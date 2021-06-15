Fishing report, June 16-22: Shaver Lake Trophy Trout Project meeting Saturday

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State (he still holds the school record). George guides in the greater Fresno area and holds the striper record at Millerton Lake. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted.

Valley

West-side waterways

Striper 2 Catfish 2

Mickey Clements at Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill said, “The aqueduct is getting a lot more attention now as anglers will cast with one rod and put out a second rod with anchovies or pile worms. The aqueduct has been full as water releases have been heavy out of the main lake.”

In the southern section of the aqueduct in Kern County, Clay Rutledge of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield said, “The aqueduct has been hit or miss with bait working best right now as the stripers are less likely to chase in the hot water. Blood worms or sardines are working best. Catfish have been abundant with mackerel or sardines.”

Eastman Lake

Bass 1 Trout 0 Bluegill 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Aaron Loucks of the Sportsmen’s Warehouse in Fresno said, “Catfish are the top species with cut baits, chicken livers, or nightcrawlers as few bass fishermen are heading to this very low lake.” Green algae is forming as the lake has remained stagnant at 11%.

Hensley Lake

Bass 1 Trout 0 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Crappie 1

Tim Agtang of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis reported fishing interest remains limited, but there have been some bass found near the rocks along the dam with crawdad-imitation crankbaits or jigs. Catfish are the top species with cut baits or chicken livers from the area around the launch ramp. The lake held at 23%.

Lake Don Pedro

Bass 3 Trout 3 Kokanee 3 King salmon 2 Crappie 1

After weeks of great anticipation, the annual Kokanee Power’s Phil Johnson Memorial Team Tournament was held at Don Pedro on Saturday. Heavy pre-fishing pressure over the past month led to a far more challenging bite than had been experienced previously, but there were still quality kokanee brought to the weigh-in.

Gary Coe, president of Kokanee Power, said, “We had 72 teams consisting of 144 participants including 15 junior anglers. Although the COVID restrictions will be lifted this week, we continued with no raffle, no lunch, and only one person bringing the fish to the weigh station. Thirty-three teams were able to weigh in derby limits of three kokanee, and the team of Doug Philpott took first at 4.45 pounds following by Team Rich Crispi at 4.21 and Team Richard Contreras at 4.14. There was a 6.18-pound king salmon landed by Team Rene Villanueva for the king salmon side pot with Philpott’s team landing the big rainbow of the derby at 2.68 pounds. The best action occurred from 45 to 65 feet, and the boat pressure over the past weeks pushed out the kokanee from along the shorelines out into open water. The Hatch Creek stretch was almost devoid of kokanee after most boats had been focusing here for weeks. Orange was the hot color, and we landed our two kokanee on Paulina Peak’s Tahoe Krack spinners. The kokanee were really scattered with a few small pods of fish. Don Pedro was Phil Johnson’s home lake, and he always talked about how hard the lake’s kokanee fought. I had forgotten how hard, but the two kokanee we landed were a reminder. Everyone is looking forward to our next derby at New Melones on July 17, and we will be able to return to including a raffle and lunch at this event.”

Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing said, “We landed mixed limits of kokanee, rainbows, and even king salmon this week, and it has been very interesting looking at the fish finder. There are stretches of plankton at depths from 40 to 50 feet that are 20 to 30 feet deep, and you can actually see red on the meter the plankton is so thick. The kokanee are coming up later in the morning to feed on the plankton, and we hit a triple the minute we ran through a thick mat. Hoochies have been working best at depths from 50 to 65 feet for kokanee, and you will catch more trout higher in the water column at 45 feet. We landed a 4-pound king salmon on a hoochie at 45 feet.”

Kokanee fishermen are requested to diligently complete the kokanee/king salmon survey every trip at bit.ly/kokesandkings.

For bass, Ryan Cook of Ryan Cook’s Fishing reported a good bite early in the morning and late afternoons with topwater lures such as the Berkley El Choppo before switching over to target suspended fish at depths from 15 to 30 feet with plastics on the drop-shot, tubes, or jigs over main lake points, submerged island tops, or steep bluff walls. He said, “There are a few busting shad out in open water in the evenings, and there is a crankbait and ripbait bite first thing in the mornings on long tapered lake points.”

Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area

Bass 2 Trout 2 Crappie 1 Catfish 3 Bluegill 1

At Lake Isabella, Clay Rutledge of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported catfishing is good with mackerel or dip baits while trout are taken from the shorelines with Power Bait or nightcrawlers soaked in garlic oil. He said, “Trollers are doing much better for trout than bank anglers with spoons, spinners, or blade/’crawler combinations. The crappie bite has been very slow, but the bass bite is picking up with Senkos or jigs.” The annual Lake Isabella Kern Valley Chamber of Commerce Trout Derby started on April 24 and it will run through Sept. 6. A total of 500 tagged trout valued from $20 to $500, and the organizers are designed a virtual format for the event. Information is available at kernrivervalley.com/2020-isabella-lake-fishing-derby. The French Gulch Marina hosts the only launch ramp with the low lake level. The lake dropped from 16% to 15%. At Buena Vista, catfishing is best at night with dip baits or sardines while bluegill are found with wax worms or meal worms. The upper river has been slow with the low water conditions, and the holdover rainbows are in the deeper pools. The clear water has made for difficult conditions. A trout plant in the upper Kern is scheduled for the week of June 20th. Live crickets, Power Bait, nightcrawlers, or salmon eggs with as little weight as possible are working best. The lower river is low and warming, and the bass and catfish are getting active with largemouth and smallmouth bass taken on Senkos or jigs with catfish on cut baits or dip baits.

Lake Kaweah

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 0 Catfish 2

The lake held at 34%, but water releases are expected to begin shortly. The Cen Cal Elite Bass Tournaments held a tournament on Saturday with the youth Tournament of Champions on Sunday, and the winning limit was over 12 pounds with a big fish over 6 pounds. There is a topwater bite in the mornings before heading to the bottom with Senkos or plastics. Jerkbaits are also effective.

Lake Success/Tule River

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 0 Catfish 2

Chuck Stokke of the Sequoia Fishing Company in Springville said, “Bass fishing has been slow this week as the only real window for action is in the early mornings or late evenings. With the heat, the bass are holding in deep water, and plastics on a Ned-rig, Senkos, or deep-diving crankbaits are working best.” The lake held at 22%.

In the Tule River, Stokke said, “The river is a dry fly paradise, and I fished on Monday for amazing action with caddis patterns as the fish are focusing on black caddis.” Balch Park lower and upper will be planted this week.

McClure Reservoir

Bass 3 Trout 1 King salmon 0 Kokanee 0 Crappie 2 Catfish 3

Ryan Cook of Ryan Cook’s Fishing said, “Catching numbers of small spotted bass is no problem working along main lake points with plastics on the drop-shot in the main lake and also in the river arm There is an early morning topwater bite with the Berkley El Choppo, and 2.8-inch Keitech swimbaits are also effective. The largest bass are taken on topwater lures, and there are some big ones still out there.” Crappie fishing is decent with minijigs or small minnows in the shallows. Barrett’s Cove, Bagby, Horseshoe Bend, and McClure Point North launch ramps are closed due to water levels. The lake dropped to 42%.

McSwain Reservoir

Trout 2

Rainbows holding over from the recent derby are found from the banks with trout dough bait, nightcrawlers, or Kastmasters from the Brush Pile, Handicapped Docks, or peninsula near the Marina in the early mornings while trollers are working blade/’crawler combinations, Wedding Rings, or Rapalas up the river arm.

Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River

Bass 2 Striped bass 1 Shad 1 Bluegill 2 Crappie 1

Aaron Loucks of the Sportsmen’s Warehouse in Fresno said, “Recreational boating has taken over the lake, and bass fishermen have to be in and out early or late to be able to find water in order to fish somewhat peacefully. In the San Joaquin River by the Broken Bridge, largemouth bass to 5 pounds are taken on spinnerbaits or frogs.” Small spotted bass remain the rule with shad-patterned plastics such as Robo Worms Prism Shad, Pro Gold, or Hologram Shad along with Merritt Gilbert’s custom Casper on the drop-shot or split-shot. Striped bass remain a mystery. The lake held at 52%.

The South Fine Gold area and San Joaquin River Trail reopened to public use on Monday.

Sycamore Island is open Fridays through Sundays and state holidays through Nov. 11. Seasonal hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. May through August. Entry fees are $9 per vehicle and $5 per trailer. Annual passes are available for $85.

New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch

Bass 3 Crappie 2 Catfish 3 Trout 2 Kokanee 3

The topwater bite at New Melones offers the potential for a trophy largemouth or spotted bass, and although there are other bites available with spinnerbaits or plastics, a topwater blowup gets the most attention.

John Liechty of Xperience Bass Fishing Guide Service was out testing a new prototype of Baitsanity glide bait with the owner, Farad Baseer, and Baseer was able to catch and release his personal-best largemouth at 10 pounds 7 ounces on a bluegill-pattern bait. Liechty said, “The bluegill is a good option for summertime fishing on the lake, and these lures are already one of my favorite baits as it combines features of my top types of lures as it has great maneuverability. I haven’t done a lot of other techniques this week as I prefer to throw big reaction baits when I get the chance, and of course, your numbers are much less, but the quality is vastly improved. Baseer and I were out on Saturday morning, and we landed six more bass in the 2.5- to 4-pound range on his swimbaits. There is still a spinnerbait and plastic bite, and the bass will position and get settle once the water levels stabilize as the lake is dropping a half-foot per day. There is heavy recreational boating occurring from noon to 4:00 p.m., and once the boats get started, there is a mudline around the shorelines. Some of the hazards near the Highway 49 Bridge have been marked with buoys, but there are submerged hazards throughout the lake including a couple of islands out in front of Glory Hole Point that will be exposed in a couple of weeks.”

Western Outdoor News columnist Clara Ricabal was out with her 16-year old son, Diego Ross, and Alex Niapas at the end of the week on her boat, and she was able to find a topwater bite in the late afternoon on a River2Sea Whopper Plopper. She said, “I picked the spot to fish, and I love me some topwater fish.”

Ryan Cook of Ryan Cook’s Fishing couldn’t find a topwater bite in the morning, but he did report a solid jig bite in the shallows around main lake points or Neko-rigs over submerged island tops from 5 to 30 feet when the wind is blowing. The lake has dropped to 55%.

Kyle Wise of HeadHunter Guide Service said, “The kokanee are there for the taking, but you have to go find the schooling fish. Apex or J-Pex lures behind a gold 5.5-inch dodger are effective at depths from 40 to 65 feet are working best.” With the Kokanee Power Derby coming on July 17, West Coast kokanee aficionados will congregate on the lake in the coming weeks. The middle ramps at Glory Hole Point and Tuttletown are open along with one ramp at Angels Cove. The Bureau of Reclamation administration office and visitors center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends only, and annual passes for the lake are available there. The lake dropped to 55%, and there are numerous unmarked hazards throughout the lake. Boaters have to be extremely cautious.

Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River

Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 0 King salmon 0 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Aaron Loucks of the Sportsmen’s Warehouse in Fresno said, “Bass fishing is best with plastics in green pumpkin or motor oil along with jigs, or Senkos. Trout trolling has improved in the deeper water of the lake from the Power Lines to the dam with shad-patterned spoons.” A 9-pound plus limit took a recent tournament, and a quality bass remains less than 2 pounds. The lake has dropped slightly to 39%.

In the lower Kings River, a surprise trout plant took place last week, but the flows are very low. Fewer anglers have been heading to the river, but there are planters available with spinners such as Panther Martins or Mepp’s near moving water adjacent to an eddy of slower water. The harvest zone is between the dam and Alta (Cobbles) Weir, and between Alta Weir and Highway 180 is a catch-and-release zone with a zero limit.

San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay

Striper 2 Catfish 2 Bass 2 Crappie 1

Roger George of Roger George Guide Service said, “The trolling bite has picked up to a decent level although the water level is still falling a half-foot per day. We’ve finally got a few calmer days as it’s heating up again and anglers working the 40- to 65-foot range with white/black or blue minnow lures are getting a few fish working over flats and humps. The shore bite has also improved some with bait soakers off the Dinosaur Point shoreline picking up a few school fish. The water temperatures are about 67/68 degrees, and the blue green algae is getting thicker, lowering water visibility to 4 feet in most areas. I fished with Jordan Rodriguez from Idaho around 60 feet in depth. The fish are moving fast, and we are getting a few at a spot before having to move. The Basalt ramp continues to be a work in progress, and the Dinosaur Point ramp could be a good choice in any wind. I rate the bite at a 3-4 out of 10 if you’re experienced.”

Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill said, “It has been a strange year at the lake, and we have been selling a lot of white 5.25-inch flukes for shore anglers using a jig head from 1/4- to ½-ounce, and they are casting into the wind. The lake dropped from 42% to 39%. In the O’Neill Forebay, Clements said, “Small striped bass are the rule with blood or pile worms along with Magnum Flukes on a ¼-ounce jig head.”

At San Luis, there are three wind warning and lake closure lights near the Basalt Entrance Station, Quien Sabe Point, and the Romero Visitor Center. At the O’Neill Forebay, the lights are located near the old Medeiros boat ramp and above the South Beach Area. Amber lights signify caution conditions for winds or other concerns while red lights indicate the lake is closed to boating and all vessels must immediately vacate the lake.

High Sierra

Bass Lake

Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 1

The lake is seeing heavy recreational boating pressure, and trout and kokanee action has been limited to a few holdover rainbows along with the possibility for a big kokanee to 18 inches in the early, early morning. Trollers have to be behind the 5 mph zone near the dam after 8 a.m. with the boat traffic ramping up. Spinnerbaits are effective for bass early or late. The Sheriff’s Motor Fee remains in effect. The lake held at 70%. With the lake being held so low for an extended period of time, there is concern about the survival of the lake’s kokanee population.

Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool

The road to Edison and Florence is open, but Edison is very low at 18% with Florence holding at 57%. Mammoth Pool dropped to 90%, but the lake will reopen this week as the annual deer migration is completed on June 15. The South Fork of the San Joaquin River will be planted the next two weeks with Portal Forebay and Ward Lake planted for the next two weeks.

Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake

Kokanee 3 Trout 2

Shaver Lake is one of the only lakes in California in which the community bands together to raise funds to better the local fishery as normally fish plants are paid by participation fees collected by concessionaires or hatchery plants from the Department of Fish and Wildlife or local governmental organizations. Several years ago, under the guidance of the late “Captain” Jack Yandell and Dick Nichols of Dick’s Fishing Charters, the Shaver Lake Trophy Trout Project was established with the goal of planting the lake with huge rainbows in addition to supporting local youth.

The major source of funds has been the annual Sportsmen’s Dinner, and after a postponement of the dinner in 2020, the community has responded once again by selling out the event two months in advance of the August date. Former president Nichols said, “This year’s fundraising dinner will be held at the Boy Scout Camp Chawanakee event center, and longtime dinner chairperson, Caroline Thomson, said the dinner will feature the same great steak dinner, raffle, and auction items.

All proceeds are used for SLTTP projects including the very popular ‘Trout In The Classroom’ program at several schools in the mountains and Fresno/Clovis areas, scholarships, the Greg Marks Youth Derby, and of course, planting trophy trout in Shaver Lake. The SLTTP, under the leadership of president Dennis Beard, will meet at the Shaver Historical Museum at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, and the board invites those interested in the SLTTP’s projects to attend.”

As far as fishing is concerned, Nichols said, “This week’s cooler weather caused the surface temperature to drop from 67 to 64 degrees resulting in the kokanee coming up in water column. This week with temperatures upwards to 111 in Fresno, I expect them to drop down 10 feet. Ben Hart of Fresno along with his daughters, Lilli and Chloe, took his dad, Jacob of Oakland for his birthday, and they picked up three limits of mixed kokanee at depths from 38 to 45. Over the weekend, we saw a slowdown in kokanee action, but there was a good trout bite near Stevenson Creek. On Saturday, we had seven nice kokanee by 8 a.m., and then the bite stopped. We headed to Stevenson for trout. We continue to use Dick’s Koke Busters and Mountain Hoochies in orange behind Mountain Dodgers in purple/pink and gold/orange foil.

“Because of the drop in temperature, we found some koke action on the side poles with orange Koke Busters behind weighted Mountain Flashers at a 125 setback or about 25 feet deep.”

Todd Wittwer of Kokanee.net Guide Service has been finding quality kokanee to 17.75 inches with a solid 14.5- to 15.5-inch average running Rocky Mountain Tackle’s orange double-glow hoochie behind a Crushed Orange glow dodger along with pearlescent RMT hoochie behind a custom pearl dodger at depths from 38 to 56 feet. He said, “There is a good number of fish in the lake, and it the bite is going to be phenomenal in the coming months.”

Anglers are requested to complete the kokanee survey at bit.ly/kokesandkings upon the completion of every trip to provide accurate information to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

At Huntington, the lake has risen to 98%, and the docks are in the water at the launch ramp. There hasn’t been much change with limits of small kokanee taken on hoochies or spinners behind a flasher or dodger at depths from 20 to 25 feet while recently-planted rainbows are taken from the mouth of Rancheria Creek on Power Bait or nightcrawlers.

Wishon/Courtright

Trout 3

Kelly Brewer of the Wishon Village RV Park and Store said, “Wishon is very low and on the dirt launch ramp while Courtright is on the concrete ramp with docks in the water. Trollers are scoring with blade/’crawler combinations, spoons, or trolling flies near the surface. Bank fishing is best near the dams at both lakes or up near the inlets with Power Bait or inflated nightcrawlers.” Both lakes will be planted the week of June 20. Dinkey Creek is scheduled to be planted for the next two weeks.

Ocean

Half Moon Bay

Salmon 2 Rockfish 4 Striper 1 White seabass 0 Crab 2 Sand Dabs 2 Surf Perch 2

The local salmon season is just over a week away on June 26th, but there was a weather window over the weekend that allowed private boats and party boats to make the run south below Pigeon Point into open waters.

Captain Dennis Baxter of the New Captain Pete went south on Friday for 12 salmon for 10 anglers, and deckhand, Braden Baxter, said, “It really reminded me of fishing Cuxbury where we get half-limits, but the fish are double the size. You definitely have to be sure of your knots and not step on your leader or put a dent in your leader or you will get broken off.” Baxter was out on Sunday for 8 salmon for 14 anglers with all but two of the fish in the commercial range from the mid-teen’s into the 20’s. He said, “It wasn’t spectacular, but the bait is still there with plenty of anchovies and lots of forage. However, the whales were gone. We are back out on Thursday for salmon with rockfish on Friday. Wednesday appears to be blown out.”

The Huli Cat was also in the same area, and they were the highliner of the party boats with 8 big salmon for 7 anglers while the Queen of Hearts returned with 11 salmon for 14 anglers.

Earlier in the week, the Queen of Hearts went down with light loads on Tuesday and Wednesday for a fish per rod despite a marauding sea lion that they couldn’t shake as they were the only boat down there.

The Huli Cat was on a rockfish/crab bonus trip on Friday with 14 limits of rockfish along with half-limits of Dungeness. Salmon remain the preferred species, but rockfishing remains a consistent option.

The local salmon season begins on June 26th, and the sign outside of the harbor has been excellent with humpback whales lunge-feeding on anchovies. The salmon should be making their normal circle out to the Farallon Islands before moving into to the coast above the Golden Gate.

Monterey/Santa Cruz

Salmon 2 Rockfish 4 Striper 1 White seabass 0 Crab 2 Sand Dabs 3 Surf Perch 3

Allen Bushnell of Santa Cruz Kayak and Surfcasting Guide Service said, “Conditions all around the Monterey Bay have been pretty darn good for anglers, especially for those who get up and go early in the morning. The afternoons have featured some pretty wicked winds plus there was a significant south swell earlier in the week. Most mornings were fairly calm however which allowed for boats to make it out to the salmon grounds and back before things really kicked up most days.

Fishing for halibut has improved noticeably, especially in the Capitola area. Ed Burrell from Capitola Boat and Bait submitted daily reports of halibut caught from their rental boats fishing the Mile Reef area. Other reports indicate the sandy flats near Pajaro are starting to produce multiple halibut as well for those who know where to go and what to use. Anchovies are moving in towards shallow water now. Early anglers can jig up live bait fairly easily for drift fishing the big flatfish. Bounce-ball trolling with a dodger and hoochie is also a method proving itself once again this year. Trolling also has the advantage of covering more territory.

Salmon fishing in the area still has its ups and downs, but the main body of kings remains in the bay. Roving schools of silver salmon are interspersed with the kings feeding on anchovies. Angler caution is suggested to release those silvers unharmed, preferably without touching the boat or a net. Beth Norton from Go Fish Santa Cruz Charters reported on Saturday’s trip, saying, “We fished for salmon today. It started out slow. We got a call from someone who had found the fish. We made a move and started lighting them up. The clients ended up with seven king salmon, turning loose ten silvers. The fish seem to be dropping down in the water column. This means they will hang out for a while,” Norton said. Six-pack charter Santa Cruz Coastal Fishing had a similar report for their Sunday trip. Skipper Rodney Armstrong reported “Salmon fishing again today. There was no bait where we were yesterday so I went looking around. Big mistake. The fish were still in the same spot. Once we got back to the spot, we instantly got a triple and landed two of the three. Then another triple and landed one, ending up up with five nice fish with plenty of chances to have our limits. These fish are big and mean.”

Surfcasting is good and getting better on the Monterey Bay. There are plenty of sand crabs to use as bait. Anchovies are abundant and moving in closer to the beaches. Striped bass reports are improving. While most of the stripers reported caught this week are still undersized, the numbers are going up. A few surfcasters working the bigger beaches towards Moss Landing reported landing up to six striped bass in addition to pulling in perch for the frying pan. The big broad beaches by Moss Landing have produced a number of keeper bass as well for those willing to make the long walk in those areas far from roads and parking lots. If you hit the right beach at the right time, smaller barred surf perch can be hooked on almost every cast.”

San Francisco Bay

Salmon 0 Albacore 0 Halibut 2 Striper 3 Rockfish 4 Leopard shark 4 Sturgeon 0 Crab 2

The month of June is when striped bass make their move into the rockpiles in the central San Francisco Bay, and this year is no exception as the bass are pouring into Mel’s Reef, Harding, Shad, and Blossom Rocks along with the South Tower of the Golden Gate. Halibut action is getting a bit more challenging due to heavy boat pressure spreading out the fish, but there are still plenty of flatfish in the bay. The weather cooperated enough to allow boats to access the Farallon Islands along with the Marin coastline for limits of rockfish.

The Pacific Dream out of Berkeley Marina started off the week with a bang, posting 31 halibut to 15 pounds and 5 striped bass to 5 pounds on Monday’s Phenix Rods charter.

Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing has been scratching out in the range of two fish per rod, and he was able to put his group of 4 anglers onto 7 halibut on Sunday, saying, “The halibut have spread out, and they aren’t in any one particular location. A number of six-packs rescheduled over the weekend with the slower action.” On Thursday, Mitchell stayed out late because he knew the fish would bite later in the day. His patience paid off with 7 halibut and 4 striped bass in the 7- to 10-pound range for over 2 fish per rod for 5 customers. They had landed a 38-inch striper earlier this week.

Captain Ron Koyasako of Nautilus Excursions in San Francisco was out on full-day trips over the weekend for 13 striped bass and 4 halibut on Saturday with 7 striped bass and 5 halibut on Sunday. He said, “The bass are on the rockpiles on the incoming tide now, and the numbers are growing daily. The halibut bite has been slower, but we are able to put anglers onto some action by picking up the stripers.”

Captain Steve Talmadge of Flash Sport Fishing out of San Francisco was in the south bay on Sunday, and he said, “The halibut bite has slowed down, and we are scratching out a few fish. We had a great shark trip near the Alameda Rockwall over the weekend with over 30 big leopard shark caught and released on salmon roe, threadfin shad, or anchovies. Captain Charles Kimberly ran outside to the Marin coast for quick limits of rockfish and one ling cod, and he tried to drift the North Bar for halibut, but it was too rough.”

Two boats out of Emeryville Sport Fishing have been consistently traveling to the Farallon Islands for rockfish when conditions allow, and Sunday’s score was 65 limits of rockfish and 36 ling cod.

The fishing pressure in the bay will slow down once the ocean salmon season opens on June 26th, and the Salty Lady out of Sausalito along with three other Sausalito party boats, the six-pack Bite Me out of Loch Lomond Marina, and several boats from the Berkeley and Emeryville Marinas will be targeting salmon as their primary species.

With the supply of six-pack boats growing exponentially in both San Francisco Bay and in the Delta, you are advised to book with a registered, bonded, and insured captain for safety as well as a quality trip.

San Luis Obispo

Rockfish - 3 Salmon -2 Surf perch – 3

The San Luis Obispo party boats continue to concentrate solely on bottomfish, but private boat are surprising scoring king salmon along the Central Coast. Out of Virg’s Landing in Morro Bay, the Black Pearl, Fiesta and Rita G were out on Sunday with 58 passengers for near-limits of rockfish composed of 392 assorted rockfish, 110 vermilion, 10 copper, 8 Boccaccio, and 3 ocean whitefish. The Avenger, Endeavor, and Starfire out of Morro Bay Landing were out on Sunday on up to 12-hour trips, and 80 anglers scoring limits of rockfish with 215 vermilion, 40 copper, 80 Boccaccio, 359 assorted, 106 kelp rockfish, and 4 ling cod to 14 pounds. one. The Patriot, Flying Fish, and Phenix out of Patriot Sport Fishing at Port San Luis were out on local reefs on ½- or ¾-day trips on Sunday with 42 anglers for 13 vermilion, 4 copper, 250 assorted rockfish, 4 Boccaccio, and a canary rockfish. Ling cod continue to be scarce along the local reefs. The new sub-limit is 5 vermilions as part of a 10-rockfish limit this season. Private boaters continue to troll for salmon with mixed results as a number of fish have been moving north.

Others

Delta/Stockton

Bass 3 Striper 1 Sturgeon 1 Catfish 3 Bluegill 3 Salmon 0

The Sacramento and San Joaquin-Delta region have rapidly moved into the period known as the ‘summertime doldrums’ with the exception of largemouth bass, bluegill, catfish, and crappie as recreational boating has taken over most of the south and central Delta. The winds have limited striped bass trollers on the Sacramento side, and while there are still sturgeon in Suisun Bay, few anglers are trying for the diamondbacks. The San Joaquin side has taken center stage, and it will be the most visited side of the Delta in the next few months before the arrival of the fall striped bass run.

On the Sacramento side, Alan Fong, manager of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento, was bass fishing in the north Delta early in the week, and he said, “It was miserable out there as it was blowing 30 to 40 mph, and we could only throw chatterbaits or squarebilled crankbaits into the wind. We did end up with 18 pounds for 5 bass with largemouths up to 5 pounds.”

Craig Newton of Will Fish Tackle in Auburn said, “One of our regulars, Ron Retzlaff of Orangevale, was on the Delta this week, and they tried to troll on the Sacramento side, but the winds were too heavy so they went over to the San Joaquin. Trolling from the Antioch Bridge to the San Andreas Shoals with both deep- and shallow-diving lures, they landed 9 keepers and 8 undersized stripers.”

Johnny Wang, manager of Turner’s Outdoors in Stockton, said, “There are still stripers along the Sacramento side, and I would like to sit out there on the anchor with frozen shad or sardines when the winds allow. I went out of Ladd’s Marina for largemouth bass from Windmill Cove to the Stockton Turning Basin with plastics, and I found largemouths along the main channel as well as in Burns Cut, Rough and Ready Island, Mormon Slough, and the mouth of the Calaveras River. I was working the rip-rap along with the tules. There are still bass on beds off of Eight Mile Road east of Stockton, but the stripers are dwindling. Catfishing is better with the warming water, and there are crappie in Empire Cut and off of Bacon Island.”

Tony Lopez of Benicia Bait reported small stripers have been the rule off of the shoreline, but there have been a number of halibut ranging from undersized to 24 inches taken off of the shoreline on anchovies. He said, “There are still sturgeon being caught from the banks at the Red Barn in Montezuma Slough on grass shrimp, but it has been too windy for boats to get out for any length of time on the main river.”

In the San Joaquin, Ocsanna Seropyan, manager of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Manteca, reported a solid largemouth bite with chatterbaits, flipping over the mats, or punching with Missile’s D-Bombs in bluegill. Frogs in black and yellow are also effective as the bass are feeding on baby birds.

Kris Huff of Stockton paired with Sonny Mancuso to take Saturday’s Nor Cal Bass Tournament with a winning five-fish limit at 21.23 with a big fish at 7.36 pounds. Huff said, “We were fishing a high outgoing tide so timing was the key. We started west and chased the rising water with chatterbaits running over and through the weed lines. We were able to produce a number of fish on the incoming, but once the tide fell, and it heated up, we switched over to a typical summertime frog and punch bite.”

With the arrival of the frog bite starting up in June, the bite will only get better and better as the weather warms up with anticipated triple-digit temperatures arriving this week. The two big frog tournaments of the Ultimate Frog Challenge and Snag Proof Open will be held on consecutive weekends out of Russo’s Marina on July 31/August 1 for the UFC with the following weekend of August 7/8th for the Snag Proof Open.

In the south Delta, H and R Bait in Stockton confirmed the bluegill and crappie bite off of Eight Mile Road with the occasional striped bass landed on the San Joaquin near Three Mile Slough. Fresh shad is still unavailable in area bait shops.

Lake Nacimiento/San Antonio/Santa Margarita/Lopez

Bass 2 White bass 1 Striper 0 Catfish 3 Crappie 2 Bluegill 3 Trout 1

At Nacimiento, the Best Bass Tournaments held a 30-boat tournament on Saturday with the winning limit approaching 14 pounds for nearly a 3- pound average with a big fish over 5 pounds. There is a topwater bite in the early mornings with large lures in the 130mm size before heading to the bottom with the plastics on the drop-shot or jigs. With the warming temperatures, white bass are starting to boil in the cuts and coves. Trollers are picking up a few of the white bass on small white Kastmasters, Roostertails, or small Keitech swimbaits. Crappie are taken on small 2.8-inch Keitech swimbaits or minijigs near structure. The lake dropped from 29 to 25%. A webcam of the lake is available at http://www.lakenacimientolive.com/. At Lopez, bluegill and red ear perch are the top species with red worms, jumbo red worms, mini-crawlers, or meal worms at depths to 25 feet. The bass bite is fair at best with an early reaction bite before settling down to the bottom with plastics on the drop-shot or Senkos. A webcam of the lake is available at http://805webcams.com/lopez-lake-webcam/.

At Santa Margarita, the bass bite has slowed down, but there is an opportunity for a quality largemouth on a topwater lures or crankbaits early in the mornings before working the bottom with plastics on a Texas-rig or Senkos. Bluegill and red ear perch are taken on meal worms or red worms, and the catfish are becoming more active on mackerel coated with garlic scent. At San Antonio, water releases have dropped the lake from 15 to 13%. Catfish are the best thing going, and the action has been solid with cut baits soaked in garlic, dip baits, nightcrawlers, or chicken livers fished with as little weight as possible. A few crappie are showing up around structure, but bass fishing remains slow with an occasional smallmouth or largemouth on plastics.

