon are becoming scarcer by the day Thankfully, halibut fishing remains very strong on the flat sandy areas of the bay. Chris Arcoleo at Chris’ Fishing Trips has seen enough halibut action this week from his private boat pals that he’s arranged a dedicated halibut trip scheduled for Monday. The likely target area is Sand City up to Marina for the flatties. Boats working out of Moss Landing can turn either left or right when they leave the harbor to find a good halibut bite. The beaches near Salinas River mouth have plenty of bait and the halibut population is dense in that area. The Pajaro Pipeline area may be ground zero these days for halibut, both big and small. Private boater Joe Baxter provided the low-down on Sunday saying, “My buddies had three legal and seven short hali’s at Pajaro today. There are tons of ‘chovies in 50 feet of water from Santa Cruz Harbor to Natural Bridges. We fished hali’s for 1.5 hours in 45 to 70 feet in front of the harbor. No Love. The south swell was strong, and we had limits of cod and worked hard for them in the local shallows. As the south swell dies off, we should see more halibut moving in to the shallower water in Capitola and Santa Cruz. It’s also getting to the season when the North Coast spots start to get hot for halibut. Rockfishing was better from the deeper waters this week. Near Monterey, the Carmel area, and of course the Big Sur area, quick limits of big fish are the norm. Carol Jones from the Kahuna out of Moss Landing listed a typical trip’s catch on Sunday. “We had 18 anglers and we headed towards Big Sur. Our final count showed 10 copper rockfish, three lingcod, two Pacific mackerel, one Spanish Mackerel, 161 assorted rockfish and nine vermilion rockfish (up to 7.5 pounds). In Santa Cruz, JT Thomas aboard the beautiful Miss Beth uses the same strategy, traveling north towards Ano Nuevo and Franklin Point for productive bottom fishing. Beth Norton reported for Go Fish Santa Cruz, saying, “The boat apparently likes fishing at Franklin Point because it went back there again today. Clients had early crew limits of a variety of rock cod, including some big vermillion. Savvy surfcasters found ways to beat the big south swell this week. Many beaches were unfishable due to the heavy wave action and tons of ripped up kelp in the water. There are a few beaches, however that are somewhat protected from the brunt of a south swell. Usually, the steeper beaches without an outside sandbar are a good bet in these conditions. Robbie Cadwallader and John Poff from Santa Cruz worked one of their local spots in Santa Cruz over the weekend finding clean water and lots of barred surf perch. “Most of the fish were small, but every cast got at least a nibble if not a grab,” Cadwallader reported. His dedication paid off with one giant grab on Saturday morning and he successfully landed a 15-inch barred surf perch that easily weighed over two pounds.”

Call: Chris’ Landing (831) 375-5951; Allen Bushnell – Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting (831) 251-9732

Golden Gate/San Francisco Bay

Salmon 3 Halibut 2 Striper 2 Rockfish 3 Leopard shark 3 Sturgeon 2

If you are going salmon fishing outside the Golden Gate, break out the heavy lead as the trollers are outfishing those mooching, but things could change up once again in the coming weeks. The salmon are starting to stage north of the Golden Gate, and they should start to move into San Francisco Bay in increasing numbers within days.

Captain Trent Slate of Bite Me Charters out of Loch Lomond Marina followed up a slow day mooching on Friday with three salmon to 28 pounds with 6 limits of big fish with six between 20 and 30 pounds on Saturday. He said, “We had limits by noon, and we found our best action at near Duxbury Buoy. We also lost some huge fish within sight of the boat with one that I estimate was close to 40 pounds. It dwarfed the 28 pounder that we landed on Friday. The bait is stacked up at Muir Beach with plenty of hard marks, but we haven’t had a single day where the fish have bit at Muir. The hatchery salmon seem to be changing habits that have occurred over decades.”

Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing has returned to trolling after a slow day mooching last week, and he has been consistently scoring over a fish per rod of big salmon all week. He said, “We had 7 salmon for six anglers on Sunday trolling from the Middle Grounds to the Channel Buoys, and they were all big fish. The salmon are holding deep, and we had to use 3- and 4-pound balls to get off of the bottom.” Mitchell was north at Double Point on Friday before moving to Duxbury for 7 big salmon and a bonus halibut for 6 anglers.

Captain Ron Koyasako of Nautilus Excursions out of San Francisco posted trolled for salmon over the weekend, and he said, “I ran up as far as Arch Rock about Double Point on Sunday to see if there were any more salmon coming down, but there wasn’t much going on up there. The salmon are moving south, and the fish that were at Double Point on Friday were at the Channel Buoys on Sunday. We ended up with three big salmon, dropping another 6 along with a sea lion snatching a 20 pounder at the net. We had a similar score on Saturday, going 8 for 5 with several cases of the ‘dropsies’ as we had two truly-large salmon at the net. The big fish are sporting red bellies, and they are no long for the salt now. The Channel Buoys are holding a lot of fish, but the salmon are getting dark as they look ready to make their move. Trolling has been the ticket, but there were commercial fishermen mooching off of the North Bar on Sunday, and one boat had three on at the same time.” Koyasako ranged from Double Point to the Channel Buoys on Friday for 8 limits of commercial-grade salmon.

A single big fish per rod has been the standard for the large party boats, but Captain Jerad Davis of the Salty Lady posted a terrific score of 23 salmon to 32 pounds for 13 anglers from Double Point south on Friday.

Rockfishing remains very strong, and the best quality for the rockfish along with higher ling cod counts are found further away from the harbor. The winds kept the boats from making it to the Farallon Islands until the end of the week, but the New Eldorado III took a charter from Turner’s Hardware to Drake’s Bay to fish the shallows for limits of rockfish and a health ling count. Johnny Wang, Turner’s manager, said, “We were in the shallows from 40 to 80 feet as it was blowing out of the south at 20 knots so they moved into more protected waters. The rockfish and lings bit 2- to 3-ounce swimbaits along with P-Line Laser Minnows within sight of Point Reyes.”

San Francisco Bay continues to be a dead zone for all species with the exception of sharks. Fortunately, the leopard, seven gill, cow, and soupfin sharks are willing biters, and they are providing action for those boats remaining inside of the bay. The striped bass are still on hiatus while the heavy pressure on halibut early in the season may be the reason for very slow action now.

Captain Steve Talmadge of Flash Sport Fishing out of San Francisco said, “My trips have been pretty much the same as we are trying for halibut in the early morning before heading the south bay to beat on the sharks. The leopard shark bite has been the savior since after drifting for a few hours with minimal results for halibut, the shark are always happy to see u. We have been fishing near the Red Stack, the same spot for the past two weeks as the bite has been there. The bay has been very tough this summer, and normally, we will be able to pick up limits of striped bass in the bay once the halibut bite slows, but it hasn’t been that way at all this summer. Shaker halibut have been the rule, and the pressure on the halibut with the late salmon opener may be the reason for the lack of fish. Generally, the halibut bite would slow down at this time of year, but with the salmon season closed until the end of June this year, the bay was filled with boats targeting halibut for the months leading up to the salmon opener. Captain Ron Koyasako found limits of striped bass at Red Rock last weekend, but when Don Franklin of Soleman went there this week, they were gone. I have never seen a year like this.”

Keith Fraser of Loch Lomond Bait and Tackle in San Rafael said, “The wind has been the story inside of the bay, and the bite is fair at best, but it is not great for either halibut or striped bass. California City for salmon at the top of the tide is a good option, and there have been salmon seen jumping every day. So far, there have only been small fish to 10 pounds landed by trollers, but the best is yet to come with all of the big fish in the ocean.”

Captain Joey Gamez of Golden State Sport Fishing continues to target big sharks in the central bay in between salmon trolling trips. Ocsanna Seropyan, manager of the Fisherman’s Warehouse in Manteca, can’t get enough of pulling on the big sharks as she will be back on the water with Gamez on Monday. He releases all big soupfin, cow, and seven gill shark over 100 pounds as it is necessary to preserve the breeding fish.

Call: Captain Trent Slate Bite Me Charters (415) 307-8582; Captain Jerad Davis, Salty Lady (415) 760-9362; Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707) 655-6736; Happy Hooker (510) 223-5388

James Gatto of Visalia displays a ling cod caught aboard his brother-in-law Jason Bailey’s boat out of Morro Bay on Aug. 8. The duo hauled in two limits of rockfish, including some big reds and four lings. Jason A. Bailey Special to The Bee

San Luis Obispo

Rockfish 3 Salmon 2 Surf perch 3

Rockfishing remains the best thing going out of the San Luis Obispo ports, and the long-range trips are producing the best quality of rockfish along with higher ling cod counts. Out of Patriot Sport Fishing at Port San Luis at Avila Beach, the Patriot and Flying Fish were out on Sunday on ½-day trips with 44 fishermen for a cornucopia of species with 52 vermilions, 10 coppers, 2 Boccaccio, 95 Bolina, 183 assorted rockfish, 1 cabezon, 3 ling cod, 8 ocean whitefish, 5 canary rockfish, and one soupfin shark. Out of Morro Bay, the Avenger took two half-day trips on Sunday with the Starfire on a 3/4-day trip with 78 passengers for 63 vermilions, 22 copper, 487 assorted rockfish, a cabezon, and a ling cod. Also out of Morro Bay, the Fiesta, Black Pearl, and Rita G out of Virg’s Landing took out 68 fishermen on Sunday for 251 vermilion, 315 assorted, 40 copper, 75 Boccaccio, 3 rock sole, 4 Petrale sole, 2 ocean whitefish, and 3 ling cod. All ports are taking trips ranging from ½ day to long range. The new sub-limit is 5 vermilions as part of a 10-rockfish limit this season.

Call: Virg’s Landing (800) 762-5263; Patriot Sport Fishing (805) 595-4100; Morro Bay Landing

Others

Delta/Stockton

Bass 3 Striper 3 Sturgeon 2 Catfish 3 Bluegill 3 Salmon 2

The Sacramento-Delta remains a stretch of water in which the salmon are moving through rapidly, but there have been a few more salmon hooked and landed in the section of the river between Clarksburg up to Discovery Park in Sacramento. Few fishermen are tossing heavy spinners from the banks or jigging in the evenings south of the Freeport Bridge, but the numbers will pick up as soon as the water’s cool. The recent weather has been cooler, but next week is supposed to heat up once again, bringing the water temperatures up. Few sturgeon fishermen are trying, but the diamondbacks are there for the taking for boats working the Pittsburg area. Smallmouth bass remain steady in the north Delta sloughs while striped bass are found from the northern sloughs throughout Rio Vista to Collinsville on the West Bank.

Don Paganelli of Paganelli’s Bass Fishing Experience said, “The smallmouth bite in the north Delta around Steamboat, Miner, and Sutter Sloughs has been good with some quality largemouth bass mixed in. We have been averaging between 20 and 30 fish per trip tossing topwater lures or plastics.

For striped bass, Clyde Wands, the original shallow trolling expert, said, “I just turned 88 years old, and I am not out on the water as much these days, but I still enjoy getting out. Dave Houston and I were out on Tuesday, but it was a slow day with only 5 keepers to 9 pounds.” Houston found better action

Houston added, “I heard yesterday that there were some fish on the West Bank, but I went looking on the San Joaquin. After 3 hours searching for fish, I finally got my first 3 keepers up by San Andreas Shoals. We made the journey over to the West Bank and found some schools of fish deep and shallow. They were hitting both red and white and chartreuse lures. After 55 miles of searching, we ended up with 13 keepers today. The most peculiar thing happened to me on Tuesday while fishing with Clyde. I put a worm tail on my lure and ran it out. It hooked up and I lost the fish halfway in, but I brought the lure all the way into the boat. The lure not only still had its worm tail but it had two, somehow the fish gave one back.”

Johnny Wang, manager of Turner’s Outdoors in Stockton, trolled the West Bank for a few hours on Friday afternoon, and he said, “The action was pretty good, and we limited out shallow-trolling Rat-L-Traps at 3.5 to 4 miles per hour along the shoreline.”

Alan Fong, manager of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento confirmed the striped bass in the shallows along the West Bank in 5 to 7 feet of water.

Jeff Soo Hoo of Soo Hoo’s Sport Fishing said, “We found really good action trolling on the Sacramento earlier in the week, but the tide changed and the fish took off. It slowed down later in the week after being wide open.”

Tony Lopez of Benicia Bait reported shoreline fishermen are catching striped bass instead of the desired salmon as there has been only one salmon reported off of the Dillon Point State Park banks so far since the July 16th opener. Anchovies are showing up as far upriver as Benicia, and there have been boils on the surface.”

Few anglers are targeting sturgeon, but the diamondbacks are there for the taking. Kyle Wise of HeadHunter Guide Service and Ryan Cook of Ryan Cook’s Fishing took out ‘Catch ‘Em Quick’ Cory Griffith out on his first sturgeon trip out of Pittsburg, and they ended up with three shakers, an oversized at close to 80 inches, and a slot-limit sturgeon fishing in the open water near Chain Island with salmon roe.

Bass fishing in the San Joaquin-Delta remains good for numbers with a variety of baits, and the cooler conditions over the weekend created a solid window for a subsurface reaction bite. This week is to bring another round of triple-digit temperatures so the water temperatures will climb in response. It has been a roller coaster with frequently changing conditions. Striped bass are migrating into the southern portion of the Delta, and some large linesides over 20 pounds have been taken south of the Mossdale Bridge.

Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor, was the tournament director for Saturday’s 106-boat Delta/Wine Best Bass Tournaments event out of Russo’s Marina, and he said, “The water temperature dropped with the cooler weather, but it is expected to rise back up again next week with the triple-digit temperatures. There was a good subsurface reaction bite with crankbaits, chatterbaits, or spinnerbaits along with flipping Senkos. There were some larger than average bass taken on frogs, but this bite went away when the wind came up. The frog bite dies in the wind. On my guide trip this week, we put in over 40 fish using Optimum’s small version of Bad Bubba Shad on a 1/4th-ounce jigs head along with the ima Finesse Popper topwater lure. The Berkley 5-inch General in green pumpkin using a 2/0 Diachi hook on a 70/30 offset will work all day long for numbers, but you have to rig it offset in order to fall on top of the weeds instead of pointing nose first through the weeds.”

Mark Mendenhall and Greg Aston took first-place in the BBT event with a five-fish limit at 21.60 anchored by a 5.53-pound kicker.

Ocsanna Seropyan, manager of the Fisherman’s Warehouse in Manteca, reported a continued solid chatterbait bite for largemouth bass with the New Angler’s Key chatterbait along with a strong topwater bite with the new Spro Fat Papa Walker 130 topwater lure.

In the south Delta, Omega Nguyen of MegaBait and Tackle in Lathrop said, “There have been four striped bass over 20 pounds landed in the San Joaquin River below Mossdale, and two of the fish were released while the other two were kept. Bait has been the ticket for the big fish, and fresh shad or anchovies were the baits of choice. There are a number of undersized striped bass in the system, but there have been some bite fish coming in. There is a topwater bite in the early mornings from downtown Stockton south to Mossdale. Catfishing is excellent with anglers placing 2 to 3 waxworms on a size 4 hooks on a high/low rig. Fresh shad is coming into the shop on nearly a daily basis, and we have over 200 pounds of frozen shad on hand as I have been freezing what is left over by mid-morning.”

Johnny Wang, manager of Turner’s Outdoors in Stockton, confirmed the outstanding catfish bite throughout the south and eastern portions of the Delta with a number of different baits.

A temporary emergency drought barrier has been placed in False River to slow the movement of saltwater into the central Delta and prevent the contamination of water supplies. The work began in early June, and the temporary barrier will be removed by November 30, 2021.

Call: Randy Pringle (209) 543-6260; Captain Steve Mitchell – Hook’d Up Sport Fishing – (707) 655-6736; Chris Ditter – HeadRush Sport Fishing – (916) 284-9236; Vince Borges – Vince Borges Outdoors (209) 918-0828

Lake Nacimiento/San Antonio/Santa Margarita/Lopez

Bass 2 White bass 2 Striper 0 Catfish 3 Crappie 2 Bluegill 3 Trout 2

At Nacimiento, there is a topwater bite in the early morning, but similar to the other coastal lakes, the majority of numbers are taken on plastics on the drop-shot or Texas-rig at depths to 20 feet on a slow presentation. The bite drops off after the sun hits the water or soon thereafter. White bass will show up from time to time on the surface, and white-patterned small spoons or spinners will work for the fish busting on the surface. The lake held at 14%, but there are unmarked hazards throughout the shallow lake. Boaters have to be extremely cautious to avoid striking a sandbar or submerged hump. A webcam of the lake is available at http://www.lakenacimientolive.com/. At Lopez, the launch ramp is open, but it is barely on the edge of the concrete. Bass to 3 pounds are taken on topwater or subsurface reaction baits such as crankbaits early or late, but the most consistent action has been on the bottom with plastics or jigs. Spinnerbaits are effective when the wind is blowing along with chatterbaits. Red ear perch are taken on meal worms at depths to 15 feet from the shorelines. Boaters are advised to contact the marina at (805) 489-1006 for specific information prior to hitching up. A webcam of the lake is available at http://805webcams.com/lopez-lake-webcam/. At Santa Margarita, bass fishing is fair, but there have been some larger bass at 5 pounds taken on reaction baits. There is a topwater bite in the early morning or late in the afternoons near dusk, and there is a subsurface reaction bite with crankbaits or Rat-L-Traps from 10 to 15 feet. With the weed growth in the lake, a weedless presentation with Brush Hogs, Senkos, or plastics are best during daylight hours. Catfish are picking cut mackerel soaked in garlic while bluegill are biting red worms or meal worms near the shorelines and wooden structure. At San Antonio, the lake is very low at 7%, but the lake should remain near this elevation for the remainder of the summer. Some large crappie have been taken on minijigs, but the numbers are limited. Catfishing is slow overall, but there have been whiskerfish taken on Triple S Dip Bait in Blood Formula or garlic scent. Carp are omnipresent in the shallows with dip baits, but bass fishing is slow with a few smallmouths or largemouths taken on plastics. The ramp opens at 1:00 p.m. on Fridays, but it is open at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Reminder: consuming white bass, black bass, crappie, catfish, or carp are subject to safe eating guidelines due to excessive mercury.

Events

Tournament results

Delta/Russo’s Marina –Best Bass Tournaments/Delta Wine Division - August 21 - 1st – Mark Mendenhall/Greg Aston – 21.60 pounds; 2nd – Jared Dominici/Jason Coslovich – 21.55; 3rd – Jake Etcheverry/Peter Bizzini – 20.91 (Big Fish – 8.82).

Don Pedro– Sierra Bass Bass Club - August 21 - 1st – Ryan Reynolds/ Ron Rustigian – 8.66 pounds, (Big Fish – Reynolds – 2.44); 2nd – Chris and Nathan Jones – 8.44; 3rd – Mitch Mitcheltree/Jordan Chase – 7.23.

Kaweah –Cen Cal Elite Bass Tournaments - August 21- 1st – Kyle Manes/Kevin Flint – 14.78 pounds, (Big Fish – 9.31); 2nd – Cory Kerber/Bill Kunz – 11.45; 3rd –David Coy/Jerry Williams – 10.46.

Upcoming tournaments (subject to change)

August 28/29

Pine Flat – Bass 101

September 11/12

Delta/Russo’s Marina – Best Bass Tournaments

September 11

Tulloch – Gold Country Bass Tour

Shaver – Kokanee Power Team Derby

Pine Flat – Orange County Bass Club

September 12

Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Kings River Bass Club

Pine Flat – Cen Cal Elite Bass Club

September 18/19

Delta/Contra Costa County – Sierra Bass Club

Tulloch – California Bass Nation

September 18

Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Western Outdoor News/Manteca Bassin’ Buddies/Nor Cal Bass

Camanche – Slay Nation Tournament

New Hogan – Tri Valley Bassmasters

New Melones – Santa Clara Bass Busters

Don Pedro – Christian Bass League/Contra Costa Bass Club

McClure – 17/90 Bass Club

Isabella – American Bass Association

Nacimiento – San Luis Obispo Bass Ambushers

September 19

Delta/Russo’s Marina – Hook, Line, and Sinker

New Melones – Nor Cal High School Bass

Millerton – Fresno Bass Club

September 24/25

Delta/B and W Resort – California Bass Federation

September 25/26

Delta/Holland Riverside Marina – Dan Mathisen Outdoors Tournament of Champions

Clear Lake – Modesto Ambassadors

September 25

Camanche – Bass Anglers of Northern California

Success – Xtreme Bass Club

Santa Margarita – Bakersfield Bass Club

September 26

Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Riverbank Bass Anglers