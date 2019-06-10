Outdoors
Kings River running fast and wild in Kings Canyon
See why getting in the river could be a deadly decision
As temperatures spike, the Sierra snowmelt picks up, swelling rivers – and bringing warnings about safety.
Don Lester, lead instructor for Sierra Rescue International, gave three days of training last week for the Kings Canyon-Sequoia National Park swift water rescue team on the South Fork of the Kings River in Kings Canyon and cautioned that even when a river appears tranquil on the surface, its fast-moving current can rapidly carry you downstream and into harm’s way.
Too, he cautioned waders who might think one more step isn’t a big deal – but often can lead from calf-deep water to a steep drop-off.
