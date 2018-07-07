A National Park Service webcam image shows the Giant Forest on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Park officials announced that a wildfire had been discovered in the Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Park.
A National Park Service webcam image shows the Giant Forest on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Park officials announced that a wildfire had been discovered in the Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Park. National Park Service
A National Park Service webcam image shows the Giant Forest on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Park officials announced that a wildfire had been discovered in the Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Park. National Park Service

Outdoors

Wildfire burning in Kings Canyon National Park high country. Crews are fighting it

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

July 07, 2018 06:00 PM

A wildfire was discovered Saturday in Kings Canyon National Park, according to park officials.

The East Creek fire had burned 10 acres two-thirds of a mile south of Bubbs Creek Trail and west of East Creek Trail, in the wilderness of the national park, according to the park officials. It's several miles east of Road's End in Kings Canyon.

There were no immediate threats to people or property, but firefighters were attempting to suppress the flames to contain the fire. There were no trail closures.

The fire is burning at an approximate 8,700-foot level.

  Comments  