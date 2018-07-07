Wildfire burning in Kings Canyon National Park high country. Crews are fighting it

A wildfire was discovered Saturday in Kings Canyon National Park, according to park officials.
The East Creek fire had burned 10 acres two-thirds of a mile south of Bubbs Creek Trail and west of East Creek Trail, in the wilderness of the national park, according to the park officials. It's several miles east of Road's End in Kings Canyon.
There were no immediate threats to people or property, but firefighters were attempting to suppress the flames to contain the fire. There were no trail closures.
The fire is burning at an approximate 8,700-foot level.
Comments