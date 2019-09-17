What’s your fishing lucky charm? For Roger, it’s a sandwich made by Arnie

Can a special sandwich really help ensure a successful fishing trip? For Roger George, the evidence is mounting. Fresno Bee file

I’ve recently had a huge breakthrough in my fishing success. Like so many quantum leaps in performance, it came during an intuitive moment when I realized the key to catching bigger fish was somehow entwined with a very unlikely source.

This whole thing began innocently enough a few months ago when I stopped by the store to get snacks and lunch for the next day’s fishing trip. Browsing the aisles, I saw a sign above the deli: “Sandwiches made here!” Hmmm! This would solve my lunch problem.

Arnie the deli guy is an angler, so he understood when I told him I needed something special for my fishing trip. Dutch crunch bread sold me right off the bat, then some awesome smoked Mesquite turkey breast, Havarti cheese, light mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and some horseradish to top it off. Wow. The sandwich was huge, and Arnie was one proud sandwich maker.

Fast forward about a month and I’m back at the deli again, ready to order the next day’s sandwich, when Arnie asks if I’ve gotten any big fish? Off the top of my head I say, “You know what, now that I think about it, seems that just about every time I’ve gotten one of your ‘specials’ I’ve landed a big one.”

I ate my “Arnie special” sandwich the next day, and once again I caught a huge fish.

Last week, I went back to Arnie for another “special” sandwich. As he’s making it, a lady walks up to order and Arnie tells her he’s got to finish my sandwich because I am catching big fish every time I eat one in my boat. I decide I’m not going to try to explain it. With great fanfare, Arnie puts the sandwich on the counter and announces, “You’re going to catch another big fish. I made this one extra special!” I slink away with my sandwich, certain the lady next to me, at least, thinks I’m nuts.

But the next day, a scorcher at San Luis, I’m out alone and a few bites into my lunch when I see fish on the sonar. I put the hoagie down just as my pole takes off screaming. I battle for 10 minutes before netting a 43-inch, 30.02-pound striper.

I leave you with this: We all know that a lot of anglers believe that bananas are bad luck and don’t want them on the boat. Sort of a “dark side of the force” thing. Maybe there’s a positive side of the equation we’ve missed?

Either way, I sure love Arnie’s creations. By the way, don’t ask me where Arnie works. He’s like my best fishing lure: top-secret stuff! LOL

Never give up!