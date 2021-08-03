Fishing report, Aug. 4-10: Longtime Shaver Lake guide sets retirement date

Chris Matthes of Prather shows off the 17.5-pound lingcod that won the jackpot out of Virg’s landing in Morro Bay plus a 15-pounder that was part of his limit. He qualified for the annual Virg’s Landing lingcod competition based on the largest lingcod caught through the landing for the week. Qualifiers return in December for a final lingcod competition sponsored by Virg’s Landing. Special to The Bee

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State (he still holds the school record). George guides in the greater Fresno area and holds the striper record at Millerton Lake. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted.

Best bets

New Melones bass and big trout on the menu, Kyle Wise said. Shaver keeps pumping out kokanee limits, Dick Nichols reported. Wishon and Courtright trout bite keeps on cranking, Kelly Brewer said. Half Moon Bay rockfish and halibut active, Dennis Baxter reported. Delta bass on a tear, Alan Fong said.

Roger’s remarks: Four tips to getting better fish photos

I’ve been going back through my iPhone looking at all the great fishing pictures I had forgotten about. I just wish I had taken more!

Most of us aren’t photographers but I think we all appreciate those extra special fishing pictures that just jump out at you, capturing the excitement of that moment. In many cases the only memory of a special angling time, place or relationship may be a single photograph. Making it a priority to take pictures — good pictures — has more impact than we might think.

My camera impairment came to a head when I started guiding. Folks wanted good pictures to remember the experience and share with others. I got a few key tips from photography coaches that changed my perspective on taking shots. Since then, I’ve had three pictures on the covers of mainstream angling magazines and many others published.

Here are four pro tips:

Don’t be afraid to take lots of pictures. I sometimes have 50-75 or more pictures in my storage after I try different angles, views and perspectives. Sometimes I’ll use the burst feature to give me even more choices. Out of 50 pictures there are usually just a couple that stand out. The new iPhones have great cameras and options, all you usually need.

Try to plan to get your subject into a good light. If you’re on a boat in the wind, it’s tough to set up where the shot doesn’t have major shadows or a bad background. Use the trolling motor’s spot lock or course selection option to get the boat to stay one way into the wind while keeping the sun and shadows in the same place. I put the motor on a slow setting and keep the boat on a selected heading while I get the shots.

When I learned to use the edit mode on my iPhone, it changed the world. Learning to use the framing feature can completely change an ordinary photo into a beauty. Most anglers take poor pictures due to just being too far away. The right distance and framing gives everything a great perspective. I’m not talking about holding fish at arm’s length, but rather making it all look natural.

Try to support your fish, if you can, with just your fingertips under the belly/in front of the lower fin while you use the other hand to hold the mouth. Seeing someone’s fingers and hands sticking out destroys more fish pictures than any other thing.

Catch big fish, get lots of good pictures, and... Never give up!

Roger George: rogergeorge8@protonmail.com, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars

Valley

West-side waterways

Striper 2 Catfish 2

Triple-digit temperatures have limited fishing at the California Aqueduct to the early mornings or late evenings into the night as there is limited shade, if any, along the water conveyance system. Bait is the best option with pile worms, anchovies, or sardines, but anglers are still tossing Magnum Flukes on a ½- or 3/4-ounce jig head and dragging them through the bottom of the channel.

In the southern section of the aqueduct in Kern County, Bob’s Bait and Bakersfield reported catfishing is best with Triple S Dip bait or mackerel while striped bass action is slow with the lack of flows and debris and grass forming on the water.

Call: Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis 292-3474; Bob’s Bait Bucket in Bakersfield (661) 833-8657

Eastman Lake

Bass 1 Trout 1 Bluegill 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 1

Very little change with algae blooms forming throughout the low and stagnant lake. There are reports of bass and carp floating on the surface near the shorelines. Catfishing is the only game in town with cut baits or chicken livers at night from the banks near the launch ramps or under lights at night in the murky water. Eastman held at 7%.

Call: Eastman Lake 689-3255

Hensley Lake

Bass 1 Trout 1 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Crappie 1

Similar to Eastman, blue-green algae is taking over the shallow, stagnant waters. The only game in town remains catfish under lights at night in the off-color water or during the evening hours from the banks with chicken livers, nightcrawlers, or cut baits. The lake is below 10%. Few fishermen are heading to the lake.

Call: Valley Rod Gun, Clovis 292-3474; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151

Lake Don Pedro

Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 2 King salmon 2 Crappie 1

Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing said, “The kokanee are getting scarce as they are starting to sit on humps. A week ago there were plenty of kokanee on the meter, but they have gone on hiatus. We ended up with six kokanee, four king salmon, and six rainbow trout on this week’s trip for a mixed bag, and on our first troll, Mike Abrourizk of Farmington and Ed Miliam of Kingsburg were able to box king salmon at 5.2 and 6 pounds. The kings are deep at 75 to 85 feet with the Pro-Troll’s Kokanee Killers behind a Mack’s Sling Blade, and I believe the E-chip on the lures really makes a difference. We are still marking kokanee shallower at 50 to 75 feet, but they have been less interested in biting. Good electronics are a must for success right now as we would mark the fish and then wait for the strikes that would eventually come.”

Kokanee fishermen are requested to diligently complete the kokanee/king salmon survey every trip at bit.ly/kokesandkings.

Ryan Cook of Ryan Cook’s Fishing said, “Bass fishing is decent with jigs, plastics on the drop-shot, or topwater lures such as the Berkley Choppo 130 or DM Custom double buzzbait over wind-blown banks or coves along with in submerged wood.” The lake dropped to 57%, and a buoy line has been installed outside of Fleming Meadows with the intent of moving the houseboats into deeper water. Some of the moorings are submerged, and boats have already destroyed their lower units by striking the submerged buoys.

Call: Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing (209) 581-4734; Kyle Wise – Head Hunter Guide Service – (209) 531- 3966; Ryan Cook – Ryan Cook’s Fishing - 691-7008

Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area

Bass 3 Trout 2 Crappie 2 Catfish 3 Bluegill 3

The lake held at 11%, and the French Gulch Marina is only launch ramp with the low lake level. The lake is very low with exposed humps, sandbars, and trees. Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield a decent catfish bite with mackerel or clams. Few anglers are targeting crappie, but the bass bite has been solid with topwater Spooks in the warm water before moving to the bottom with big plastics from 7 to 10 inches at depths from the banks to 15 feet around trees or submerged rockpiles. Information on the annual Lake Isabella Kern Valley Chamber of Commerce Trout Derby is available at https://www.kernrivervalley.com/2020-isabella-lake-fishing-derby. The virtual derby will run through September 6th. Buena Vista remains slow overall, but the occasional crappie are taken on minnows. Bluegill action has been excellent with meal worms, and catfishing is fair with sardines or Triple S Dip Dait. The upper Kern River is still flowing at over 162 cfs at Kernville, and the upper stretch of the river is even lower. It is as low as most long-time residents of the area have witnessed. The rainbows are holding in the pools, and you have to work stealthily from pool-to-pool with Power Bait, nightcrawlers, or salmon eggs fished with as light a weight as possible. The upper river in the 20-Mile stretch has been best for fly fishermen with dry flies or Woolly Buggers. With the extremely warm water conditions, fishermen are requested to fish from first light to 10:00 a.m. to protect the trout upon release. The lower Kern River has more water than the upper, but it is also extremely low. Smallmouth bass are taken on plastics or Senkos while catfish are landed on Triple S Dip Bait or mackerel.

Call: Bob’s Bait Bucket in Bakersfield (661) 833-8657; North Fork Marina (760) 376-1812; Golden Trout Pack Station (559) 542-2816

Lake Kaweah

Bass 2 Crappie 1 Trout 1 Catfish 2

The only change has been the level of the lake as water releases have dropped the lake from 19% to 17% this week, and parts of the lake that were under several feet of water are now exposed. There are unmarked hazards throughout the shallow lake. Few bass fishermen are targeting the lake with the dropping water levels. There is a window for topwater in the early mornings before finesse techniques with Senkos or plastic work best. The bass have moved out into open water, holding on the available structure such as rockpiles. Recreational boating continues to be heavy despite low lake levels.

Lake Success/Tule River

Bass 2 Crappie 1 Trout 3 Catfish 2

Chuck Stokke of the Sequoia Fishing Company in Springville said, “The lake is getting low and lower, and bass fishing changes every day due to the water levels. There is a topwater bite both early or late while plastics on a Texas-rig or drop-shot are best during the mid-morning. Recreational boating continues to be heavy with the triple-digit temperatures plaguing the Central Valley, and the lake has dropped very low.”

In the Tule River, Stokke said,” The river is low, but trout fishing remains excellent with dry flies, particularly terrestrials. Spin casting with nightcrawlers, spinners, spoons, or Power Bait has been excellent with last week’s trout plants at upper and lower Balch Park.

Call: Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com

McClure Reservoir

Bass 2 Trout 2 King salmon 0 Kokanee 0 Crappie 2 Catfish 2

Ryan Cook of Ryan Cook’s Fishing said, “The bass bite is tough for both numbers and size, but there have been some quality largemouth and spotted bass taken on the Berkley Choppo 130 topwater lure along steep banks with wood. After first light, dropping to the bottom with finesse presentations of plastics or G-Money Jigs is best.” Boat traffic remains very heavy, particularly on the weekends. Bagby, Horseshoe Bend, and McClure Point North launch ramps are closed due to water levels. The lake dropped from 32 to 31%.

Call: Ryan Cook – Ryan Cook’s Guide Service - 691-7008

McSwain Reservoir

Trout 2

A Department of Fish and Wildlife trout plant of 2,000 pounds occurred two weeks ago, and bank fishing for trout is best in the early morning and late afternoons. Power Bait, nightcrawlers, or Kastmasters are working best from the Brush Pile, Handicapped Docks, or peninsula near the Marina in the early mornings while trollers are working blade/’crawler combinations, Wedding Rings, or Rapalas up the river arm. The holdover rainbows have migrated into the river arm in search of cooler water. Omega Nguyen of Mega Bait and Tackle in Lathrop reported fishermen are drifting live minnows around structure for crappie.

Call: McSwain Marina (209) 378-2534

Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River

Bass 2 Striped bass 1 Shad 1 Bluegill 3 Crappie 1

The lake is stable at 43%, but recreational boating has taken over control of the waters. Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “Bass fishing is slow at best with some action on plastics on the drop-shot in shad patterns around boulders. Bluegill are thick around the shorelines.” Aaron Loucks of the Sportsman’s Warehouse said, “The river is running fast down the San Joaquin River below Friant dam, creating unsafe conditions for shore fishermen at the Broken Bridge. A few striped bass on the small side are found below Friant on the river.”

Sycamore Island will be open Fridays through Sundays and State holidays through November 11. Seasonal hours of operation are 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. January, February, March, October, and November; 6:00 am to 7:00 pm April and September, and 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. May through August. Entry fees are $9.00 per vehicle and $5.00 per trailer. Annual passes are available for $85.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474

New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch

Bass 3 Crappie 2 Catfish 3 Trout 3 Kokanee 2

Kyle Wise of HeadHunter Guide Service was on New Melones this week, and he was thankful for the big holdover rainbow trout in the lake as the kokanee bite has also slowed with the fish hugging the bottom. He said, “I am using big UV Apex lures at 100 to 105 feet for kokanee, but we switched over to targeting rainbows in the shad schools with big, bright trout at 4.5 and 6 pounds taken on a recent trip with Robert Cetinich.” Big rainbow trout have also been taken in the evening under lights, and Richard Kowski of Kowski’s Guide Service will be filming an episode of Angler West TV this week on targeting rainbows under lights at New Melones. Kowski has invented a harness rig for nightcrawlers that is very effective at night.

Anglers are requested to complete the kokanee survey at bit.ly/kokesandkings upon the completion of every trip to provide accurate information to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Bass fishing remains up and down, but there is a solid topwater bite with the DM Custom double buzz bait in the shallows around wood while other bass are suspended on submerged wood with 4.5-inch shad patterned plastics on the drop-shot; 3/4-ounce Hopkins Spoons or Tailspinners in the middle of the creek channels are another option along with jigs or tubes near main lake points. The lake dropped from 45% to 43%, and there are numerous unmarked hazards throughout the lake. Boaters have to be extremely cautious.

Call: Glory Hole Sports (209) 736-4333; Monte Smith (209) 581-4734; John Liechty Xperience Fishing Guide Service (209) 743-9932

Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River

Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 0 King salmon 0 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

The lake is releasing water at a rapid clip, dropping from 23% to 21% this week, creating dangerous conditions for shore fishermen on the lower Kings due to swift water. The water releases are anticipated to cease this week as the available water has been released for irrigation. Bass are either in front of the dam in deep water to 70 feet or up in the shallow river arm where the temperatures are coolest and they are holding on the available structure. Recreational boating remains high.

In the lower Kings River, the last trout plant was last week with no future plants on the schedule, and anglers have to be very cautious with the high flows. The harvest zone is between the dam and Alta (Cobbles) Weir, and between Alta Weir and Highway 180 is a catch-and-release zone with a zero limit. The river rose from 234 to 307 cfs near Trimmer.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626

San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay

Striper 2 Catfish 2 Bass 2 Crappie 2

San Luis Reservoir has been quiet for the past several months due to high winds, rapidly dropping water levels, and warm surface temperatures, but there are some large striped bass lurking in the depths for those willing to work hard for them.

Roger George of Roger’s Guide Service out of Fresno is the only authorized fishing guide on the lake, and he is willing to spend long, lonely hours on the lake waiting for the one big bite. He said, “The wind has kept boats off of the water some days, but a few trollers along with those throwing reaction baits have been picking up limits of school fish focusing in 60 feet of water. I scouted alone on Wednesday trying to find some new patterns after several tough trips, and I ended up with two big, unexpected hits. My first bite came after two fruitless hours of trolling, and it came in at 45 inches and 34.2 pounds, and three hours later, I thought I was snagged on the bottom, but it was a 42-inch/26.9-pound striper. It was an epic day with only a few bites in the algae-laden waters. The stripers are very scattered, and 60 feet seems to be the range. I always release the big fish, and with the hot temperatures, it is very important to get the fish back in the water as soon as possible after taking a quick photograph. The Seaqualizer Descending Device is the best method to get the fish back safely to deep water. There have been some quality stripers taken from the banks around Dinosaur Point as well as off of the main lake points. The Basalt Launch Ramp and docks are temporarily closed at least the next two weeks as the lake level continues to fall around a foot per days. The State Park is waiting for the lake to recede another 5 feet in order to evaluate the damage to the old road that leads out to the Basalt Stage 2 dock area. The heavy wind and waves have destroyed the old road, and they will need to see what can be done to make access safe for launching. For now, boaters will have to drive around to the west side of the lake to the Dinosaur Point Ramp which is also at Stage 2. Boaters need to use extreme caution as underwater plateaus, humps, and points are just showing up. There is a serious hazard at Dinosaur Point for boaters heading directly east from the dock, and you are advised to head south into the deeper channel for a few hundred yards before heading east.”

Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill reported good bank action for large fish from the shorelines near Dinosaur Point with anchovies or blood worms along with flukes in the early morning. The California Aqueduct is another option for striper fishing as there is plenty of bait in the water conveyance system, and fishermen are tossing Magnum Flukes on a ½- or 3/4-ounce jig head and dragging them through the bottom of the channel.

At San Luis, there are three wind warning and lake closure lights near the Basalt Entrance Station, Quien Sabe Point, and the Romero Visitor Center. At the O’Neill Forebay, the lights are located near the old Medeiros boat ramp and above the South Beach Area. Amber lights signify caution conditions for winds or other concerns while red lights indicate the lake is closed to boating and all vessels must immediately vacate the lake. The lake has dropped to 21%.

Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle (408) 463-0711, Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com 905-2954

High Sierra

Bass Lake

Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 2

Getting out early is the key to success for trout and kokanee, but the action ranges from very good to a scratch. Mike Beighey of Bass Lake Fishing has found scores from nine to four mixed kokanee/holdover rainbows from 5:30 to 7 a.m. behind the protection of the Buoy Line near the dam. If anglers show up late to the boat, they will miss out on the opportunity for more fish in the box. Interest in fishing has diminished with the heavy boat traffic affecting the lake. The Sheriff’s Motor Fee remains in effect. The lake dropped slightly to 67%.

Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool

The road to Edison and Florence is open, but Edison is very low at 17% with Florence at 51%. Mammoth Pool dropped to 71%. Trout plants took place at Ward Lake, Portal Forebay, and Mono Creek last week.

Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000

Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake

Kokanee 3 Trout 2

A number of Northern California lakes have been producing kokanee over the past several months, but as the fish start their journey toward the spawn by hunkering down on structure, high-elevation Shaver Lake remains consistent for limits of quality kokanee. These fish aren’t the largest in the state, but there have been several kokanee pushing 18 inches or greater during the summer. The upcoming Kokanee Power Derby on Sept. 11 should be one of the most competitive in years.

Todd Wittwer of Kokanee.net Guide Service said, “It’s been a phenomenal year due to Southern California Edison not opening the lake until early June last year due to the pandemic. This created a safe environment for the 2-year-olds while near the surface in the cooler spring water. This took away most of the mortality due to incidental hooks ups and early harvest by most that are unaware of age. This alone helped create a greater number of 3-year old kokanee in the lake. Edison also helped create more plankton by having a problem with their pumps leaving the lake level higher than average all winter. More food feeds more fish and also created larger than average kokanee for the lake. I anticipate very good fishing next year as well. We have been scoring with Rocky Mountain Tackle’s white or pink Radical Glow Tubes at 60 feet. You have to get on the lake early as we are putting anywhere from 8 to 15 kokanee in the first hour and a half. There has been kokanee over 19 inches taken this year, and many of the fish are over 17 inches.”

Dick Nichols of Dick’s Fishing Charters said, “It was a good week of kokanee fishing at Shaver Lake this past week, regardless of a bright moon. We have found good success for weeks near the Point and Rock Haven Cove. Friday’s bite was best near the island at 55 to 62 feet deep. Dick’s Mountain Hoochies and Tubes in orange tipped with scented corn behind Dick’s Mountain Dodgers in gold/orange foil and watermelon colors have been our go to tackle for another week. Some of the kokanee have started the pre-spawn mode. The trout bite remains slow, but reports of a limit or more catchables near Tunnel creek have been regular. Shore fishing is slow for trout. I fished Monday through Friday and had successful trips for kokanee. On one trip, David Borgatello of Santa Barbara, David Schiffen of Goleta, and Father Tom, pastor of Mission Ventura, picked up three limits of large kokanee. On Thursday, Dennis and Becky Goff of Meadow Lakes were out with daughter Jesslynn and nephew Ryan Rodgers, and the two youngsters picked up two limits in less than two hours. Friday’s action was a tad slower, but we managed two limits of large kokanee. Being on the lake early was not a tremendous asset, but the other days, an early start is a must to get two to three limits. The water level continues to drop, therefore your trolling patterns tend to change somewhat. The largest drop was Thursday night, and it showed in our having to change depths and locations Friday. With the surface water temperature at 74 to 75 degrees, I expect it won’t be long until we start heading down further to keep up with the kokanee. Pro Staffer, Jeff Sturges of Clovis, was out on Saturday for a limit of big kokanee within 20 minutes using his custom spinners in orange tipped with Dick’s corn recipe. Bank fishing is also picking up as Misha Boylan from Shaver Lake Sports landed rainbows to 6 pounds near the dam as part of consecutive 5-fish limits on Saturday and Sunday on chartreuse Power Bait.”

After 16 years of guiding nearly every available day at Shaver Lake, Nichols will retire upon completing his final guided trip on Sept. 10. He said, “I appreciate Dave and Sue Powell’s support at Shaver Lake Sports over the past 16 years, and I have loved taking out approximately 3,500 guests on 1,200 trips over the years, and we have landed close to 13,000 of the lake’s fish during this time. I enjoyed every one of them and have made lasting friends through fishing. It was a great pleasure being associated with the late Captain Jack Yandell, and our initial efforts to create the Shaver Lake Trophy Trout Project have been fruitful for the community. It is a bittersweet decision, but I plan on keeping my old boat space in the marina for at least a weekly trip for kokanee or trout. I will miss my good friends and fellow guides, Todd Wittwer and Tom Oliviera, as they are true buddies. They made arriving at the docks at 4 a.m. fun.”

The lake has dropped to 70%.

Anglers are requested to complete the kokanee survey at bit.ly/kokesandkings upon the completion of every trip to provide accurate information to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Huntington is close to full at 99%, and trollers are scoring planted rainbow trout with orange, silver/pink, or copper/orange spoons at depths to 20 feet with the kokanee holding as deep as 40 feet. The recent trout plant last week spurred on improved action from the banks near Rancheria Creek with Power Bait, nightcrawlers, or spinners.

Call: Dick Nichols – Dick’s Fishing Charters at Shaver Lake Sports 841-2740; Todd Wittwer – Kokanee.net Guide Service 288-8100; Dinkey Creek Inn 841-3435

Wishon/Courtright

Trout 3

Kelly Brewer of the Wishon Village RV Park and Store said, “Both lakes are still fishing good, and the water came up at Wishon to the level of the concrete ramp. Trollers are scoring with Wedding Rings tipped with a nightcrawler behind a flasher or blade/’crawler combinations at depths to 40 feet while bank fishermen are picking up limits of trout with an assortment of Power Bait or nightcrawlers near the launch ramps or the dam. The river inlet at Wishon is a good location to fish from the bank as well.”

Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361

Ocean

Half Moon Bay

Salmon 2 Rockfish 3 Striper 1 White seabass 2 Halibut 3 Sand dabs 3 Surf perch 3

While salmon fishing has been slower north of the Half Moon Bay harbor, there is a trickle of net pen salmon starting to move into the waters in front of the harbor. Halibut fishing has taken off for those drifting fresh-dead squid on a trap rig from Kelly Avenue south to Martin’s Beach, and rockfishing remains outstanding in the reefs south of the harbor.

Captain Dennis Baxter of the New Captain Pete put in easy limits of rockfish on Saturday morning, but they have been finding solid action for halibut along the beaches. He said, “We put in limits in the afternoon drifting squid in 50 feet of water on a trap rig, and several boats have been getting in on the action. Normally, this bite happens later in the summer, but it is on right now. Most boats are loading up with rockfish limits before making some drifts for the flat fish. The bite has been incredible to say the least. Private boats have been trolling out in front of the harbor for around a salmon per boat as the net pen fish seem to be trickling in. They still haven’t made their major push back to the harbor, but these salmon have the telltale clipped fin from the Mokelumne River Hatchery.”

There are a few big white seabass out of Half Moon Bay as well as Captain Tom Mattucsch of the Huli Cat said, “Fishermen drifting for halibut have been hoping to hook up with a white seabass, and there were ghosts at 60 and 35 pounds landed this week. Halibut fishing isn’t too shabby either as one boat landed 11 down by the Ritz-Carleton. We spent Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday working the MPA’s near Ano Nuevo for the California Collaborative Fisheries Research Program, and we had a celebrity outdoorswoman on board on Tuesday with Clara Ricabal of Western Outdoor News doing her part in bring up the rockfish and lings to be weighed, measured, and perhaps tagged for future information. The CCFRP program has been in existence since the adoption of the MPA’s in 2007, and we have been able to gain some great information regarding groundfish stocks over the past 14 years. We measured 13 different species on Tuesday, 14 on Wednesday, and 16 on Thursday. I will be in Bodega Bay next week running the research boat as far north as Saunders Reef near Gualala. The boat went north for salmon on Sunday, landing four and losing four other opportunities.”

Rockfishing is an excellent option with Captain Chris Chang of the Ankeny Street scoring 250 rockfish, 11 ling cod to 16 pounds, 2 halibut to 18 pounds and a bonus rock sole along the coastal reefs south of the harbor.

Call: Captain Dennis Baxter – New Captain Pete (650) 576-3844; Captain Tom Mattusch – Huli Cat (650) 619-0459

Monterey/Santa Cruz

Salmon 2 Rockfish 3 Halibut 3 Striper 2 White seabass 2 Sand dabs 3 Surf perch 3

Allen Bushnell of Santa Cruz Kayak Fishing and Surf Casting Guide Service reported, “It looks like the salmon bite has moved north for now, but Monterey Bay anglers all have their fingers crossed in hopes another school or two will move in on their spawning journey to the Sacramento River system. A few scattered kings were caught this week by anglers trolling on the bottom in 220 to 280 feet of water, usually on the edges of the big submarine canyons. Some strays, including silvers, were caught in water as shallow as 50 feet this week. So, for Monterey Bay the salmon fishing is not quite dead, but certainly is dead slow.

Luckily, we have plenty of other species to pursue in the bay. High on anyone’s list has to be halibut. The big flatfish are here in force. This is the time of year where we commonly see bigger fish. The 40-pound flattie caught last week is a good example, and a number of fish in the 30 to 35-pound range were caught this week by private boaters. Nearly any flat sandy area in 30 to70 feet of water can be holding halibut. Sandy areas close to reefs or scattered rocks can be more productive. Lately, the most productive areas continue to be between Capitola and Pajaro Beach. Todd Fraser at Bayside Marine reported on Friday saying, “I fished yesterday for halibut in the afternoon and caught six fish drifting squid. The wind and swells have been calm.” Late summer and early fall halibut fishing really picks up just outside the confines of the bay especially off West Cliff Drive and the north coast above Santa Cruz. Trolling or drifting live bait just outside the bull kelp forests from Wilder’s Beach to Davenport in 60 to 80 feet of water is a classic late-summer success strategy for local anglers.

Bottom fishing is still the mainstay for Monterey Bay. This year has been particularly good in terms of numbers and quality of fish within the bay. Going slightly outside the bay means bigger fish and quicker limits as anglers reach areas see less boating traffic and fishing impact. Kris Victorino, skipper aboard Moss Landing’s Kahuna tells us, “We’re always steaming out past Monterey and turning left. The rockfishing is always good in that area towards Carmel, and if the weather permits, we head down to Big Sur for the big fish.” The Kahuna reported a wide variety of quality rockfish caught this week. Sunday’s fish count for 16 anglers included 22 canary rockfish, 42 copper, seven lingcod to 12 pounds, nine Petrale sole, 25 vermilion rockfish, and 63 assorted rockfish. Chris’ Fishing and Whale Watching trips out of Monterey counts remain predictable. Basically, take the number of anglers on board any of Chris’s Fishing Trip boats and multiply it by 10 to get the fish count for the day. They are blessed to home port in an area that is literally teeming with rockfish. The hard rock reefs from Point Pinos near Pacific Grove, basically the bottom corner of Monterey Bay to Pescadore Point at Carmel Bay, is entirely composed of prime rockfish habitat.

When the weather allows, Chris’s will send the boats further south of Carmel past Point Lobos to the Big Sur area, home of deep-water boulder gardens and jagged pinnacles. With less fishing pressure and an ideal habitat, the fish here grow bigger and in greater numbers. So, while it may look boring on paper (limits...limits...limits...) the reality behind those numbers is tons of fishing fun and action, and friends and families enjoying word class views while filling the freezers with the freshest, most wholesome food on the planet.”

Call: Chris’ Landing (831) 375-5951; Allen Bushnell – Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting (831) 251-9732

San Francisco Bay

Salmon 2 Halibut 2 Striper 2 Rockfish 4 Leopard shark 3 Sturgeon 2

Salmon fishing continues the pattern of great one day before turning a bit more challenging the following day. After several days of not biting even though salmon were being marked all over the place, they decided to go back on the bite on Wednesday afternoon. Captain Jared Davis of the Salty Lady said, “The certainly bit on Thursday as we put in 14 limits to 25 pounds, and a number of boats were able to find limits. We have been fishing north of the Shipping Lanes towards Duxbury, and the fish just started biting again on Wednesday afternoon.”

Every day is different as after a day of limits of Thursday, it was more of a grind on Friday. Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing returned with a fish per rod with 5 big salmon with another one lost. Mitchell was trolling all day long, and while many of the salmon boats pulled off to go rockfishing by mid-morning, his clients were rewarded with quality salmon.”

Captain Trent Slate of Bite Me Charters was finally able to mooch on Friday as the weather had calmed down to some degree. Matt Smart had the hot rod with two big salmon over 20 pounds back-to-back while drifting a Gitzit at 18 to 20 feet. Slate also landed two more big fish on Gitzits while two more fish were taken on bait with a number of missed opportunities. He said, “The weather was a bit chunky, but it was good to see the salmon bite on the mooch. We held our own with 6 salmon for 4 anglers.” Captain Chris Smith of the Pacific Dream has been running salmon trips on occasion, and they posted an impressive score on Friday with 16 salmon for 15 anglers. However, Sunday was a different story once again despite the flat, calm ocean conditions. Most boats came in with a fish per rod at best while the six-pack captains such as Trent Slate of the Bite Me, Craig Hanson of the Argo, and Christian Cavanaugh of Chasin’ Crustacean posted limits to near-limits.

San Francisco Bay has been a dead zone for most species with the exception of leopard, seven-gill, and soupfin shark as the striped bass remain on hiatus on the central bay rockpiles, and small, undersized halibut are the rule. Few, if any party boats, are attempting to fish inside the bay with the exception of those chasing leopard or seven-gill shark, but there is a resurgence of striped bass coming into the eastern edge of San Pablo Bay. Ed Chin of Bay Tackle in El Cerrito reported good action for striped bass from 18 to 29 inches in a number of locations on the east side including the Petaluma River, Sonoma Creek, Highway 37 on the Napa River, Rodeo, Crockett, and Benicia. He said, “I think the striped bass are finally coming down from the rivers. The tides were right this past week with a high tide early in the morning and around 5 feet of water movement with light winds in the 3 to 5 knot range.”

Captain Steve Talmadge of Flash Sport Fishing out of San Francisco said, “We have been primarily taking a pair of half-day trips most days, and our formula has been to head just outside the Gate to load up on rockfish on the small rocks inside of Bonita Cove on the morning trips before coming back inside the bay to work over the shark in the south bay. The shark fishing remains tremendous, and they are giving us all of the action you could ask for. Big leopard shark have been the story with leftover salmon roe from sturgeon season while anchovies are guaranteed to produce tackle-busting bat rays or smooth hounds. We waited all through July for the striped bass to show up on the rockpiles in the central bay, but other than one day for me at Shag Rock and another day at Harding Rock for Captain Ron Koyasako, they have been absent. I have been fishing the bay for 40 years, and I have never seen a lack of bass during the months of June and July. I don’t understand this.”

Captain Joey Gamez of Golden State Sport Fishing is a big shark specialist although he releases all massive shark over 100 pounds. he has been finding great action for soupfin and seven-gill shark on every one of these popular trips. Ocsanna Seropyan, manager of the Fisherman’s Warehouse in Manteca, was out with Gamez again this week for her personal-best leopard shark.

Call: Captain Trent Slate Bite Me Charters (415) 307-8582; Captain Jerad Davis, Salty Lady (415) 760-9362; Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707) 655-6736; Happy Hooker (510) 223-5388

San Luis Obispo

Rockfish - 3 Salmon -2 Surf perch – 3

The longer trips are best for quality rockfish and the possibility of a ling cod, and the San Luis Obispo ports are running trips ranging from ½ day to long range. Most weekends will feature several half-day trips along with a 3/4th to full day trip. Out of Morro Bay Landing, the Endeavor, Avenger, and Starfire were out on Sunday with 97 fishermen for 195 vermilion, 20 Boccaccio, 45 copper, 570 assorted rockfish, 2 rock sole, and 5 ling cod to 18 pounds. Also out of Morro Bay, the Fiesta, Black Pearl, and Rita G out of Virg’s Landing were out trips ranging from ½- to 3/4th-day on Sunday with 77 anglers for 124 vermilion, 597 assorted, 30 copper, 5 ocean whitefish, and 4 ling cod. The Patriot, Phenix, and the Flying Fish out of Patriot Sport Fishing at Port San Luis were out on Saturday on trips ranging from ½-day to full day with 48 fishermen for 98 vermilion, 11 copper, one Boccaccio, 78 Bolina, 255 assorted rockfish, 6 cabezon to 14.5 pounds, and 9 ling cod. The new sub-limit is 5 vermilions as part of a 10-rockfish limit this season.

Call: Virg’s Landing (800) 762-5263; Patriot Sport Fishing (805) 595-4100; Morro Bay Landing

Others

Delta/Stockton

Bass 3 Striper 2 Sturgeon 1 Catfish 3 Bluegill 3 Salmon 1

The river salmon season started two weekends ago, but as the case in most years, the Sacramento-Delta will remain slow until the fish start slowing down a bit beginning in mid-August. The few salmon moving through are doing so as fast as possible without resting for long in any one location due to the low and hot water conditions. Striped bass are migrating into the river system, and largemouth bass remain consistent in the north Delta.

Alan Fong, manager of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento, found tremendous largemouth bass action in the north Delta inside of Liberty Island for a 25-pound limit tossing red Z-Man’s Jackhammer chatterbaits. He said, “Every bass we landed has whiskers sticking out of their mouths as they are loading up on crawdads in the grass. It is a matter of cranking in the lures over the tops of the grass, and we also landed a half-dozen striped bass on the chatterbaits. I dumped a big one, but the stripers are also loading up on the crawdads.”

Vince Borges of Vince Borges Outdoors has been on the Delta frequently within the past week, and he said, “The best action has been coming up north near Prospect and Cache Sloughs along with Liberty Island. The striped and largemouth bass are loading up on crawdads, and there is a great bite with the Z-Man Jackhammer chatterbait with a Reaction Innovation’s Bloody Mary Sweat Beaver trailer. I landed a 4-pound largemouth, and it spit out a 4-inch crawdad that was the exact same color pattern of the lure. The fish are holding on the grass flats, and you can see the crawdads moving through the grass. Flipping and punching is another option. The stripers are in the 21/22-inch range. The red patterns have been outfishing a shad-pattern three to one right now with the focus on the crawdads.

The stripers are showing up in the Delta in greater numbers as well as Dave Houston was out with shallow-trolling expert, Clyde Wands, along with Chester Linton and Bernie Moulton on Thursday. Houston said, “We had a good day trolling on both the Sacramento River between Three Mile Slough and Collinsville, and on the San Joaquin above the Antioch Bridge. All of our fish were caught deep, and most came on red/white lures. You have to look around to find the schools of fish, but we ended up with 27 keepers and 5 shakers for our efforts.”

Jeff Soo Hoo of Soo Hoo’s Sport Fishing has been jigging spoons as the striped bass are stacking up on both the Sacramento and San Joaquin, and he said, “The linesides are just choking down the baits right now, and it is hard to get live bait than it is to find stripers.”

Chuck Wolf, WON staff writer, said, “Rio Vista Bait reported bass fishing has been outstanding throughout the lower Delta with largemouth Bass as large as 12 pounds being reported on Senkos in pumpkin seed or cut tails in watermelon. Striper action has been good, and a 37 inch. 13.5-pound lineside was taken out of Cache Slough on a mudsucker. Salmon numbers have been low. Catfish numbers have been good for anglers working Brannon Island, and clams have been the best baits there.”

Tony Lopez of Benicia Bait said, “There haven’t been any salmon from the Benicia shoreline, and normally we won’t see our first salmon until mid-August when more and more fish come through the river. There are anchovies, yes, that’s right, small anchovies in the shrimp nets from our owner, Curtis Hayes, who is making his drifts outside of the Dillon Point State Park. The grass shrimp is getting larger, but the presence of anchovies is one more indicator of salt water intrusion far into the Delta. Seagulls have been feasting on the balls of small anchovies just offshore at the State Park. There are a few guys tossing Vee-Zee spinners off of the State Park, and small stripers are hitting the lures intended for salmon. A 45-inch striped bass was landed from the jetty inside of the Pittsburg Marina on a minnow. The fisherman walked from the park along the jetty to jig up some small 4-inch minnows, and he used the live bait to land the striper.”

Sturgeon are still around, and a few more fishermen are starting to target the diamondbacks.

The second of the annual frog tournaments, the original Snag Proof Open, will be held out of Russo’s Marina this coming Saturday and Sunday, but their warmup act, the Ultimate Frog Challenge, was a success for numbers with some quality frog fish landed despite challenging conditions.

‘Big’ Jeff Huth served as the emcee and weighmaster for the UFC, and he said, “We had 170 boats between the pro/amateur/youth divisions, and the event went very well despite two windy days. The frog bite was tough overall, and the weights went down on Sunday, but the numbers seemed to go up. The teams compete with different frogs from various manufacturers over two days, weighing in three fish each day. Saturday’s competition is in the afternoon with Sunday’s competition in the morning, producing different tide and weather conditions in the Delta. The top three teams were only separated by 0.04 pounds with the team of Cornell/Cornell taking first at 20.13, Ploharz/Ploharz in second at 20.10 with big fish at 9.53 on Saturday, and Juan Acosta and Mark Gomez in third at 20.09 pounds. You can’t get much closer than this.”

Vince Borges of Vince Borges Outdoors said, “The south Delta is producing quality, but the numbers are limited. The central Delta is loaded with numbers, but the quality is missing. The central Delta has been tough, and I fished the Wednesday Night Shootout at Ladd’s solo this week for around 13 pounds, trying a number of locations I normally don’t fish. The oxygen level in the central Delta around Stockton is 6 parts per million when it should be 10 to 12 parts per million. I found a good frog bite in the south Delta earlier this month, but when I went back there again, the area had been sprayed with herbicides, and there was vegetation dying along with around 10 dead bass floating on the surface. I will be fishing the Ultimate Frog Challenge this week with Optimum’s Furbet the Frog, and I expect one big weight to win the tournament on both Saturday and Sunday, but it will most likely drop off dramatically after first place as it has been tough to find typical frog water with all of the spraying taking place.”

Ocsanna Seropyan, manager of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Manteca said, “Bass fishermen are gearing up for the Snag Proof Open with both Snag Proof and Scum Frogs which are made by American Bait Company and are eligible for use at the event. Scum Frogs have been in high demand. There is a reaction bite with the new Savage Gear swimbaits along with the Megabass DX crankbaits, and a topwater bite with the Berkley Choppo.”

Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor, is the tournament director of the Snag Proof Open, and he said, “I was out this week with two anglers, and we took advantage of the great tides from the top of the high tide through the switch to the outgo by following the high water upriver. We scored over 60 bass to 4.5 pounds with the Berkley Choppo or ima Finesse Popper topwater lures along with working the Berkley General heavy worm on an offset hook. There were a ton of small striped bass on the Mokelumne, and after my clients had some difficulty getting the small fish off of their lures, they decided that casting into the schools of small linesides wasn’t such a great idea.”

Stacy Barawed of the extremely popular You Tube Channel, ‘Stacy Goes Outside,’ landed her personal-best Delta largemouth at 7-lbs, 5-ozs. on a drop-shot in the central Delta. Barawed released the video of her catch on her channel on Sunday evening.

In the south Delta, Omega Nguyen of MegaBait and Tackle in Lathrop has been receiving fresh shad every other day, and he said, “Catfish and small stripers are the story on the south San Joaquin below Mossdale, and I went out with three different kinds of bait in the evenings to test things out. Catfish were plentiful on sardines or pile worms with undersized striped bass providing plenty of action on fresh shad. Every once in a while, you will catch a legal striper, but they are scarce right now.”

Johnny Wang, manager of Turner’s Outdoors in Stockton, said, “The striped bass have arrived throughout the San Joaquin River system, and Empire Cut near Mildred remains a good option with fresh shad or live bluegill. Catfish are all throughout the Delta with every bait you can dream up.”

The Snag Proof Open is a major event in the Delta this coming weekend, but Angler’s Press has created a competing event, the two-day Ram Delta Invitational with a top prize of $10,000 on the same dates out of Ladd’s Marina in Stockton. This may result in over 225 boats competing in the south and central Delta over the next weekend, creating dangerous conditions for the high-powered and fast-traveling bass boats.

There has been a glaring lack of cooperation between bass fishing circuits over the past few years, and the draw for the 2022 tournaments has dropped to an all-time low with one circuit signing up for 138 permits within the first six months of 2022. This action tied up virtually every Saturday and Sunday, requiring a coin flip for any competing dates with other circuits. The Department of Fish and Wildlife created the rules for the permit process, and they will have to sort out the mess that has been created.

A temporary emergency drought barrier has been placed in False River to slow the movement of saltwater into the central Delta and prevent the contamination of water supplies. The work began in early June, and the temporary barrier will be removed by November 30, 2021.

Call: Randy Pringle (209) 543-6260; Captain Steve Mitchell – Hook’d Up Sport Fishing – (707) 655-6736; Chris Ditter – HeadRush Sport Fishing – (916) 284-9236; Vince Borges – Vince Borges Outdoors (209) 918-0828

Lake Nacimiento/San Antonio/Santa Margarita/Lopez

Bass 2 White bass 2 Striper 0 Catfish 3 Crappie 2 Bluegill 3 Trout 0

At Nacimiento, hot temperatures and low water conditions have been major limiting factors for bass fishermen, but there is a topwater bite first thing in the morning, but the majority of action is taken on plastics on the drop-shot or Texas-rig at depths to 20 feet off of main lake points or bluff walls. White bass are found boiling in certain areas of the lake, but the boils are unpredictable. Small white Kastmasters or spinners are effective cast into the boils if you are able to move stealthily into the boil with a trolling motor. The lake is extremely low at 15%, and there are unmarked hazards throughout the lake including a number of sand bars. Caution is advised while boating. A webcam of the lake is available at http://www.lakenacimientolive.com/. At Lopez, largemouth bass action remains solid despite dropping water levels. The bass are holding in the deeper water in the main channels, and there is a window for topwater early or late before switching to other reaction baits such as spinnerbaits or crankbaits. Finesse presentations of plastics on the drop-shot or jigs at depths to 15 feet is also effective. Bluegill or red ear perch are found at depths to 20 feet around structure with meal worms or jumbo red worms. The launch ramp is expected to be out of the water by early September at the latest, and boaters are advised to contact the marina at (805) 489-1006 for specific information prior to hitching up. A webcam of the lake is available at http://805webcams.com/lopez-lake-webcam/.

At Santa Margarita, weed growth along the edges of the lake have been another limiting factor combined with warm water temperatures and low water conditions. There is a small window for topwater with frogs or small finesse poppers in the early mornings or evenings, but the most consistent bite takes place on the bottom with plastics on the drop-shot or Senkos on a Texas-rig. Bluegill and red ear perch are abundant with meal worms or red worms while catfishing is best with cut mackerel scented with garlic. At San Antonio, the lake is very low at 7%, but water releases have slowed to a crawl, and the lake should remain near this elevation for the remainder of the summer. With a limited pool of water, crappie are holding tight to structure, and the slabs are taken on minijigs or Keitech swimbaits. Bass fishing remains slow with a few taken on plastics on a variety of presentation. Mackerel scented with garlic remains the best bet for catfish. The ramp opens at 1:00 p.m. on Fridays, but it is open at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Reminder: consuming white bass, black bass, crappie, catfish, or carp are subject to safe eating guidelines due to excessive mercury.

Events

Tournament results

Delta/Russo’s Marina – Ultimate Frog Challenge (6 fish limits) No first names provided by circuit - July 31/August 1: 1st – Cornell/Cornell – 20.13 pounds; 2nd – Ploharz/Ploharz – 20.10 (Big Fish – 9.53); 3rd – Acosta/Gomez – 20.09.

Clear Lake –Best Bass Tournaments - July 31: 1st –– Igor Reiant/Audrey Pereverzev– 23.51 pounds (Big Fish 6.65); 2nd – Chris Dal Porto/Jeffrey Klinstiver – 22.43; 3rd – Kevin and Brian Coughlin – 21.26.

Upcoming tournaments (subject to change)

August 7/8

Delta/Russo’s Marina – Snag Proof Open

Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Angler’s Press

August 7

Amador – Tri Valley Bassmasters

New Melones – Manteca Bassin’ Buddies/Bass N’ Tubes

August 8

Amador – Gold Country Bass Tour

August 14/15

Don Pedro – Modesto Ambassadors

August 14

Delta/Holland Riverside Marina – Dan Mathisen Outdoors

Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Bass Anglers of Northern California/Delta Bass Busters

Pine Flat – Xtreme Bass Club

August 21/22

Los Banos Reservoir – Wild West Bass Trails

August 21

Delta/Russo’s Marina – Best Bass Tournaments

Delta/Ladd’s Marina – NorCal Bass

Don Pedro – Sierra Bass Club

Pine Flat – Fresno Bass Club

Kaweah – Cen Cal Elite Bass Tournaments

Isabella – American Bass Association

Nacimiento – San Luis Obispo Bass Ambushers

August 22

Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Nor Cal High School Bass

Delta/Russo’s Marina – East County Student Anglers

August 23

Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Stanislaus County Sheriff’s

August 28/29

Pine Flat – Bass 101