Fishing report for week of June 5-11: Shaver kokanee; bass at Millerton and Bass lakes

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State and striper record-holder at Millerton Lake and who now guides in the greater Fresno area. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted.

Best bets

Delta sturgeon and bass hitting, Randy Pringle reported. Isabella bites good for multiple species, Pete Cormier said. McClure bass continue biting tear, Ryan Cook reported. New Melones kokanee and bass action good, Monte Smith said. Millerton and Bass Lake bass bites continue, Steve Newman reported. Shaver kokanee keep biting, Dick Nichols said.

Key

1-Try dynamite

2-Have to work hard

3-Limits possible

4-Fish jumpin’ in boat

Valley

Delta Mendota Canal and Sloughs

Striper 3 Catfish 2

The northern section of the California Aqueduct is moving water, and the best fishing remains in the clearer, moving water south of Highway 152 with anchovies, sardines, or blood worms along with hard jerkbaits like Duo Realis 120s. A lipless crankbait on a yo-yoed presentation is working in the evenings.

In the southern section of the aqueduct in Kern County, Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported their annual June Striped Bass Tournament has begun, and Paul Perkins is leading with a 4.11-pound striped bass. Entry fee is $1, and the leader at the end of the month will collect all of the entry fees along with a contribution from Bob’s Bait. Jumbo minnows, anchovies, sardines, blood worms, or jerkbaits such as Lucky Craft 128s along with tube baits are all working. Catfish are also getting involved with blood worms or chicken livers.

Safety precautions at this time of year must be taken at all times as the calm waters of the aqueduct are deceptive as still waters can start flowing rapidly without warning, creating strong currents and turbulence. The concrete sides can be slippery with sand, algae, or gravel, making it nearly impossible to climb out without assistance. Float lines and safety ladders are spaced periodically along the sides, and the safety ladders are located at the end of float lines and along the canal 500 feet apart on alternate sides of the Aqueduct and marked by a yellow background painted on the concrete above the ladder. There was another drowning in a local canal near Wasco this week by a fisherman.

Call: Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis 292-3474; Bob’s Bait Bucket 661-833-8657

Eastman Lake

Bass 2 Trout 2 Bluegill 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Steve Newman of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “The largemouth bass bite remains fair with the best action at depths from 15 to 30 feet with jigs, Senkos, 10-inch worms, Brush Hogs, or lizards as the largemouths are looking for one big meal. The key is graphing the fish and then working them until they are willing to go. There should be some activity around the dam as the temperature continue to rise as the bass will move up along the rocks with deep crankbaits. There is a topwater bite in the mornings with walking-style lures such as Zara Spooks or Whopper Ploppers.” The crappie bite has yet to emerge. The lake rose to 90%.

Call: Eastman Lake 689-3255

Hensley Lake

Bass 3 Trout 2 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Crappie 2

Newman said, “Hensley has been consistent for the numbers of fishermen heading to the step-sister of Eastman, and quality largemouth bass in the 2- to 3-pound range with Senkos, spinnerbaits, underspins, or other moving baits. The water clarity of average, and the crappie bite should take off at some point.” The lake rose to 73%.

Call: Valley Rod Gun, Clovis 292-3474; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151

Lake Don Pedro

Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 2 King salmon 1 Crappie 2

At Don Pedro, Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing got a late start during a mid-week trip, and he said, “After launching at 9 a.m., we put in five kokanee before they wanted to be back by 1 p.m. losing another three or four fish. The fish have moved which is pretty typical for this time of year so you have to go find them. We were marking fish, but the action wasn’t like it was last week. I have been running a combination of small hoochies, Uncle Larry’s spinners, or Apex lures behind a Sling Blade.”

Mike Gomez of Berserk Baits said, “The topwater bass bite is happening for the first few hours of the day before the fish move out to deep water to 50 feet with plastics on the drop-shot or jigs. Big underspins or glidebaits are also producing a few quality largemouth bass early in the morning, but the shad spawn is limited to isolated sections of the lake up the river arm.”

Pardee continues to spill at 101% while Don Pedro has risen from 88% to 92%.

Call: Monte Smith 209-581-4734; Ryan Cook – Ryan Cook’s Fishing 691-7008, Gary Vella 209-652-7550

Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area

Bass 3 Trout 3 Crappie 3 Catfish 3 Bluegill 2

Peter Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported good action for all species with largemouth bass on creature baits or dragging lizards, crappie on minijigs or small minnows in the submerged trees around Brown’s Cove, Rocky Point, and Camp 9. The slabs have moved out of river arms into the main lake with the influx of cold water in the river arms. Trout are found in the colder water in the North Fork, and catfish are biting frozen shad, jumbo minnows, or clams. The lake is starting to release water, and it dropped from 60 to 59%. The upper and lower rivers are still high with the snowmelt as water releases have been high. There is a crappie, bluegill, and catfish bite at Buena Vista, and when the crappie slowed for a few days at Isabella, many locals headed over to Buena Vista for the slabs.

Call: Bob’s Bait Bucket 661-833-8657; North Fork Marina 760-376-1812; Golden Trout Pack Station 542-2816

Lake Kaweah

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2

The lake is starting to drop, and it went from 83% to 79% this week. There continue to be a slow bite as the high water has moved the bass off of the banks and out into deeper water along with the lack of tournament action during the month of June. The recreational boating season has begun at the lake. With the water releases, the lake will need to stabilize, and the bass action should improve. Crappie have been taken around structure near Horse Creek with minijigs or small to medium minnows.

Call: Sierra Sporting Goods 592-5212

Lake Success

Bass 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2 Bluegill 2

Chuck Stokke of The Sequoia Fishing Company in Springville, said, “The lake is full at 96%, and the bass have gone through some crazy weather over the past few weeks, from hot to cold to thunderstorms to rain. Anglers are using big swimbaits, crankbaits, and plastics, and they are picking up some quality bass. The best action has been around the submerged trees and points. The Tule River is closed for recreational access due to an accidental drowning a few weeks ago. It is running hard and dangerous. I was up at Ponderose this last weekend, and we experienced hail, snow, rain, sunshine, thunderstorms, and lightning. I fished Peppermint Creek and landed some nice planted rainbows with my friend, Jack Price.”

Stokke is starting fly casting lessons on the second Sunday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Pierpoint Café. The lessons are free and all equipment is provided.

Call: Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com

McClure Reservoir

Bass 3 Trout 2 King salmon 0 Kokanee 0 Crappie 2 Catfish 2

The Mother Lode Kayak Fishing group hit Lake McClure on Sunday with 64 kayakers for the largest tournament so far in northern California. The shad are spawning throughout the reservoir, and the topwater and subsurface reaction bite has been outstanding.

Ryan Cook of Ryan Cook’s Guide Service said, “We had 64 kayakers, and the top three finishers landed their fish on flukes or topwater lures. There are shad spawning everywhere, in the entire lake. The shad are on the steep walls in the canyons and in the backs of the grassy flats. I have never seen this lake so healthy. With all of the small shad, 100% of our lures have been shad imitations with flukes, topwater lures, or spinnerbaits. We have picked up some decent limits to 15 pounds this week which is very good for McClure.”

Cook and Mother Lode Kayak Fishing have taken on the task of putting together a fundraiser June 15 for Mason Ferruli of Ripon called Fishing McClure for Mason. Cook said, “We will be launching out of Barrett’s Cove South with an all-inclusive entry fee of $200 including Big Fish, and the tournament will be limited to 80 boats. In addition to the event, we are lining up a huge raffle, and there have been some big-ticket items donated already including an AKC Labrador retriever from Black Cloud Kennels, a rigged fishing kayak donated by Douglas Goodman through Headwaters Kayaks in Lodi, and a gun from Stage Stop in Atwater.” To donate an item or register for the event, call Cook at 691-7008.

Mike Gomez of Berserks Bait and the Bait Barn in Waterford reported a continued good bite for spotted and largemouth bass with the Berserk’s Brownie or Johnny’s Special jigs.

Steve Marquette of the Lake McClure/McSwain Recreational Company reported topwater lures worked off of the shorelines near the Houseboats for bass to 5 pounds, even in the middle of the day.

The lake is at 83%.

Call: Ryan Cook – Ryan Cook’s Fishing 691-7008

McSwain Reservoir

Trout 2

Steve Marquette of the Lake McSwain/McClure Recreation Company said, “Trout fishing has been decent from the shorelines and for trollers with nightcrawler/marshmallow or trout dough bait working from the shorelines along with trollers pulling gold Kastmasters. The second large rainbow at 9.2 pounds was reported this week from the area near the marina on rainbow trout dough bait. Trout plants will be occurring on an intermittent basis during the summer months. The lake remains very high and near flood stage.”

Call: McSwain Marina 209-378-2534

Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River

Bass 3 Striped bass 1 Shad 1 Bluegill 2 Crappie 3

Steve Newman of Valley Rod and Gun said, “The best cut of spotted and largemouth bass is found in the main lake with 6-inch plastics green pumpkin, Pro Blue, Hologram Shad, or pinks and oranges on a Neko Rig wacky-style as the bass are throwing up crawdads. There is some action on jigs, and the topwater bite starts after 4 p.m. with Poppers. Crappie are found in the main lake trees with minijigs. There are unmarked rockpiles or rocks along the edges of the reservoir, particularly upriver, as the lake continues to rise. Boaters have to be very cautious when running full out along the edges. There are also fallen trees and floating logs and debris in the river arm.

The lake dropped from 84% to 73% as the lower San Joaquin is also running high.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474

New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch

Bass 3 Crappie 2 Catfish 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 3

The kokanee action continues to be solid at New Melones as numbers of northern California kokanee anglers are converging upon the lake. It’s not inconceivable that the lake will give up a 20-inch kokanee by the end of the summer.

Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing was on the lake this week, and he said, “We ended up with 12 kokanee, losing another dozen in the process along with a 6-pound brown that was released. Tom Van Fleet of Oakdale caught and released the brown at 25 feet, and our best action came from 25 to 40 feet with Uncle Larry’s spinners, small hoochies, or Apex lures behind Sling Blades. The interesting thing is that many of the fish are biting very light, and you have to be on the rods right away. Some of the larger kokanee are pulling it off the downrigger release, but many of them are just tapping at the lures. I have been changing up the presentations to see what is working best. We have been staying away from the fleet, and there have been as many as 35 boats out during a weekday working near the Spillway.”

Alan Fong of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento is contemplating a trip to New Melones this week in search of the larger kokanee, and the attraction of large fish may draw him to drive an additional hour to this lake instead of closer Berryessa.”

Mark Watzke continues to find limits of kokanee to 17 inches, and he has been working away from the Spillway as the majority of boats have been congregating in the area. He said, “With all of the boats at the Spillway, we wandered around in the middle of the lake until we found a few who wanted to play. Once we were on them, it was steady action for the next few hours, but we struggled to get them to the net, losing four to get the final fish in the box by 9:45 a.m.”

For largemouth and spotted bass, John Liechty of Xperience Fishing Guide Service said, “The bass bite is great as the weather is starting to stabilize. The bite was phenomenal during the days of inclement weather, but it slowed down for a few days after the weather cleared. The topwater bite has been non-existent, and our best action has been with small swimbaits or plastics on a Ned-Rig or wacky rig. The largemouth bass are in the shallows at 5 to 15 feet with the majority of spots holding from 15 to 25 feet. There is a lot of flooded vegetation as the lake has risen once again to the level it was in February, and with the new growth, there are plenty of baby bass and bluegill in the grass.”

The lake is rising once again, and it came up from 83% to 86%.

Call: Glory Hole Sports 209-736-4333; Monte Smith 209-581-4734; John Liechty Xperience Fishing Guide Service 209-743-9932

Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River

Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 0 King salmon 0 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Pine Flat Reservoir has been hit or miss for spotted and largemouth bass as the snow melt has been pouring into the reservoir.” The lower Kings River in Tulare County has been closed to all recreational use due to swift flows as the Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water through Pine Flat Dam. Kings County officials closed access to the river two weeks ago, and more than 300 people have been evacuated from Kingsburg’s Riverland Resort as the water filled the parking lot and soaked mobile homes. Recreational usage includes all boating and swimming.

At Pine Flat, Steve Newman of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “There are some good quality bass in post-spawn mode, but you have to look for them. Jake Figgs from our shop went out this week, and he struggled and ended up with only one fish after running around all over. The best action is in the main lake for the larger fish at depths from 20 to 30 feet with swimbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits, and umbrella rigs. There are buck bass running amok along the shorelines as the shad have moved back into the coves, and jerkbaits or topwater Poppers are working in the coves such as Windy Gap and Lefevre Creek. With the cold water entering the upper part of the reservoir, trout fishermen are drifting salmon eggs or nightcrawlers in the moving water above Trimmer Marina. Crappie are holding in the flooded trees below Trimmer, and minnow or shad patterns are picking up some slabs. The warmer weather will get these fish more active.”

Pine Flat dropped from 77% to 74%.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626

San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay

Striper 2 Catfish 2 Bass 2 Crappie 2

San Luis Reservoir continues to drop, and although the striped bass have dropped in the water column, the troll action appears to be improving. Shore action with bait seems to be slower, but there are still some anglers tossing topwater and subsurface reaction baits from the shorelines.

Mickey Clements at Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill said, “The trolling bite is improving with most boats targeting Portuguese Cove or the submerged islands in front of the Romero Visitor Center with Lucky Craft Pointer 128s in Ayu or American Shad.”

Roger George of Roger George Guide Service said that he hosted two professional saltwater tournament fisherman from San Diego, Chad Gierlich and Al Vasquez, both of Hookup Baits, last Thursday and Friday. “It was an epic trip! We went out Thursday , and before we got hit by sudden 30 mph-plus winds, Chad landed a personal-best 30-incher. On Friday, it was nicer but the fish were inactive and I wasn’t finding fish. That’s when my big engine went down; I figured we were done. Luckily, with some on-the-water phone help from Bill Manuszak at Ed’s Marine, we fixed it. I made a run to a new area on the west and began trolling, seeing fish that looked active. We began hooking up trolling shad-colored Lucky Crafts, various hard baits and the Hookup jigs. The crazy bite lasted four hours. We ended up with over 50 released stripers for the day with most in the 21- to 26-inch-plus class. Chad got another PB with a hefty 30-inch fish going 10 pounds and Al had a 9-pound fish. Within a 10-minute span both lost fish in the teens right at the boat . Having two efficient professional anglers on board changed the numbers we were able to produce during the bite. Then, it stopped dead! The next day went back to sub-normal. The overall bite has been sporadic but mainly slow.”

Steve Newman at Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “The striper bite has remained good with jerkbaits, but the new color of the umbrella rig, Purple Urkle, has been selling well. We haven’t been selling much bait as anglers are really focusing on using hard reaction baits.”

Not much change at the forebay with small striped bass being the rule with anchovies, sardines, blood worms, or frozen shad near the moving water around the Highway 33 Bridge or Check 12.

San Luis dropped from 73% to 71% of capacity.

Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle 408-463-0711, Roger George, 905-2954, rogergeorgeguideservice.com

High Sierra

Bass Lake

Bass 3 Trout 2 Kokanee 2

Steve Newman said, “The bass bite has been very good in the shallow areas around the docks with Senkos, Brush Hogs, or similar creature baits on a slow-fall. Crankbaits or ripbaits are effective in the rocky areas, but most effective is tossing a Senko in green pumpkin, green pumpkin purple, or bluegill in the shaded areas in the corners of the docks. A good class of 3- to 5-pound bass is available, but the bass are not in chase mode. The inclement weather over the past several weeks has delayed the arrival of heavy recreational boat traffic, but this will change soon with the hot weather and the end of the traditional school year.”

Todd Wittwer of Kokanee.net Guide Service said, “Trout trolling has been up and down with some days of very good action for rainbows with MAG Tackle spinners behind a dodger at depths to 20 feet.”

The lake dropped to 88%.

The Sheriff’s Motor Fee is enforced year-round. A webcam of the lake is available at basslakeca.com/index.php.

Call: Todd Wittwer 288-8100; Mike Beighey 642-3748

Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool

Kaiser Pass is continually being cleared, and the anticipated opening to vehicles is this weekend. Check the Caltrans website at www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi or call 800-427-7623 for road conditions. Edison rose to 32%, Florence is also rising at 33%, and Mammoth Pool is over capacity at 102%.

Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000

Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake

Kokanee 3 Trout 2

The water temperature at Shaver Lake has risen consistently over the past week, and the kokanee bite remains consistent with more and more boats targeting the landlocked salmon.

Dick Nichol’s of Dick’s Fishing Charters said, “Following a very rainy, snowy, and cold few weeks at Shaver Lake, we found that the lake level actually receded a few feet as Southern California Edison lowered the lake 3% to 5% as a result of the recent storm and heavy snow pack. We continue to find limits of kokanee, but the bite is not what is had been prior to the storms. The water temperature came up from 49 to 55 degrees, but Shaver Lake residents Lee Gates, David Colliver, and Tom Mozzetti joined me for a morning trip for three limits of kokanee with Mozzetti also picking up a trophy rainbow. On Friday, Rich Hughett and his fiancé Bobby Baccei of Monterey limited out with quality kokanee and a rainbow trout. Both days we scored the limits with pink or orange Dick’s Koke Busters tipped with shrimp-scented corn behind a purple/pink Mountain Flasher. Saturday’s trip produced limits once again for Frank Esparza and his grandson Chris Flores of Fresno, and Chris also landed an 18-inch brown trout and a trophy rainbow. We have been marking plenty of fish from 23 to 27 feet, but these fish haven’t been biting. The best locations have been from the Point to Black Rock.”

Todd Wittwer of Kokanee.net Guide Service said, “Thunderstorms over the weekend put a slight damper on the action, but we ended up with 10 kokanee, losing another dozen, while pulling Rocky Mountain Tackle’s Signature Squids in pearl white behind a purple/pink Tsunami dodger at 15 to 25 feet from Black Rock to the Island. There have been some fish taken deeper, but our best action has been in this range.”

Tom Oliviera of Tom Oliviera Fishing said, “I had the pleasure of helping celebrate Jeff Ostrom’s birthday with a fishing trip. The fishing wasn’t lights-out in the beginning, but when we found them it was a steady bite in the 57.6-degree water. We used various MAG TACKLE Dodger/ hoochie steups. but the best was Orange Stealth matched with orange glitter blade hoochie tipped with scented orange corn. The kokanee are moving around quite a bit now. The best spots we found were from the Point to Black Rock from the surface to 23.”

The 25th annual Youth Fishing Derby will take place on Saturday, June 8 with children ages 3 to 15 invited for the chance to win numerous prizes donated by local merchants including the first fish, last fish, smallest fish, largest limit, largest fish and youngest angler. There is also a casting contest along with the category for big fish divided into three age groups: 3-7, 8-11 and 12-15. All children will be entered into a free derby raffle which includes a family fishing trip on the lake, a half-day pontoon rental, fishing tackle, sports equipment, clothing, gift certificates and more. Registration is available at www.sierratrophytrout.org/derby or at the Southern California Edison Day Use area on Road #2 from 7:30 to 10 a.m. on derby day. For more information, contact Greg Marks at 855-8752.

Shaver is at 74%.

Call: Dick Nichols, Dick’s Fishing Charters 281-6948; Todd Wittwer, Kokanee.net Guide Service 288-8100; Dinkey Creek Inn 841-3435; Tom Oliveira Fishing 802-8072

Wishon/Courtright

Trout 2

Kelly Brewer of the Wishon Village RV Store and Campground reported the road is open to Wishon, and the Wishon Village RV Store and Campgrounds are now open. The lake is low, but rising slowly. Boaters will have to launch from the dirt road as the concrete launch is very far down on the ramp. Shore fishermen are picking up a few holdover rainbows on trout dough bait or nightcrawlers while trollers are pulling blade/’crawler combinations for a few trout per rod. The road is open to Wishon, but it is still closed to Courtright, but it should be open soon with the hot weather.

Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361

Ocean

Half Moon Bay

Salmon 2 Rockfish 3 Striper 2 Crab 3 Surf Perch 3

The salmon bite remains slow as the main school continues to move north so, it has been all about rockfishing out of Half Moon Bay with the Huli Cat hitting the Deep Reef in 220 feet of water for limits of rockfish and crab on Sunday.

The Ankeny Street posted 180 rockfish including 10 cabezon to 9 pounds along with 15 ling cod to 26 pounds for 22 anglers despite a south wind making for a difficult drift. With the high cabezon count, they were working the shallows from the Ritz Hotel to below Pescadero in 60 feet or less on the small rocks.

Rockfish limits have been amended, and since June 1st, 2 ling cod over 22 inches will comprise a daily limit south of Cape Mendocino in Humboldt County along with the sub-limits of 2 to 3 canary rockfish and 3 to 4 black rockfish. The overall daily limit of rockfish will remain 10 fish.

Call: Captain Dennis Baxter, New Captain Pete 650-576-3844; Captain Tom Mattusch, Huli Cat 650-619-0459

Monterey/Santa Cruz

Salmon 2 Rockfish 3 Striper 3 Surf Perch 3

Out of Chris’s Landing in Monterey, the salmon bite remains very slow with only 4 salmon for 19 anglers on Sunday on the Check Mate. The Star of Monterey went out with 33 anglers for rockfishing, returning with 33 limits and 15 ling cod. They had some cancellations on Saturday, June 8th, and there is no room for rockfish/ling cod.

Along the beaches, Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill reported continued excellent surf perch action along the Santa Cruz County beaches with more and more striped bass showing up around Manressa Beach.

Call: Chris’ Landing 831-375-5951; Allen Bushnell, Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting 831-251-9732

San Francisco Bay

Salmon 3 Halibut 3 Striper 2 Rockfish 3 Leopard shark 2 Sturgeon 2

The salmon are on the move up the northside, and the party boats found them on Saturday and Sunday for limits on most boats. The grade is solid. Private boater Scotty Marran of Yuba City posted 3 salmon over 12 pounds with the final fish coming unbuttoned 6 feet from the boat. He was trolling an anchovy/chrome dodger combination at depths from 26 to 35 feet on downriggers in 55 feet of water off of Muir Beach and a bit north.

The New Easy Rider out of Berkeley posted 20 limits to 24 pounds while the Pacific Pearl out of Emeryville found 20 salmon to 16 pounds for 16 anglers. Many more boats will be targeting salmon within the coming week.

The salmon action was hot on Monday with Captain Jerad Davis of the Salty Lady posting 13 limits of salmon by 9:30 a.m. trolling north of Duxbury Buoy.

The New Huck Finn out of Emeryville went to the Farallons with a charter on Sunday for 25 limits of rockfish and 8 lings before making a few drifts inside the bay for 12 halibut and a striped bass.

Inside San Francisco Bay, the halibut madness continues, and despite high winds over the weekend, Captain Trent Slate of Bite Me Charters out of Loch Lomond Marina posted 6 limits of halibut working the central bay on Saturday. He said, “We had 7 hookups on our first drift, but the wind came up and we had to hide over at Paradise to fill out our limits.”

Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing posted near-limits of halibut for his clients despite the high winds and sea sick passengers. The winds were so bad that passengers even got sick inside of the bay. Both Slate and Mitchell have plenty of room for bay potluck trips throughout the week into the weekend.

The larger party boats continue to score around 2 halibut per angler for a very respectable score for the continuation of the “Year of the Halibut.”

Call: Captain Trent Slate, Bite Me Charters 415-307-8582; Happy Hooker 510-223-5388; Captain Jerad Davis, Salty Lady 415-760-9362; Captain Steve Mitchell 707-655-6736

San Luis Obispo

Rockfish 3 Surf perch 2 Salmon 2

The commercial salmon boats are cashing in on the best salmon action in this section of the coastline in 20 years as Giovanni DeGarimore, owner of Giovanni’s Fish Market & Galley in Morro Bay, cited a 15,000-pound distribution on Tuesday alone.

However, for the party boats, it is still all about rockfish. The Phenix and Patriot out of Patriot Sport Fishing at Port San Luis went rockfishing on Sunday with a combined 48 passengers for 39 vermilion, 9 copper, 385 assorted rockfish, 46 Bolina, a cabezon, and 3 ling cod to 9 pounds with Marlon Jimeao of Bakerfield landing the jackpot ling. Out of Morro Bay Landing, the Endeavor, Avenger, and Starfire were out on Sunday with a combined 89 anglers for 455 vermilion, 20 Boccaccio, 40 copper, and 345 assorted rockfish to go with 56 lings to 21 pounds. Out of Virg’s Landing in Morro Bay, the Fiesta and Black Pearl were out on Monday with 56 fishermen for 155 vermilion, 219 assorted, 66 copper, 19 Boccaccio, 23 canary rockfish to go with 4 ling cod. All ports are running a variety of trips in the coming weeks for rockfish/ling cod including overnight trips.

Call: Virg’s Landing 800-762-5263; Patriot Sport Fishing 805-595-4100

Others

Delta/Stockton

Bass 3 Striper 2 Sturgeon 3 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Shad 2

The striped bass are moving back to San Francisco Bay from the upper river, and after this next full moon, the downstreamers should be flooding back through the Delta towards the rockpiles in the central San Francisco Bay. Shad continue to migrate through the Delta into the upper tributaries of the Feather, Yuba, and American River, and sturgeon action is solid for those willing to sit on the anchor.

For striped bass, Clyde Wands, shallow trolling expert, was on the Sacramento River along the West Bank to Hobo Beach, and he said, “There aren’t many stripers in the system, at least where we are fishing. We picked up two stripers at 24 and 26 inches at the West Bank and another at 6 pounds at Hobo Beach. A friend was at Broad Slough, and he ended up with a limit of barely-legal stripers. I was back out again on Friday, and we ended up with three stripers to 8 pounds along the West Bank with the largest striper coming on a shallow-troll with a P-Line Angry Eye Minnow. The fish are scattered, and everything has slowed down, but I know that the downstreamers will be coming back through the Delta all through the month of June. These fish were spawned out this week.”

Jeff Soo Hoo of Soo Hoo’s Sport Fishing out of Lauritzen’s Yacht Harbor in Oakley closed up his Delta operation for the summer months this past weekend, and he said, “We looked around on the Sacramento side this past week, and the stripers are scattered.”

For largemouth bass, Alan Fong of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento went into the north Delta during the week, and he said, “We punched the weeds, finding nothing over 2.5 pounds in the small tide that brought the weeds up only a few feet. This week should be much better. There are areas with enough weed growth to punch.”

Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing was out on Sunday with friends in the Big Cut, and they caught and released 6 sturgeon that were either slot-limit or oversized using salmon roe. He said, “The sturgeon bite is as good as it has been all year long, but there is hardly anyone out there fishing.”

Tony Lopez of Benicia Bait said, “The wind was the big story on Sunday, and the high gusts kept many fishermen from heading out. I am hearing good reports from the Big Cut and Montezuma Slough for sturgeon with salmon roe, but there haven’t been many heading out there. The grass shrimp is getting larger and larger as Curtis Hayes is back out again with his larger net.”

There are areas of clear water in the San Joaquin system, and in order to find quality largemouth bass, clear water is a necessity. Striped bass action is best along the west side of the San Joaquin system. The wind was a limiting factor over the weekend with high gusts affecting the ability to fish on Sunday.

For largemouth bass, Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor, said, “The Delta is going to break wide open as it gets warmer and warmer every day. The topwater and frog bite will be happening, and normally, this bite would already be happening, but it is late this year with all of the cold weather and rain.”

Vince Borges of Vince Borges Outdoors said, “The bass bite is getting pretty good, and I participated in the 50-team Costa Bass N’Fly event over the weekend and ended up 4th which made me pretty happy since I rarely fly fish. We saw so many fish moving up, and I think this June will be the biggest spawn of the year. I was working to pick up a 12-pound largemouth on the fly, and I hooked the buck bass that was on her bed before having her hit the fly at least 7 times without getting hooked. I stayed on this fish for quite some time as this would have put us over the top in the tournament, and we saw a dozen largemouth bass in the 5- to 10-pound range swim past her bed before she chased these fish off. This next week is going to be exciting as the frog bite should take off after this wave of spawn. The heat wave will bring out the frog bite, and usually we are starting to slow down in June, but the best time of year is just coming on. The water is dirty in the south Delta, but I have been finding clear water. The tournament weights in June are going to rise significantly.”

Dan Mathisen of Dan’s Delta Outdoors at Russo’s Marina on Bethel Island confirmed Borges’s observations, saying, “There are a lot of fresh fish moving up to spawn, and the spinnerbait and frog bite is picking up. Punching the weeds is also effective. For striped bass, I have been working Sherman Lake with Optimum’s Bad Bubba Shad swimbait or the River2Sea Swaver for stripers from 20 to 26 inches with the occasional 30-inch striper in the mix. The wind has been a factor, and it was whitecapping on Frank’s Tract on Sunday afternoon.”

Captain Jeff Soo Hoo of Soo Hoo’s Sport Fishing finished his striper season on the San Joaquin on Sunday, but he said, “We had to work for them, and after scoring limits by 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, it took until 1:30 p.m. for limits on Sunday. The wind was really bad, and we had to hide in False River for our fish with minnows or mudsuckers as the spoon bite has slowed. The stripers are scattered and they aren’t really aggressively feeding.”

H and R Bait in Stockton reported 70 pounds of fresh shad came into the shop on the weekend, but few anglers have been out along the local sloughs.

Call: Randy Pringle 209-543-6260; Captain Steve Mitchell 707-655-6736; Vince Borges, Vince Borges Outdoors 209-918-0828; J.D. Richey, Richey’s Sport Fishing 916-952-1554

Lake Nacimiento/San Antonio/Santa Margarita/Lopez

Bass 3 White bass 3 Striper 1 Catfish 2 Crappie 3

At Nacimiento, there were some impressive weights brought to the scale during Saturday’s Best Bass Tournament with the winning team posting a 3-pound average which is excellent for this spotted bass lake. The spots have moved out into deeper water with the dropping lake levels, and they are scattered. There are areas in which the shad are spawning, and the white bass are found around the shad spawns in the coves with small white topwater lures or spoons such as Kastmasters, Bluegill have also moved into deeper water, and red worms are working for the panfish. Some huge crappie to 2 pounds have been dragged out of the brush with minijigs, but the slabs are also moving out with the dropping water levels. worms are the ticket for the panfish. The fuel dock is now selling fuel again from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The lake dropped slightly to 79%.

At San Antonio, the lake held at 42%, and the lake is now open daily at the South Shore, but there is no announced plan for the opening of the North Shore Marina. Catfish remain the top option with cut baits such as mackerel loaded with scent. There have been no additional striped bass reported since the lineside that was landed the previous week as there has been concern that the striped bass had died off with the low water conditions during the drought. Bass fishing remains slow.

At Lopez Lake, there is a topwater bite in the early morning before dropping to the bottom with shad-patterned plastics in 4- to 6-inch range on the drop shot or Texas rig. The majority of bass are largemouth with a few smallmouth in the mix. There is an algae bloom forming on the lake, and the water is cloudy in areas. Crappie are found around brush in the shallows with minijigs, and bluegill or red ear perch are also a possibility with red worms.

At Santa Margarita, quality largemouth bass in the 3- to 5-pound range are possible with big plastics on the drop-shot or Texas rig as 6 to 8-inch worms or Senkos are effective along with large creature baits or jigs. The reaction bite has slowed. Catfish are taken on mackerel of similar cut baits near the marina shoreline. Boaters are advised to contact the lake’s ranger station at 805-788-2397 for information on the availability of the single ramp.

Webcams: 805webcams.com/lopez-lake-webcam , lakenacimientolive.com, 805webcams.com/santa-margarita-lake-webcam-california.

Call: Lake Nacimiento 805-238-1056, ext. 3; Lake San Antonio Marina 805-472-2818; Central Coast Bass Fishing.com 805-466-6557

Events

Results

Kerman Bass Club: June 1 at McClure – 1, Richard Neal/Jerry Waldrip, 17.52 pounds (Big Fish 5.10); 2, John Horton/Jeff Farmer, 12.87; 3, Mitch Melikian/Matt Dolph, 11.46.

Best Bass Tournaments: June 1 at Nacimiento – 1, Graham Grove/Brandon Colombo, 15.04 (Big Fish 4.26); 2, Tim and Ti Sharpe, 13.31; 3, Damon Meeks/Jay Short, 11.81.

Modesto Ambassadors Night Tournament: June 1-2 at Don Pedro – 1, Jeff/Alex Gervase, 19.84; 2, Bryan Roland/Jimmy Ghiorso, 19.54; 3, William Vernon/Jason Hopper, 19.02. Big Fish – Raymond Padilla/Ramiro Cardenas, 10.92.

Mother Lode Kayak Fishing: June 2 at McClure – 1, James Pratt, 50 inches (Big Fish 18 inches); 2, Damian Thao, 48; 3, Sean Beach, 46.75. Legends Division (65 and over) – 1, Morgan Swisher, 43.75.

Upcoming

June 8-9: Delta/B and W Resort – California Bass Nation

June 8: Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Gold Country Jr. Bass Club/Manteca Bassin’ Buddies, Tulloch – 17-90 Bass Club, Don Pedro – Merced Bass Club, Pine Flat – New Jen Bass Tournaments/Kings River Bass Club, Shaver Lake – Youth Trout Derby, Success – Cen Cal Elite Bass Tournaments, Isabella – Golden Empire Bass Club, Lopez – Bakersfield Bass Club, Santa Margarita- Kern County Bassmasters

June 9: Delta/B and W Resort – Fresno Bass Club, Don Pedro – New Jen Bass Tournaments, Eastman – Kings VIII Bass Club, Hensley - River Rats, Success – Porterville Bass Club

June 12-13: Delta/Russo’s Marina – California Firefighters

June 13-14: Delta/B and W Resort – B.A.S.S.

June 14: Nacimiento – 101 Bass

June 15-16: Delta/B and W Resort – B.A.S.S.

June 15: New Melones – Kayak Bass Fishing, McClure – Fishing McClure for Mason, Santa Margarita – San Luis Obispo Bass Ambushers

Trout plants

Week of June 9 by California Department of Fish and Wildlife:

Fresno County: Wishon Reservoir

Madera County: Bass Lake

Tulare County: Tule River South Fork Middle Fork #2

Week of June 16 by DFW:

Fresno County: Courtright Reservoir, Hume Lake

Kern County: Brite Valley Reservoir, Kern River sections 4-5

Tulare County: Balch Park Lake upper and lower, Hedrick Pond (Redwood Lake), Kern River sections 5-6