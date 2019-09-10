Family and friend trip supercharges passion for fishing

Sixteen-year-old Tyler Zuber of Fresno shows off his 38-inch, 22-pound striper (a personal best), caught Sept. 5 at San Luis Reservoir on a trip with guide Roger George. Special to The Bee

Taking out kids, parents and/or grandparents on a special fishing trip is one of my favorite things to do. The motive behind these generational excursions usually has something to do with getting a big fish, having fun, creating lasting memories and spending time with family and good friends. I love being a part of it!

This story starts with a phone call from Grandpa Darryl Zuber to set up a striper trip with him, his 16-year-old grandson Tyler Zuber and Tyler’s 14-year-old friend Nick Stubblefield. Darryl told me these two kids were avid anglers. He had a trick up his sleeve: The boys wouldn’t know where they were going until they got to the lake and saw my boat.

They stumbled onto the dock a little past 6 a.m. suddenly realizing they were going striper fishing on San Luis Reservoir. Both boys had caught nice bass, but neither had caught a striper. They were ready for the battle. I hoped we would do well for theirs and Grandpa’s sake. He wanted to fuel that same lifelong passion he had felt growing up.

We began the trip with a fast class on what to do fighting a big striper. I also told them we were going to have to fish long and hard for a chance at a big one; not making that commitment is why most never catch the trophy they want.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

We began by trolling a point where the pole popped and Tyler landed/released a nice 22-inch fish, but the bite was otherwise lethargic. I told them, “Guys, this is probably good because when the bite is slow, it seems we get bigger fish.” They bought in.

We stopped at another spot and Nick got a good hit and a powerful fish took off that went around 9 pounds and 29 inches. I showed them how to release it safely and properly.

They already had a fish bigger than most anglers usually catch. Grandpa was happy as a clam that the boys were excited. This one nice fish alone made it a good day.

An hour later, We were trolling by the dam when I saw a pole jerk. Tyler grabbed it as the drag started screaming. He did exactly what I had taught them as the fish kept making runs coming in, then screaming away again. Tyler was holding his ground. This was a hog, 38 inches and 22 pounds. We took a few pictures and then put it on the Seaqualizer release device to let it go.

It was an epic trip, but on a lot more levels than it might seem on the surface. The shared trip with his grandpa will be there forever, both boys graduated to a new level of angling confidence, new lessons had been learned, a bigger vision had been planted, a lifelong passion had been supercharged – and a big fish had been landed. An unforgettable experience. Grandpa had envisioned it all from the start … grandpas do that!

Never give up!