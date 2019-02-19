Why are people rediscovering fishing? Roger has a few ideas

I see a resurgence in angling among many in their 40s and older. As usual, I’ve pondered the reasons.
Of course, many of these new-to-the-sport anglers are Baby Boomers who have reached retirement and are trying to change gears in their life.
Several said they enjoyed hunting but had left it behind for reasons including too few areas to hunt, political correctness and too much effort. It was different when they were young. Now, they said, you have to know the right people and travel a long ways to get good hunting, making it expensive.
Some told me that they loved skiing, but health concerns, drought years, seasonality and knee issues had blocked that as a viable sport for them in retirement.
These converts gave several reasons for choosing fishing as a new passion. Many of them grew up with a father who was one of the “greatest generation” types. These dads were hardy outdoorsmen who took their children hunting and fishing as ways to connect and toughen them up. Many of these kids went off in other directions as young adults but never forgot those early experiences.
I’ve had anglers tell me they came back to fishing because of their early fond memories, as well as wanting that for their kids and grandkids. In many cases, anglers want to recreate what are precious memories in their life with a parent out on a stream.
In addition, there’s a much greater chance that someone can do some level of angling as they age compared to the other options. Maybe a boat becomes an unreasonable choice, but shore or stream fishing is available. The cost of this type of fishing is very affordable on a fixed budget, too.
We may laugh about the thought of crotchety old fishing buddies, but it’s one of the joys of life to have someone who is able to share what you love. How many other things can you do that can give you so many options to enjoy it as you age?
Finally, fishing is attractive because it’s a sport that’s still pure to a high degree. Getting out on the water and just concentrating on catching a fish is the kind of serenity that folks are desperate for these days. Getting their kids away from their cellphone and video game is a goal some folks have expressed.
So what are you going to do with the rest of your life when you grow up? If you had all the money, health and time you could imagine, what would you do? Many are choosing a “fishing life.”
Never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert: rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars
