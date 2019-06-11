Fishing report for week of June 12-18: Many successful ways to lure a bass at Valley reservoirs

Ryan Emerson shows off two rainbow trout caught June 9 at Huntington Lake measuring 18 and 19 inches long and 3 1/2 and 4 1/2 pounds. He used spinners. Special to The Bee

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State and striper record-holder at Millerton Lake and who now guides in the greater Fresno area. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted.

Best bets

Delta bass action picking up, Randy Pringle said. Shaver kokanee bite hanging in there, Dick Nichols reported. Millerton and Pine Flat bass keep biting, while Eastman and Hensley bass hit lures, Steve Newman said. San Francisco salmon and halibut bites take off, Jerad Davis reported. McClure bass continue feeding ways, Mike Gomez said. New Melones kokanee fest going, Monte Smith said.

Valley

Delta Mendota Canal and Sloughs

Striper 3 Catfish 2

Water releases out of San Luis Reservoir continue to push through the California Aqueduct, and the best action remains in the clearer, moving water south of Highway 152 with anchovies, sardines, or blood worms along with hard jerkbaits like Duo Realis 120s. A lipless crankbait on a yo-yoed presentation is working in the evenings.

In the southern section of the aqueduct in Kern County, Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported their annual June Striped Bass Tournament has began, and Paul Perkins continues to lead with a 4.11-pound striped bass. Entry fee is $1, and the leader at the end of the month will collect all of the entry fees along with the contribution from Bob’s Bait. There are currently 52 entrants. Anchovies, sardines, blood worms, or jerkbaits such as Lucky Craft 128s along with tube baits are all working as jumbo minnows have been scarce. Catfish are also getting involved with blood worms or chicken livers.

Call: Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis 292-3474; Bob’s Bait Bucket 661-833-8657

Eastman Lake

Bass 3 Trout 2 Bluegill 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Steve Newman of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “The warmer weather is starting to bring out the reaction bite with topwater buzzbaits or River2Sea Whopper Ploppers. 10-inch worms, Brush Hogs, or lizards on a Texas-rig are another option over the submerged islands at depths from 15 to 30 feet. Deep diving crankbait such as KVD XD5 or XD6 near the dam in the evenings will start to take off as the bass are feeding on bluegill. There is a lot of snake activity at the lake, and large wake baits or reaction baits are working as snakes, lizards, and frogs are all moving across the surface. The buzzing frog is a good option in open water. The crappie bite has yet to emerge. The lake held at 90%.

Call: Eastman Lake 689-3255

Hensley Lake

Bass 3 Trout 2 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Crappie 2

Newman said, “Hensley has the equal of Eastman with a solid reaction bite with spinnerbaits or topwater lures while the most predictable bite has been with jigs or Senkos. Flipping plastics or creature baits along the banks over brush or cover is another option.” The River Rats Open Tournament produced a huge limit over 20 pounds. The crappie bite is still on hold. The lake held at 73%.

Call: Valley Rod Gun, Clovis 292-3474; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151

Lake Don Pedro

Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 2 King salmon 1 Crappie 2

The bass bite is hit or miss with the best action with shad-patterned plastics such as Robo Worm’s Prism Shad on the drop-shot. There is the opportunity for a big fish on underspins or glidebaits in the early mornings, but the shad spawns are limited. Most kokanee fishermen are opting for New Melones, but small hoochies, Apex lures, or Uncle Larry’s spinners behind Sling Blades at depths from 33 to 55 feet are working best near the Graveyard and in Middle Bay. The lake held at 92%.

Call: Monte Smith 209-581-4734; Ryan Cook – Ryan Cook’s Fishing 691-7008

Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area

Bass 2 Trout 2 Crappie 3 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2

Peter Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported continued good action for crappie in the South Fork with minijigs or live minnows. Minnows have been hard to locate in the past few days of the heat. Largemouth bass to 5 pounds have been taken on swimbaits, jigs, or plastics on the drop-shot. Trout are found in the colder water in the North Fork, and catfish are biting frozen shad, jumbo minnows, or clams. The lake is starting to release water, and it dropped from 59 to 55%. The upper and lower rivers are still high with the snowmelt as water releases have been high at 5,200 cfs out of the lake.

Call: Bob’s Bait Bucket 661-833-8657; North Fork Marina 760-376-1812; Golden Trout Pack Station 542-2816

Lake Kaweah

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2

The lake is rising once again, and it came up from 79% to 83% this week. The fluctuating water levels has moved the bass off of the banks and out into deeper water along with the lack of tournament action during the month of June. The recreational boating season has begun at the lake. With the water releases, the lake will need to stabilize, and the bass action should improve. Crappie have been taken around structure near Horse Creek with minijigs or small to medium minnows.

Call: Sierra Sporting Goods 592-5212

Lake Success

Bass 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2 Bluegill 2

Chuck Stokke of The Sequoia Fishing Company in Springville, said, “Bass fishing is fair dur to the hotter temperatures as the fish have gone deeper. Swimbaits, crankbaits, and plastics continue to be the best methods in the early morning and late evening. There have been a number of recreational boats out on the weekends. Crappie fishing is fair by the marina, and a 20-pound catfish was taken on bait near the marina.”

There were some big limits over 20 pounds taken during Saturday’s Cen Cal Elite Bass Tournaments event. The lake is spilling at 103%.

The Tule River is closed for recreational access due to an accidental drowning a few weeks ago. It is running hard and dangerous.

Stokke said, “I fished a creek in the high country and caught and released some nice golden trout, and there is still a lot of snow up in the high country.”

Stokke is giving fly casting lessons on the second Sunday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Pierpoint Café. The lessons are free and all equipment is provided.

Call: Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com

McClure Reservoir

Bass 3 Trout 2 King salmon 0 Kokanee 0 Crappie 2 Catfish 2

Lake McClure continues to be a hot spot for Mother Lode bass fishermen with quality spotted and largemouth bass working the surface for the shad which are thick throughout the lake.

Mike Gomez of Berserk Baits and the Bait Barn in Waterford was on the lake on Saturday, and he said, “The bass are all chasing shad, and we worked one point for around 30 minutes for bass to 5 pounds with the River2 Sea Whopper Ploppers or Rovers. There is a lot of grass in the shallows, and we pulled out of the shallows as our underspins were getting grassed up all the time. I took out a few friends, and the wife of the couple landed a 5.5-pound largemouth bass on the topwater lure as I told her to work the lure side-to-side. Unfortunately, the shad will be moving off of this point before next week’s tournament. With the heavy grass in the shallows, we also found action from 30 to 60 feet with plastics on the drop-shot in various shad patterns. I will be fishing the upcoming McClure for Mason Tournament with my brother Victor, and both the Bait Barn and Berserk Bait have contributed prizes to the cause.”

The Fishing McClure for Mason tournament is Saturday, June 15 out of Barrett’s Cove South with an all-inclusive entry fee of $200 including Big Fish. The tournament will be limited to 80 boats. In addition to the event, there is a huge raffle, and there have been some valuable items donated including a AKC Labrador Retriever from Black Cloud Kennels, a rigged fishing kayak donated by Douglas Goodman through Headwaters Kayaks in Lodi, and a gun from Stage Stop in Atwater.

Information regarding registration or donations can be obtained through Ryan Cook at 691-7008.

The lake came up from 83 to 87%.

Call: Ryan Cook – Ryan Cook’s Fishing 691-7008

McSwain Reservoir

Trout 3

Steve Marquette of the Lake McClure/McSwain Recreation Company reported good trout action from the shorelines at the marina, Handicapped Docks, or Brush Pile with various colors of Roostertails, silver Kastmasters, or nightcrawlers floated up with a bright marshmallow. The lake is near flood stage, and it will remain so for another few months. The water park has been installed in the lake, and there is tremendous interest in this feature.

Call: McSwain Marina 209-378-2534

Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River

Bass 3 Striped bass 1 Shad 1 Bluegill 2 Crappie 2

Steve Newman of Valley Rod and Gun said, “The numbers are good, and Merritt Gilbert was out there this week, and he went through bass after bass in the 12- to 13-inch range with wacky-rigged plastics in the shallows such as green pumpkin, Margarita Mutilator, Pro Blue, or anything with purple/violet on a dart head. The best grade is found along steep vertical walls at 15 to 30 feet with heavy shaky head presentations, jigs, or deep-diving crankbaits. The shad are moving into the shallows near big boulders in the afternoons, and you can throw a topwater Popper after 4 p.m. in the main lake near the boulders.” There are some crappie taken on minijigs or minnows in the brush in the coves in the main lake.

Millerton rose from 73 to 76%.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474

New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Catfish 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 3

New Melones continues to be kokanee central for Northern California anglers, but the rising lake water levels have created a few unique challenges over the past week. The lake rose from 86% to 89%, and trollers are having to contend with trees floating on the surface along with heavy grass tying up their lines.

Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing said, “I had a couple of trips this week, and we picked up two limits of kokanee and two quality rainbows to 3 pounds on the first trip and followed this up with 14 kokanee and a 4-pound rainbow. The kokanee are in good shape, and the key for us is to fish outside of the fleet as the boat traffic has been very heavy, even during the week. The fish are found at depths from 38 to 50 feet, and the rainbows are also located in this area. We have been running Uncle Larry’s spinners, micro hoochies, or Apex lures behind Sling Blades. There is a lot of debris on the lake, and whole trees are floating on the surface so you shouldn’t run hard right now.”

Joe Aksamit of Joefish Guide Service took out 7-year-old twins Ben and Jack Hartman of San Ramon along with their father, Kyle, and they scored limits running either Rocky Mountain Tackle’s pink Plankton Squids behind a pink/purple Moonshine dodger or a watermelon JPex behind a Moonshine dodger at 43 to 50 feet.

Gary Burns of Take It To The Limit Guide Service said, “New Melones has to be the hottest spot in California for fat, healthy kokanee, as the kokanee are starting to school up at depths from 38 to 46 feet. The fish are much larger this year from 13 to 18 inches, and they are really, really fat. We have been finding action from the dam to the northern part of the lake in 200 to 300 feet of water, and most days we are off of the lake by noon with limits.”

The possibility of a 20-inch kokanee by the end of the summer is not out of the question.

Call: Glory Hole Sports 209-736-4333; Monte Smith 209-581-4734; John Liechty Xperience Fishing Guide Service 209-743-9932

Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River

Bass 3 Trout 2 Kokanee 0 King salmon 0 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Pine Flat and Millerton continue to be the top options for Fresno-area bass fishermen as the shorelines are loaded with smaller buck bass with the best quality found in deeper water. The Lower Kings River continues to run high, and recreational usage is limited on the river in Tulare and Kings counties.

At Pine Flat, Steve Newman of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “There are plenty of small bass, but you have to work much harder for size. Jake Figgs of our shop went out this week to redeem himself after a rough outing last week, and he found good topwater action with walking baits such as Zara Spooks or River2Sea Rovers. The majority of bass are small, but you can find some in the 2.5-pound range. The better cut is found from 15 to 30 feet with contact baits just as jigs or slow-fall Neko or Ned rigs. The action is primarily in the main lake, and I would start at the front end of a point and work bait in as the bass are pushing the shad around. Underspins or spinnerbaits are also working, and there are some quality bass upriver, but you have to cover a lot of water to find them.”

There are a few rainbow trout taken on salmon eggs on the drift in the upper lake. Trolling blade/’crawler combinations or Wedding Rings at depths to 15 feet using lead core is another option for rainbows from 14 to 18 inches.

The lake rose from 74% to 77%.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626

San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay

Striper 2 Catfish 2 Bass 2 Crappie 2

San Luis Reservoir is rising once again, and striped bass fishing is best with reaction baits in shad patterns. The wind has been a limiting factor during the past week, but the coming hot weather will allow increased boat access to the lake.

Steve Newman of Valley Rod and Gun and Clovis said, “Rip baits and jerkbaits are working, and we have been selling a number of Duo Realis and Lucky Crafts in the past week, and these have been the smaller 95s and 100s in shad, white and chartreuse shad. There are some boils on occasion, and the lures are working on the bass chasing shad. We have also been selling a number of Tacklebuilder’s Atlas Rigs for trollers, particularly in the new Purple Urkle pattern.”

Roger George of Roger George Guide Service said that the overall bite had stalled for most anglers last weekend. George said, “The heat, calm conditions and rising water seems to have slowed the troll and reaction bites with more of the smaller, 16- to 19-inch fish being reported by anglers. I fished with Andy Bedell on Sunday and we got a few good fish early, then things shut off in the dead calm heat. Later, I finally found some small groups of fish off some points and humps at 60 to 80 feet and I began trolling Lucky Crafts in minnow patterns when things totally turned around. We ended up with 27 released fish to 26 inches, many in the 22- to 24-inch range. The rangers told me a lot of anglers reported getting nothing or just a few. The water temps are up to 72 degrees, with more algae growing. There are still some milting stripers, too.”

Joseph Juane at Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill said, “Overall interest in striped bass action has slowed, and we are selling more blood and pile worms instead of extra-large and jumbo minnows. Most of the stripers are schoolies, ranging from undersized to 18 inches.”

San Luis rose from 71% to 73% of capacity with increased pumping out of the south Delta.

The forebay has been consistent for small striped bass with bait such as anchovies, sardines, blood worms, or frozen shad near the moving water. The key is finding moving water. Jerkbaits and ripbaits are also effective, and you have to cull through a number of linesides before putting in a limit.

Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle 408-463-0711, Roger George, 905-2954, rogergeorgeguideservice.com

High Sierra

Bass Lake

Bass 3 Trout 2 Kokanee 2

Steve Newman said, “The bass bite continues to be good despite the uptick in recreational boaters arriving at the lake. The bass are found along the docks with jigs or Senkos, and they move out to the front edges of the docks in the shade as the day progresses. Underspins are another option as the bass move out of the shallows into deeper water as the fish are holding around the weed patches or the dock pilings.” Trout trolling is fair with spinners or nightcrawlers behind a dodger from the surface to 20 feet. The Sheriff’s Motor Fee is enforced on a year-round basis now.

The lake rose from 88% to 91%.

A webcam of the lake is available at basslakeca.com/index.php.

Call: Todd Wittwer 288-8100; Mike Beighey 642-3748

Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool

Vermillion Valley Resort is opening and servicing hikers.

Edison rose to 41%, Florence is also rising at 73%, and Mammoth Pool is over capacity at 103%.

For the latest Sierra National Forest road conditions: bit.ly/2rfH8BB

Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000

Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake

Kokanee 3 Trout 2

The 25th annual Youth Fishing Derby at Shaver Lake was a huge success with the largest turnout of youth anglers in memory. Dick Nichols of Dick’s Fishing Charters and past-president of the Shaver Lake Trophy Trout Project said, “108 children turned out, and there were five trophy trout landed in addition to the catchables, and the Trophy Trout Project served lunch for 250 people. This was, to my knowledge, the most trophy trout landed. Greg Marks, a retired U.S. Forest Service ranger, has coordinated this event for years, and he did another fantastic job of leadership in putting together this event with the community and volunteers.”

On fishing conditions, Nichols said, “After a tremendous month of May, Shaver finally slowed down a tad making it a little harder to finish multiple limits. Frank Esparza of Fresno took his grandson, Chris Flores of Clovis, out with me earlier in the week for two quick limits including a trophy rainbow, an 18-inch brown and eight kokanee. But midweek, things slowed down taking all morning long for a couple fishing with me to get their limits. I think it is typical of early June to have up and down days on the lake as the water is changing. With the lake level stabilizing again and the surface water temperature rising to 64 degrees, the kokanee have gone down in water column to 17 to 25 feet. Dick’s Koke Busters in pink or orange behind a purple and silver Dick’s Mountain Dodger on the side poles as well as the down riggers are working for us along with a white or orange Dick’s Mountain Hoochie, all tipped with scented corn.”

Todd Wittwer of Kokanee.net Guide Service said, “I took out Joe Valdivia and Dave Fansler this week, and we ended up with nearly three limits of kokanee at 14 fish with another 14 lost. The kokanee are dropping to around 24 feet, and this is where the most consistent bite is happening. I have noticed that the kokanee are now moving down in the water column, and I expect them to group up more consistently. We have been running Rocky Mountain Tackle’s Signature Squids in pearl white behind a purple/pink Tsunami dodger or the Cotton Candy Squid behind the purple Moonshine dodger from Point to the Island to Black Rock with another school near the Shaver Lake Marina.”

Shaver rose from 74% to 76%.

Call: Dick Nichols, Dick’s Fishing Charters 281-6948; Todd Wittwer, Kokanee.net Guide Service 288-8100; Dinkey Creek Inn 841-3435; Tom Oliveira Fishing 802-8072

Wishon/Courtright

Trout 2

Kelly Brewer of the Wishon Village RV Store and Campground reported the road is open to Wishon, and the lake is rising with the concrete launch ramp now accessible. Trollers have been working near the dam with Rapalas or blade/’crawler combinations while shore anglers are focusing around the launch ramp or the far side of the dam with trout dough bait or inflated nightcrawlers. A trout plant is scheduled for this week.

At Courtrigtht, the road was closed as of Monday, but it should open soon with the hot weather rapidly melting the heavy snowpack.

Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361

Ocean

Half Moon Bay

Salmon 2 Rockfish 3 Striper 2 Crab 3 Surf Perch 3

The hot salmon bite experienced below the Half Moon Bay harbor near the Deep Reef dried up quickly as the largest school moved progressively up the coastline. There were good days off of Mussel Rock, bringing the Bay Area Fleet down to greet the boats coming up from Half Moon Bay, but the salmon continued to move up the coastline and out of range for the Half Moon Bay fleet. As of press time, the main bulk of salmon are as far north as Drake’s Bay south of Point Reyes. However, there is hope for the return of the salmon in the coming months as there has been tremendous commercial salmon fishing action out of Morro Bay and Port San Luis, and these fish have to pass Half Moon Bay on their way through the Golden Gate into the Sacramento River system.

Captain Dennis Baxter of the New Captain Pete out of Half Moon Bay Sport Fishing was out on Saturday, June 8th, and he said, “We traveled 56 miles for three total salmon, starting 14 miles west towards the Farallon Islands and ended up 5 miles out from Pigeon Point 18 miles south of the harbor. There are haystacks of anchovies, but they are very deep as the water color isn’t dark enough.” He found quality over quantity on Sunday with 13 salmon to 23 pounds for 20 anglers, and young Odin Adams took the jackpot fish.

A steady northwest wind has cleared and chilled the water temperatures, but the overall effect of the wind will pay dividends with the upwelling along the coastline.

After a few days of excellent salmon fishing, the Huli Cat has been concentrating on rockfish and pulling the crab pots for continued limits of Dungeness crab along with limits of rockfish and a few ling cod in the mix. They will continue to focus on rockfishing until the anticipated wave of salmon returns within the coming months. They have been scoring limit of rockfish on shrimp flies south of the harbor either off of San Gregorio in 90 feet of water or at the Deep Reef at 220 feet of water.

Call: Captain Dennis Baxter, New Captain Pete 650-576-3844; Captain Tom Mattusch, Huli Cat 650-619-0459

Monterey/Santa Cruz

Salmon 2 Rockfish 3 Striper 2 Surf Perch 3

Chris Arcolleo of Chris’ Fishing Trips in Monterey reported that two salmon were caught and released on their Thursday rockfishing trip, and they may have a salmon trip scheduled in the near future. The Caroline and Check Mate combined for 36 limits of rockfish so that tells you all you need to know about what is happening out of Monterey. There are salmon moving up the coast from down south, and July is anticipated to be tremendous. The U.S. Open is at Pebble Beach this week, and the area will be inundated with golf enthusiasts.

Call: Chris’ Landing 831-375-5951; Allen Bushnell, Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting 831-251-9732

San Francisco Bay

Salmon 3 Halibut 3 Striper 3 Rockfish 3 Leopard shark 2 Sturgeon 2

The salmon bite came back on again over the weekend, and the bulk of the school continues to be moving north, and they are past Point Reyes off of Ten Mile Beach on the Sonoma coast. Captain Jerad Davis of the Salty Lady out of Sausalito went northwest of Duxbury Buoy, and they posted 24 limits of salmon to 16 pounds on Monday. He said, “It was limit-style fishing for the fleet for sure. We have room on Thursday, but that’s it for the week, but there is lots of room next week.” Reservations at saltylady.fishingreservations.net/sales.

Captain Trent Slate of Bite Me Charters out of Loch Lomond Marina in San Rafael found his own water off of the Marin coast on Sunday for 6 limits of quality salmon. Monday was a bit different with 5 salmon for 4 passengers with a number of missed opportunities. The bulk of the fleet ran north of Point Reyes towards Bodega Bay to chase the school.

Inside the bay, halibut and striped bass action remains incredible, and the Pacific Dream out of Berkeley posted a huge score on Monday with 50 halibut, 28 striped bass, and 12 rockfish for 28 anglers.

The halibut even bit on last week’s big tides, and this week is ideal for halibut with the smaller tides. The ‘Year of the Halibut’ continues with captains reporting the best action in memory. Banner scores continue, and the stripers are now heavily in the rockpiles at Arch, Harding, and Snag Rocks.

Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing posted near limits of halibut for his six clients on Sunday before working the rocks for limits of striped bass. He is wide open this week, and it should be happening throughout the bay as there are halibut in the south bay, halibut in the central bay near Alcatraz and Angel Islands, and halibut in the north bay near Paradise.

Call: Captain Trent Slate, Bite Me Charters 415-307-8582; Happy Hooker 510-223-5388; Captain Jerad Davis, Salty Lady 415-760-9362; Captain Steve Mitchell, Hook’d Up Sport Fishing 707-655-6736

San Luis Obispo

Rockfish 3 Surf perch 2

There are still reports of solid commercial salmon fishing out of Morro Bay, and the Phenix out of Patriot Sport Fishing at Port San Luis went on a salmon trolling adventure on Monday with 8 anglers for 2 salmon. The Patriot took out 15 anglers for rockfish for a total of 34 vermilion, 7 copper, 70 assorted rockfish, 39 Bolina, and 2 ling cod to 8 pounds. Out of Morro Bay Landing, the Endeavor was out on a 12-hour trip with 32 anglers on Sunday for a whopping 64 ling cod to 23 pounds along with rockfish limits consisting of 280 vermilion, 20 Boccaccio, 10 copper, and 10 assorted rockfish for 32 anglers. Out of Virg’s Landing in Morro Bay, the Fiesta was out on Monday with 23 fishermen for 180 vermilion, 10 assorted, 20 copper, 110 Boccaccio, 10 canary rockfish to go with one 8-pound ling cod taken by Armando Rubalcaba of Visalia for the jackpot. All ports are running a variety of trips in the coming weeks for rockfish/ling cod including overnight trips.

Call: Virg’s Landing 800-762-5263; Patriot Sport Fishing 805-595-4100

Others

Delta/Stockton

Bass 3 Striper 2 Sturgeon 2 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Shad 2

The summertime has arrived, and this marks the beginning of heavy recreational boating in the Sacramento-Delta. Shad continue to move through the north Delta on their way to the upper tributaries, and they continue to be intercepted along the Freeport shoreline. High flows due to water releases from the upper Sacramento, Feather, and American Rivers require more weight to stay down for shad in the big current. Striped bass are migrating down from the upper tributaries, and this next full moon should end the spawn and start the remaining stripers back down to the bay. The migration of striped bass has been intense as the stripers are already over the rocks in San Francisco Bay. Sturgeon are still available, but there are few anglers willing to sit on the anchor with all of the competing hot bites in saltwater.

The northwest winds have been a limiting factor for trollers working the West Ban, but the triple-digit weather arriving at the start of this week will allow increased access for trollers or the downstream stripers.

Tony Lopez of Benicia Bait said, “It was very hot on Sunday, and I think the heat kept down the number of anglers after the winds during the week made for tough conditions. A few sturgeon anglers are still out there, but we haven’t heard many reports. We have grass shrimp and pile worms in the shop, and shore fishermen are picking up small legal stripers.”

The striped bass are winding down into the summer mode in the east Delta, but the largemouth bass bite is ready to break out in a big way as there is a huge group of fish just getting onto the beds.

Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor, said, “A new wave of spawners is coming up, and with the bad weather during the past two spawn windows, we are inevitably behind. With the recent winds, the bass aren’t locking onto the beds, but with the hot weather coming next week, they will be locked on. It is important to slow things down right now and keep your bait in the strike zone. I would start the morning with a topwater lure like the ima Little Stick or a Popper, and don’t move the lure very fast. You want the bass to be like a cat and pounce on the lure. Another option is a heavy weightless worm with scent like the Berkeley General, and I would let this sit and allow the oils to come out. If you hop it or move it through the strike zone too fast, your%age of strikes will go down as the bass aren’t chasing yet. The wind has blown all of the fry and small minnows around, and you should make multiple casts to the same area.”

Vince Borges of Vince Borges Outdoors was out on Thursday with a client, and he said, “The wind was very rough, and we had to find locations where we could hide. The bite was very good with the Reaction Innovation’s Pocket Rockets or Skinny Dippers in pearl white. There are a lot of fish moving into the coves and flats, but we couldn’t see fish on beds with the winds stirring up the water. My client landed a big fish at 8.30 pounds. These fish are going to go, and I am predicting limits in the 25- to 30-pound range this month.”

Dan Mathisen of Dan’s Delta Outdoors at Russo’s Marina on Bethel Island was out chasing striped bass in Sherman Lake on Thursday, and he said, “It was so windy that we could only throw the Optimum’s Bad Bubba Shad, and we ended up with 5 keeper stripers. It went from windy to ugly within 20 minutes.

H and R Bait in Stockton reported fresh shad did not arrive in shop this weekend, and few fishermen were out on Sunday in the heat. Bluegill continue to be taken from the shorelines along Whiskey Slough and also Eight Mile Road with red worms or wax worms.

Call: Randy Pringle 209-543-6260; Captain Steve Mitchell 707-655-6736; Vince Borges, Vince Borges Outdoors 209-918-0828; J.D. Richey, Richey’s Sport Fishing 916-952-1554

Lake Nacimiento/San Antonio/Santa Margarita/Lopez

Bass 3 White bass 3 Striper 1 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

At Nacimiento, the spotted bass remain scattered in the dropping water, and the lake has been difficult to pattern. Spotted bass are taken on a variety of baits, particularly shad imitations with the shad spawns occurring in the coves. White bass are found around the shad spawns in the coves with small white topwater lures or spoons such as Kastmasters, Roostertails, and underspins. The fuel dock is now selling fuel again from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The lake dropped slightly to 77% this week.

At San Antonio, the lake held at 42%, and the lake is now open daily at the South Shore, but there is no announced plan for the opening of the North Shore Marina. After months of catfish being the only viable species, largemouth bass to 3.5 pounds have been taken on plastics on the drop-shot or Texas-rig as the bass are keying in the shad spawns. Carp are also working the shallows, and catfishing remains good with cut baits such as mackerel loaded with scent.

At Lopez Lake, there is a reaction bite in the morning with smaller profile crankbaits or jerkbaits for quality largemouths to 4 pounds. Plastics on the drop-shot, Texas-rig, or shakey head in shad patterns are working for primarily largemouth bass with the occasional smallmouth. Crappie are found around brush in the shallows with minijigs, and bluegill or red ear perch are also a possibility with red worms.

At Santa Margarita, the best action has been with jigs or creature baits into the rockpiles or grass as the reaction bite has been up and down. Large plastics to 8 inches on the drop-shot, wacky-rig, or Texas rig are working along with a larger grade of Senkos. Bluegill on meal worms are another option, but there have been few catfish reports.. Boaters are advised to contact the lake’s ranger station at 805-788-2397 for information on the availability of the single ramp.

Webcams: 805webcams.com/lopez-lake-webcam , lakenacimientolive.com, 805webcams.com/santa-margarita-lake-webcam-california.

Call: Lake Nacimiento 805-238-1056, ext. 3; Lake San Antonio Marina 805-472-2818; Central Coast Bass Fishing.com 805-466-6557

Events

Results

Cen Cal Elite Bass Tournaments: June 8 at Success – 1, Ian Sherrill/Daniel Taylor, 22.72 pounds; 2, Wayne Arnold/Fernando Becerra, 21.35 (Big Fish 8.11); 3, Carl Nelson/Zac Tate, 20.36.

Central Valley Anglers Russ Faught Memorial Team Kokanee Tournament: June 8 at Lake Pardee (4-fish weigh-in) – 1, Terry and Debbie Schoeffler, 7.34; 2, Fred Nakagawa/Richard Morgan, 5.75; 3, John Woodring, 4.49. Big Fish: Sabrina Davis, 1.84.

Merced Bass Club: June 8 at Don Pedro – 1, Jeremy Edwards/Pat Sanchez, 20.24 (Big Fish 8.28); 2, Johnny and Ryan Grissom, 15.87; 3, Andy and Dillon Collins, 15.54.

New Jen Bass Tournaments: June 8 at Pine Flat – 1, Tommy/Tom Rowan, 12.53 (Big Fish 5.87); 2, George Espino, 11.81; 3, James Miller III, 11.04.

Wild West Bass Trails College Championship: June 8-9 at Lake Camanche – 1, Johns/Lipanovich, 24.92; 2, Liu/Zhao, 24.91; 3, Harpain/Nguyen, 21.05.

River Rat Open: June 9 at Hensley – 1, Ron and Nick Sanches, 24.29 (7.51); 2, Larry Llanes/Alexis Ramirez, 16.17; 3, Dennis Andrews/Jake Jensen, 16.14.

Upcoming

June 12-13: Delta/Russo’s Marina – California Firefighters

June 13-14: Delta/B and W Resort – B.A.S.S.

June 14: Nacimiento – 101 Bass

June 15-16: Delta/B and W Resort – B.A.S.S.

June 15: New Melones – Kayak Bass Fishing, McClure – Fishing McClure for Mason, Santa Margarita – San Luis Obispo Bass Ambushers

June 16: Millerton – Bass 101 Annual Father’s Day Open (info: Mark Corrente, 284-2768

Trout plants

Week of June 23 by California Department of Fish and Wildlife:

Fresno County: Courtright Reservoir, Dinkey Creek, Shaver Lake, Wishon Reservoir

Tulare County: Balch Park Lake Lower, Hedrick Pond (Redwood Lake)

Week of June 16:

Fresno County: Courtright Reservoir, Dinkey Creek, Hume Lake

Kern County: Kern River sections 4 and 5

Tulare County: Balch Park Lake Lower, Hedrick Pond (Redwood Lake), Kern River sections 5 and 6