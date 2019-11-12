Consider that next step in your fishing evolution and make lemonade out of lemons

One of my keys to performing as a world-class decathlete was having a contingency plan for the worst possible scenario each time I competed. I’ve been applying this same simple principle to my fishing.

My fishing goals changed when I began guiding. I was no longer just fishing to catch fish; now I was looking for ways to help others catch fish. It’s great when there’s a good bite, but what do you do when the fish aren’t biting, or you can’t find them anymore?

Just like in the decathlon, I found that there were variables I couldn’t control that adversely affected the fishing. My quest became one of trying to figure out a strategy that would work when the chips were down. Most anglers seemed to give up when the fishing got tough. I didn’t have that luxury. Out of that need to get a handle on my options I began scouting instead of fishing some days.

It’s hard to go from a mentality of catching fish to one of being an observer, tester and experimenter. In this mode, I went from “are they biting, and on what?” to researching many variables. When I’m scouting, I might try a new technique; check out new areas; consider the timing of the bite, how the fish are feeding and what mood they are in; and catalog the effect of different lures, impact of the wind, water clarity, lure speed and action.

The real test of an angler: When they’re having a lemon kind of day, do they have the know-how to turn it into a lemonade-type trip? Anyone can catch fish when they’re biting. When they’re not, do you take that as a challenge to learn from the situation? Or do you throw in the towel?

Looking at it as a way to learn something new and exciting is a conscious decision. It t also puts you in a frame of mind to be the best angler you can be. It’s when learning and observing become more critical than just catching something .

I always ask myself, “What did I take away from this trip?” Just one good new piece of information is an exciting victory in my book. Few do it because it takes work and focus.

How you think and what you focus on determines where your angling is going. Having a “scouting” mindset has really helped me introduce new ideas, tactics, lures and techniques I wouldn’t have considered otherwise.

Your mental attitude is where it all happens. What do you see when it’s tough: A bad day? Or a golden opportunity to learn something important? Take the time to build your foundation. Never give up!