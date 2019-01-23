Outdoors

Hit the slopes for a good cause at this China Peak ski-athon

By Joshua Tehee

January 23, 2019 12:15 PM

Central California Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

The organization based at China Peak, started by former patrol director Randy Coffman, also has summertime activities available in the Shaver Lake area.
The Central California Adaptive Sports Center is hosting its annual ski-athon fundraiser on Feb. 24 at China Peak Mountain Resort.

The event is called Seven Hours on the Razor and serves to raise awareness for the non-profit, which was established in 2013 to provide outdoor mountain adventures for persons with disabilities.

This is not a race.

Participants must collect pledges at $50 for adults, $40 for college students and $20 for skiers under 18. Youths 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Teams are welcome.

Music, food and beverages are provided after the event, and awards will be given for best costumes.

For more information, contact 559-593-2504 or go to 7hours.dojiggy.com.

Registration must be done in advance and is limited to 100 skiers/snowboarders.

