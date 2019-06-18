Fishing report for week of June 19-25: Half Moon Bay salmon bite takes off

Isaiah Reyes of Fresno shows off his catch, 25 inches long and 5.2 pounds, caught using PowerBait from the shoreline of Huntington Lake on June 16. Special to The Bee

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State and striper record-holder at Millerton Lake and who now guides in the greater Fresno area. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted.

New Melones kokanee action takes center stage, Monte Smith said. Delta stripers, bass and sturgeon for the taking, Randy Pringle reported. Millerton and Pine Flat pumping out bass numbers, Merritt Gilbert said. Don Pedro bass and kokanee biting, Ryan Cook reported. Shaver Lake kokanee bite steady, Dick Nichols said. Half Moon Bay salmon bite takes off, Dennis Baxter reported. San Francisco halibut and striper bites very good, Steve Mitchell said.

Valley

Delta Mendota Canal and Sloughs

Striper 3 Catfish 2

Water releases out of San Luis Reservoir continue to push through the California Aqueduct, and most anglers are heading for the shoreline at the big lake with the recent heat wave striking the Central Valley. The best action remains in the clearer, moving water south of Highway 152 with anchovies, sardines, or blood worms along with hard jerkbaits like Duo Realis 120s.

In the southern section of the aqueduct in Kern County, Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported catfish are coming on chicken livers, nightcrawlers or large minnows. Their annual June Striped Bass Tournament is halfway through the month, and Paul Perkins continues to lead with a 4.11-pound striped bass. Entry fee is $1, and the leader at the end of the month will collect all of the entry fees along with the contribution from Bob’s Bait. There are currently 63 entrants. Anchovies, sardines, blood worms or jerkbaits such as Lucky Craft 128s along with tube baits are all working as jumbo minnows have been nonexistent.

Call: Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis 292-3474; Bob’s Bait Bucket 661-833-8657

Eastman Lake

Bass 2 Trout 2 Bluegill 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “Big largemouth bass have been scarce, but anglers are averaging around eight to 10 bass per outing with a variety of techniques including topwater lures, reaction baits, Senkos, crankbaits or chatterbaits. Deep-diving crankbait such as KVD XD5 or XD6s near the dam in the evenings will start to take off as the bass are feeding on bluegill. The crappie bite remains slow with most slab anglers heading for nearby Hensley. Catfish to 4 pounds have been taken on cut baits or chicken livers.” The lake is releasing water, and it dropped from 90% to 88%.

Call: Eastman Lake 689-3255

Hensley Lake

Bass 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Crappie 2

Merritt Gilbert said, “Local crappie fishermen are heading to Hensley for a small grade of slabs around the brush and submerged cockleburs. Catfish to 4 pounds are taken from the banks with cut baits or chicken livers. Some anglers are finding quality largemouth bass with swimbaits or topwater lures with numbers taken on jigs or Senkos.” The lake held at 73%.

Call: Valley Rod Gun, Clovis 292-3474; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151

Lake Don Pedro

Bass 3 Trout 2 Kokanee 3 King salmon 1 Crappie 2

Ryan Cook of Ryan Cook’s Fishing said, “The topwater bass bite is still on with the best action from Middle Bay to the river arm as there is still a shad spawn taking place in certain areas of the lake. The bass are scattered from the surface to 50 feet, and jigs, flukes, or small swimbaits are picking up numbers.” There is the opportunity for a big fish on underspins or glidebaits in the early mornings. Most kokanee fishermen continue to opt for the hot bite at New Melones, but small hoochies, Apex lures or Uncle Larry’s spinners behind Sling Blades at depths from 33 to 55 feet are working best near the Graveyard and in Middle Bay. The lake rose from 92% to 94%.

Call: Monte Smith, Gold Country Sport Fishing 209-581-4734; Ryan Cook – Ryan Cook’s Fishing 691-7008

Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area

Bass 2 Trout 3 Crappie 3 Catfish 3 Bluegill 2

Peter Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported trout fishing has been good throughout the lake as the planted rainbows are found in the same areas as the crappie. He said, “The water temperature is 70 degrees which is 10 degrees cooler than this time of year, and the rainbows are still active. Catfish are coming on chicken livers, frozen shad, large minnows, or nightcrawlers with continued good action for crappie in the South Fork with minijigs or live minnows. Minnows have been hard to locate in the past few days of the heat, and the biggest grade are now large. Largemouth bass to 7 pounds have been taken from the shoreline with Senkos, creature baits, deep-diving crankbaits, and plastics on the drop-shot. The lake balancing between inflow and outflow, and it is at 57%. The upper and lower rivers are still high and difficult and dangerous to fish. Chuck Stokke of the Sequoia Fishing Company said, “The upper Kern River is still very high, and we will start our trips through the Golden West Pack Station on July 4 in the Golden Trout Wilderness.”

Call: Bob’s Bait Bucket 661-833-8657; North Fork Marina 760-376-1812; Golden Trout Pack Station 542-2816

Lake Kaweah

Bass 3 Crappie 2 Trout 0 Catfish 2

The lake is rising once again, and it came up from 83% to 91% this week. Top local bass angler Gary Wasson of Visalia said, “There is a good bite at the lake with topwater, Senkos, or jigs.”

The recreational boating season has begun at the lake.

Call: Sierra Sporting Goods 592-5212

Lake Success

Bass 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2 Bluegill 2

Chuck Stokke of The Sequoia Fishing Company in Springville said, “Bass fishing is either hot or cold, but fishermen who are scoring are bringing in quality bass. Zach Sexton of Porterville landed a 6.5-pound largemouth on a watermelon/green pumpkin 12-inch Senko.” Gary Wasson reported good bass action on Senkos, frogs, creature baits, and topwater lures. Stokke said, “The Tule River remains closed due to snowmelt, and I fished the headwaters and landed lots of small brookies on dry flies. Everyone is fishing the small creeks.” Success has over capacity at 109%.

Call: Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com

McClure Reservoir

Bass 2 Trout 2 King salmon 0 Kokanee 0 Crappie 2 Catfish 2

Lake McClure Barrett’s Cove South was the location for the Fishing McClure for Mason Tournament on June 15, and 47 boats came to support Mason Ferrulli of Ripon and his fight against brain tumors.

Ryan Cook of Ryan Cook’s Fishing was the tournament director for the event, and he said, “Everything went smoothly despite a tough bass bite on the lake. Most of the tournament winners dedicated their winnings back to the Ferrulli family, and our raffle went on for over an hour and a half since there was so much support from our local community and beyond for Mason’s cause. There were people who came specifically for the raffle. The bass bite was tough as the shad spawn is winding down, and the bass have scattered. The topwater bite is tough now although the larger fish were reported on Poppers or similar topwater lures, but numbers were taken on jigs, small swimbaits, flukes, or random presentations on plastics.”

Brothers Dennis and Danny Wainwright of Merced came in first with a limit at 11.88 pounds, and the big fish of the tournament was 3.34 pounds landed by R.J. Regert. There were 36 limits out of the 47 teams with the average big fish at 2.33 pounds.

Mike Gomez of Berserk Baits and the Bait Barn in Waterford fished the tournament with his brother, Mark, and he confirmed the tough action, saying, “My bite with topwater River2 Sea Whopper Ploppers or Rovers died out, and although we had a few blow up on the lures, they weren’t aggressive enough to stick. We dropped to the bottom with the Johnny Special or the Brown/Purple Berserk’s jig along with Fatty Worms for our fish. There was tremendous support for the event, and the Bait Barn, Berserk’s Bait, and Fatty Worms all contributed raffle prizes with Nevada Bretz Fatty Worms sending a huge care package to Mason.”

The lake came up from 87% to 92%.

Call: Ryan Cook – Ryan Cook’s Fishing 691-7008

McSwain Reservoir

Trout 2

Trout fishing is decent from the shorelines with reported at the marina, Handicapped Docks, or Brush Pile with various colors of Roostertails, silver Kastmasters, or nightcrawlers floated up with a bright marshmallow. The lake is near flood stage, and it will remain so for another few months. The water park has been installed in the lake, and there is tremendous interest in this feature.

Call: McSwain Marina 209-378-2534

Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River

Bass 3 Striped bass 1 Shad 2 Bluegill 2 Crappie 2

Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “The annual Bass 101 Father’s Day Open was Sunday, and there are a ton of small fish in both the main lake and in the river arm. The water is rising from 10 inches to a foot per day, and with all of the snowpack, this will last for some time. Similar to Pine Flat, there are small fish all over the banks, and you have to work in deeper water for the better quality spotted bass. One our of regular customers was out this week, and he caught and released 50 bass, but only four were over 13 inches with his big fish at 3.75 pounds. There haven’t been any striped bass reported, but there were American shad to 14 inches taken in the river arm, but it is tough right now with all of the flow. White Kastmasters or Roostertails along with Road Runners or crappie jigs work best for the American shad .”

Millerton rose from 76% to 84%.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474

New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Catfish 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 3

New Melones remains very popular with Northern California kokanee fishermen, and the lake has been inundated with boats vying for the landlocked salmon every day of the week. The water levels continue to rise, and there are huge logs, trees, and even two huge Euclid tires floating on the surface of the lake along with heavy grass under the surface.

Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing was on the lake several times this past week, and he said, “We have limited out every trip, and the fishing was “stupid good” during the middle of the week with limits by 8:30 a.m. The bite was a bit tougher on Saturday, and it took until 9:30 to put in two limits. The thermocline is at 35 feet, and the shallowest we have been landing kokanee is 38 feet which is unheard of for this time of year as the surface temperature is 72 degrees. We ran over a huge school of kokanee this week, but there is a lot of grass in the water with some massive trees and logs. You have to be aware of the hazards out there right now. I continue to run hoochies or Mack’s spinners behind a Sling Blade for our success.”

Joe Aksamit of Joefish Guide Service took out brothers Luke and Lucas Tress of Stockton along with their friend Dario Swanson for limits of kokanee running Rocky Mountain Tackle’s pink Plankton Squids or Radical Glow spinners tipped with corn scented with Pro Cure’s Bloody behind a pink/purple Moonshine dodger at depths from 45 to 60 feet. He confirmed the amount of grass and debris in the water, and his key has been to fish away from the fleet as the kokanee are starting to pod up with the heavy boat traffic.”

Steve Wirfs of Modesto and Al Zurilgen of Ripon landed 9 kokanee and a 5.25-pound rainbow trout running kokanee gear at depths to 50 feet.

Robbie Dunham of Koke Machine Guide Service took a trip to Melones from his normal haunts of Camanche and Pardee, and his friends, Diana and John Stockton, posted 9 big kokanee along with released a number of small kokanee to 14 inches trolling away from the boat traffic near the Spillway.

The lake has risen to 91%.

Call: Glory Hole Sports 209-736-4333; Monte Smith 209-581-4734; John Liechty Xperience Fishing Guide Service 209-743-9932

Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River

Bass 3 Trout 2 Kokanee 0 King salmon 0 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Pine Flat and Millerton are loaded with small spotted bass and catching fish is not a problem at either lake, but the challenge is to find quality. Snowmelt in the Kings River and San Joaquin River watersheds continue to pour into the both reservoirs, and water is cold and fast in the river arms in both lakes. Both the upper and lower Kings River is running high, and recreational usage is limited on the river in Tulare and Kings counties.

At Pine Flat, Merritt Gilbert said, “You can find small bass anyway you want with topwater, reaction baits, crankbaits, ripbaits, jigs, or plastics on the drop-shot, dart head, or Texas rig, and you can catch fish everywhere. The majority of the spotted bass are small, but there are a few larger fish taken in deep water. It is a matter of working deep water for a few quality fish as opposed to working the shallows for plenty of bass in the 9- to 10-inch range. There was a trout bite in the upper part of the reservoir for those sitting on the anchor with salmon eggs or roe, but the high flows have slowed down the trout action. The crappie bite has also slow with the cold water.”

Pine Flat and Millerton continue to be the top options for Fresno-area bass fishermen as the shorelines are loaded with smaller buck bass with the best quality found in deeper water. The Lower Kings River continues to run high, and recreational usage is limited on the river in Tulare and Kings counties.

Pine Flat dropped slightly from 76% to 82%.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626

San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay

Striper 2 Catfish 2 Bass 2 Crappie 2

San Luis Reservoir has been pumping water in and out of the Delta on its way to agricultural and domestic uses in the southern portion of the state, and the striped bass action has slowed down considerably over the past few weeks. There are fish to be had, but you have to work for them.

Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun and Clovis said, “There have been some reports of very large striped bass eating American shad, but most of the stripers are undersized to 21 inches. We have been selling a ton of Duo Realis jerkbaits, Lucky Craft Pointer 128s, Storm swimbaits, and white Magnum Flukes for striped bass anglers for the big lake. The forebay has been quiet.”

Roger George of Roger George Guide Service said that the wind has been the biggest problem for anglers. “I took out Ed Gjerston and his son Andrew from Illinois on Friday and we were only able to fish for about 4 hours, but managed to get 12 nice fish to 25 inches before we got blown off. I also fished Father’s Day with my son David and we only fished for about 3 hours in a tough, windy, inactive bite for nine fish to 24 inches. The moon definitely slowed down the bite. We got all the released fish trolling minnow patterned Lucky Crafts in Portuguese Cove from 35 to 70 feet deep. Water temps are running from 68 to 72 degrees. Launching from the Dinosaur ramp is a good idea if there might be increasing northwest winds – which are usually the most dangerous to be out in!”

Alex Tran at Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill said, “The overall striped bass bite has slowed down, and the best action appears to be in the evenings for stripers to 27 inches for those trolling P-Line Predator Minnows or broken-backed Rebels along with drifting extra-large minnows. We can’t get jumbo minnows right now so extra-large are the biggest size possible. We have been selling anchovies, shad, and blood worms for shore anglers in the forebay.”

San Luis rose from 73% to 74% of capacity with increased pumping out of the south Delta.

Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle 408-463-0711, Roger George, 905-2954, rogergeorgeguideservice.com

High Sierra

Bass Lake

Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 2

With the arrival of hot weather, recreational boating is taking over the lake, and this will continue throughout the summer months. There are bass to be had, and they are found along the docks with jigs or Senkos, and they move out to the front edges of the docks in the shade as the day progresses. They will move out of the shallows into deeper water later in the day, and underspins are another option. Trout trollers have to get on and off of the lake very early in order to find a few rainbows with spinners or nightcrawlers behind a dodger from the surface to 20 feet. The Sheriff’s Motor Fee is enforced on a year-round basis now. A webcam of the lake is available at basslakeca.com/index.php . The lake rose from 88% to 91%.

Call: Todd Wittwer 288-8100; Mike Beighey 642-3748

Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool

Kaiser Pass is open, but there is deep snow along the road banks with low visibility around some corners. Drivers are advised to be very cautious. The lakes continue to rise with Edison at 54%, Florence at 90% and Mammoth Pool over capacity at 104%.

For the latest Sierra National Forest road conditions: bit.ly/2rfH8BB

Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000

Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake

Kokanee 3 Trout 2

The kokanee action continues at Shaver Lake, and with the arrival of warm weather, the water temperature is rising, dropping the kokanee in the water column.

Dick Nichols of Dick’s Fishing Charters said, “We began a 13-day run of guiding on the lake this past week, and we worked hard for 18 kokanee and a brown trout for four anglers from Dinuba on Saturday with a number of lost opportunities. With the water temperatures rising to 66 degrees on the surface, the kokanee have dropped to around 22 feet with the best action around Black Rock. In spite of the kokanee dropping, our side poles equipped with orange Dick’s Trout Busters tipped with scented corn behind a silver/purple Mountain Dodger at 7 feet in depth are also finding action. I have been running pink Mountain Hoochies with pink spinner tipped with scented corn with the same dodger at 22 feet. Recreational boating has ramped up over the weekends. There is a plant of 2,000 two-pound rainbows scheduled from the Department of Fish and Wildlife this week. On Father’s Day, recent Madera High School valedictorian Cade Sherrod was out with his father, Kevin, and they easily scored limits along with a rainbow by 8:30 a.m.

“Upstream, Huntington Lake is full, and Jay Irvine, his wife Delinda, and father, Jack, all of Visalia picked up limits of kokanee of a smaller grade than at Shaver along with a trophy rainbow pulling Dick’s Koke Busters in orange behind a silver/pink Mountain Dodger.”

Todd Wittwer of Kokanee.net Guide Service continues to score limits for his clients working Rocky Mountain Tackle’s Signature Squids in pearl white behind a purple/pink Tsunami dodger along with Cotton Candy Squid behind the purple Moonshine dodger.

Tom Oliveira took out the Holguin family this weekend, and he said, “We netted nearly four limits of kokanee as they took home 16 beautiful fish using pink/orange mini-MAG hoochies behind a MAG Tackle pink Stealth dodgers trolling from the Island to Eagle Point.”

Shaver rose from 76% to 81%.

Call: Dick Nichols, Dick’s Fishing Charters 281-6948; Todd Wittwer, Kokanee.net Guide Service 288-8100; Dinkey Creek Inn 841-3435; Tom Oliveira Fishing 802-8072

Wishon/Courtright

Trout 3

Kelly Brewer of the Wishon Village RV Store and Campground said,” The road is open to Wishon, and snowmelt is pouring into the lake from all three inlets. The Department of Fish and Wildlife planted 3,000 pounds of rainbows this past week, and the action has improved from the shoreline near the launch ramp with inflated nightcrawlers or trout dough bait. Trollers have been working near the dam with Rapalas or blade/’crawler combinations at depths from the surface to 20 feet. The launch ramp is easily accessible in the rising lake.” The road remains closed to Courtright, and as the snowpack is still around chest high on the road, it may be until mid-July before the road is cleared to the reservoir.

Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361

Ocean

Half Moon Bay

Salmon 3 Rockfish 3 Striper 2 Crab 3

Captain Dennis Baxter of the New Captain Pete was out on Father’s Day, and he found the salmon for a long stretch of the water for 30 quality salmon for 23 anglers with plenty of opportunities missed in the process. Baxter said, “There was a six-mile stretch of salmon from 37/21 south to 37/13, and we didn’t hit the main vein until Tom Joseph on the Serra Bella called us down. The best grade of salmon was found further south, and there were miles and miles of great conditions with anchovies breezing on the surface, whale pods, and brown water all the way into the shoreline. The conditions look very, very good. And there were no jellies at all which is an added bonus. Private boats found early limits further north, and there were out and off of the water early. We are running every day this coming week with the exception of Tuesday, and things are really looking up.”

Captain Michael Cabanas of the Huli Cat is running crab only trips for $100/angler as well as crab/rockfish combinations and salmon trips. Dungeness crab season ends on June 30.

Call: Captain Dennis Baxter, New Captain Pete 650-576-3844; Captain Tom Mattusch, Huli Cat 650-619-0459

Monterey/Santa Cruz

Salmon 2 Rockfish 3 Striper 2 Surf Perch 2

Out of Chris’ Landing in Monterey, Chris Arcolleo said, “We filled the boats with rockfishing trips over the U.S. Open weekend as I had to put whale watching trips on hold with all of the local hotel rooms booked a year in advance for the Open. The local commercial salmon fishermen are on strike right now with the price at $4 per pound, but there are still some in the cooperatives still fishing. The salmon have gone deep into the Monterey or Carmel Canyons around 300 feet, and the commercial boats are still picking up from 20 to 40 fish. There are also a few salmon on the beaches. I still hold to my prediction that July will be a banner month as the salmon come into the coast to feed on the baby Boccaccio and other rockfish. We have openings for rockfish trips throughout the week, but the coming weekend is filled.”

Call: Chris’ Landing 831-375-5951; Allen Bushnell, Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting 831-251-9732

San Francisco Bay

Salmon 2 Halibut 3 Striper 3 Leopard shark 2 Sturgeon 2

Captain Trent Slate of Bite Me Charters out of Loch Lomond took out Clara Ricabal of Angler West TV, Alex Niapas and his father, Nick, of Angel’s Camp, and Matt Smart of Rodeo on Father’s Day, and they experienced fantastic action for five limits of quality salmon far up the Marin coastline.

Slate said, “We made the long run up the coast, but we stopped around 6 miles south of Drake’s Bay where the majority of the fleet had headed. We found some good sign, but the jellies were thick and we had to fight through the jellies most of the day. Clara limited out first, and I was very happy for Nick on Father’s Day as he kept hooking up and had the largest salmon of the day. Every time he hooked up, I said, ‘It’s Father’s Day.’ I had considered mooching today, but the salmon were still too scattered. I do plan on exclusively offering mooching trips when the conditions are right since this is most everyone’s favorite method to catch salmon. In the meantime, it is all about trolling and making a long run for success.”

It is a long run up the Marin coast for salmon this week as the main school is above Point Reyes, but there are scattered schools between Double Point and Point Reyes. Captain Jerad Davis of the Salty Lady out of Sausalito has gone as far north as Drake’s Bay, and they have limited out every trip within the past week. Reservations at saltylady.fishingreservations.net/sales .

It is hard to believe, the action inside of the bay keeps getting better and better. The party boats operated by the Smith Brothers and Sons, California Dawn, Happy Hooker, and Pacific Dream, continue to post unbelievable scores of halibut and striped bass as the bass have invaded the rockpiles. The California Dawn posted 28 limits of striped bass and 47 halibut on Monday for a total of 109 legal fish.

Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing out of Berkeley said, “There is a new batch of halibut that has come in from the ocean into the central bay, and these are a larger grade of fish. We posted 14 halibut and left them biting on our last trip, and the striper bite is excellent.” Mitchell has openings on Friday this week.

Call: Captain Trent Slate, Bite Me Charters 415-307-8582; Happy Hooker 510-223-5388; Captain Jerad Davis, Salty Lady 415-760-9362; Captain Steve Mitchell, Hook’d Up Sport Fishing 707-655-6736

San Luis Obispo

Rockfish 3 Surf perch 2

Rockfishing has been very good off of the San Luis Obispo County coastline, and limits to near-limits have been the rule with some large ling cod in the mix. The Patriot took a double trip on Sunday along with the Flying Fish and Phenix for a combined 103 anglers for rockfish for a total of 132 vermilion, 16 copper, 6 Boccaccio, 542 assorted rockfish, 100 Bolina, 17 ocean whitefish, a cabezon, and 5 ling cod to 8 pounds with Jesse Bedolla of Bakerfield taking the jackpot. Out of Morro Bay Landing, the Endeavor, Avenger, and Starfire were out on Sunday with 48 anglers for a whopping 45 ling cod to 27 pounds along with rockfish limits consisting of 285 vermilion, 85 copper, 3 petrale sole, and 60 assorted rockfish. Jeff Martin of Bakersfield took a jackpot with a 22-pound ling cod. Out of Virg’s Landing in Morro Bay, the Fiesta and Black Pearl were out on Monday with 26 fishermen for 145vermilion and 115 assorted rockfish to go with 6 ling cod. All ports are running a variety of trips in the coming weeks for rockfish/ling cod including overnight trips.

Call: Virg’s Landing 800-762-5263; Patriot Sport Fishing 805-595-4100

Others

Delta/Stockton

Bass 3 Striper 3 Sturgeon 3 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Shad 2

The American shad run is winding down in the Sacramento River, but there still are plenty of shad running by Freeport on their way to the American River. The flows on the Sacramento River remain high from heavy releases out of the upper tributaries, and it has been muddy on occasion. Striped bass continue to migrate down from the upper river, but the run is slowing down as well. Smallmouth bass are making a showing around the rockpiles in the upper Delta while catfish and bluegill are also making an appearance. Sturgeon fishing remains wide open in Suisun Bay, but there are few anglers willing to stay on the anchor in the combination of the wind or heat.

Johnny Tran of New Romeo’s Bait and Tackle in Freeport said, “Smallmouth bass are taken along the rocky banks with live minnows or plastics on a drop-shot rig along with deep-diving crankbaits or 3-inch Kei Tech’s swimbaits. Striped bass are still in the system, and there are a lot of shakers around. Sardines coated with garlic spray or pile worms are working for the linesides while catfish are found in the Sacramento Deep Water Channel with chicken livers, mackerel, or nightcrawlers. Bluegill are thick in all of the back sloughs, and the Delta Loop or Walnut Grove have been good locations to soak red worms or jumbo red worms.”

Tony Lopez of Benicia Bait said, “Grass shrimp and pile worms are picking up striped bass off of the Dillon Point State Park or under the Benicia/Martinez Bridge. The wind has been a factor on most days, and few anglers have been willing to anchor for sturgeon in the wind.”

Captain Joey Gamez of Golden State Sport Fishing continues to find good sturgeon action in Montezuma Slough, the Big Cut, and Little Cut for the few anglers who still are interested in fighting the diamondbacks. The sturgeon action should last for some time with the high water in the Sacramento-Delta and more coming down.

In the San Joaquin-Delta, striped bass continue to wind down as the linesides are heading for the cooler waters of San Francisco Bay, but the largemouth bass bite is getting ready to bust wide open with the warmer water temperatures.

Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor, said, “The bass are protecting the fry, and the first thing in the morning, a topwater lure like a Popper or the ima Little Stick are effective. The 100-degree temperatures will drive the larger bass under the mats, and the fish will congregate around rocks or grass as the bait fish will be moving into these areas. Once the bait fish move in, the bluegill will follow, and the panfish bring in the largemouth bass. “

Vince Borges of Vince Borges Outdoors said, “The bass have been spread out throughout the system, but they will be easier to find as they will be holding to shaded areas now. There is still plenty of grass in the south Delta although the spraying efforts have ramped up. I’m anticipating 25 to 30-pound bags being necessary to win the summer tournaments.”

Dan Mathisen of Dan Mathisen Outdoors and Guide Service was out casting frogs on Father’s Day, and he said, “I have been throwing Sanford Bait’s Boom Boom frogs and have released a dozen largemouths this afternoon in the wind. I have been targeting shade pockets, tule breaks, and the small mats of grass. More grass will be forming once the wind stops.”

There are two large frog tournaments coming up in the next six weeks with the Ultimate Frog Challenge at the end of July and the Snag Proof Open during the first weekend in August.

H and R Bait in Stockton reported fresh shad once again did not arrive in shop this weekend, and most anglers are targeting bluegill with red worms or meal worms off of Whiskey Slough or Eight Mile Road east of Stockton.

Call: Randy Pringle 209-543-6260; Captain Steve Mitchell 707-655-6736; Vince Borges, Vince Borges Outdoors 209-918-0828; J.D. Richey, Richey’s Sport Fishing 916-952-1554

Lake Nacimiento/San Antonio/Santa Margarita/Lopez

Bass 3 White bass 3 Striper 1 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

At Nacimiento, the spotted bass action improved this week with topwater Poppers early in the morning before heading to the bottom with shad-patterned plastics. White bass are active in the mornings in the backs of coves, and the standard white Roostertails or Kastmasters are picking up the whites. Pan fish have dropped in the water column with the receding water levels, and they can be found with minijigs or red worms around structure. The fuel dock is now selling fuel again from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The lake dropped slightly to 75% this week

At San Antonio, the lake held at 42%, and the lake is now open daily the South Shore, but there is no announced plan for the opening of the North Shore Marina. Catfish and carp are the top species with the whiskerfish inhaling scented mackerel or other frozen baits. Stink baits are also working. Carp are taken in the shallows with dough bait. Bass fishing remains slow.

At Lopez Lake, there is a topwater bite in the morning with walking baits or buzzbaits before heading to the bottom with plastics on the shakey head or drop-shot along with dragging creature baits. There is a spinnerbait or crankbait bite when the wind is blowing. The bluegill have dropped in the water column to 25 at the maximum, and they can be found around structure with red worms or meal worms. Crappie are taken on minijigs around the trees.

At Santa Margarita, a late shad spawn has turned on the bite with shad-patterned spinnerbaits, crankbaits, or small swimbaits while panfish are taken on glow worms or red worms on either a bobber or sliding sinker presentation.

Webcams: 805webcams.com/lopez-lake-webcam , lakenacimientolive.com, 805webcams.com/santa-margarita-lake-webcam-california.

Call: Lake Nacimiento 805-238-1056, ext. 3; Lake San Antonio Marina 805-472-2818; Central Coast Bass Fishing.com 805-466-6557

Events

Results

Kayak Bass Fishing Trail: June 15 at New Melones – 1, Brandon Hernandez, 92.75 inches (Big Fish 25.25); 2, Damian Thao, 92.00; 3, Marvin Goda, 88.50.

Fishing McClure for Mason Charity Tournament: June 15 at McClure – 1, Dennis and Danny Wainwright, 11.88 pounds; 2, Brian Rabith/Troy Cunha, 11.72; 3, Matt Frazier/Justin Cornell, 10.27.

Fresno Bass Club: June 16 at Delta/B and W Resort – 1, Gary Jue, 15.56 (Big Fish 5.99); 2, Bill Leavitt, 15.45; 3, Corey Squires, 14.94.

Upcoming

June 22: Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Best Bass Tournaments/Bass N’Tubes, Delta/Russo’s Marina – New Jen Bass Tournaments, Delta/Sugar Barge – Santa Clara Bass Busters, Don Pedro – Modesto Ambassadors, Eastman – Sierra Bass Club, Nacimiento – 101 Bass

June 23: Delta/Russo’s Marina – Hook, Line, and Sinker, Pardee – Riverbank Bass Anglers, Pine Flat – Cen Cal Elite Bass Tournaments, Kaweah – New Jen Bass Tournaments

June 29: Delta/Russo’s Marina – Best Bass Tournaments, Pine Flat – Cen Cal Elite Bass Tournaments, Santa Margarita – 805 Kayak Fishing

June 30: Don Pedro – Nor Cal High School Bass Fishing, Hensley – Central Valley Kayak Fishing

July 6-7: Delta/Russo’s Marina – American Bass Association

July 6: Eastman – RiverRat Bass Tournaments

July 12: Santa Margarita – 101 Bass

July 13-14: Don Pedro – Fresno Bass Club, Isabella – Kern County Bass Masters, Lopez – Golden Empire Bass Club

July 13: Delta/Russo’s Marina – New Jen Bass Tournaments, Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Bass N’ Tubes, Camanche – Gold Country Junior Bass Club, New Melones – Kokanee Power Team Kokanee Tournament, Don Pedro – Riverbank Bass Anglers, McClure – Merced Bass Club, Eastman – Kings River Bass Club, Pine Flat – Bakersfield Bass Club, Wishon – Kiwanis Division 5 Trout Derby, Santa Margarita – Best Bass Tournaments

July 14: Camanche – Gold Country Junior Bass Club, Success – New Jen Bass Tournaments

Trout plants

Week of June 23 by California Department of Fish and Wildlife:

Fresno County: Courtright Reservoir, Dinkey Creek, Shaver Lake, Wishon Reservoir

Tulare County: Balch Park Lake Lower, Hedrick Pond (Redwood Lake)