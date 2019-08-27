Here’s another trolling method: Texting fish photos from the lake to your buddy stuck at work

Texting and social media have started a whole new level of shared fishing experiences – and subterfuge.

Take, for example, the instance when good fishing buddies are not be able to fish together, most often because one has to work. The non-fishing angler may feel like he wants his on-the-water friend to do well – but not too well since he’s not there!

Back in the day, you wouldn’t get another reminder until you met up again.

But nowadays, the one who’s fishing can troll his buddy with texts.

Maybe the first is simply a photo of the fishing hole. But maybe the next is a picture of a big fish – and no caption or text. Diabolical!

Now the wanna-be-there angler has to decide whether to take the bait and believe that this is an actual picture or possibly one from his fishing buddy’s album, meant to set him up. Do you cave to your suspicions and congratulate him on a great catch? Sit on it until you get more information? Or just stew while you’re eating your heart out hoping it’s a joke? Do you dare ask if he actually caught it? Maybe you need to just respond with a noncommittal text like “nice!” so you don’t go too overboard.

Some anglers keep the texts coming, spaced strategically for maximum effect. The sender can imagine how they’re being received but has the self-defense of playing innocent.

Yes, I really hate it when I get text pictures of big fish from my buddies, at my spot, at just about the very time I would expect a big fish to bite. Makes me feel a little sick. But I buck up, smile and send them back a congrats so at least they don’t know they were “killing me” … they would just send more if they really knew that.

Of course, I’m intent on graciously returning the favor. Good sportsmen do that!

My phone just dinged, gotta go! Never give up!