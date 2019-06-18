Quincy Pondexter is back for his 7th youth camp and will bring NBA stars. Who are they?

Quincy Pondexter basketball camp Former Memorial High star and New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Quincy Pondexter held his four-day camp at Buchanan High. Ex-Memorial High teammates and NBA stars Robin and Brook Lopez helped out Wednesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Memorial High star and New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Quincy Pondexter held his four-day camp at Buchanan High. Ex-Memorial High teammates and NBA stars Robin and Brook Lopez helped out Wednesday.

Quincy Pondexter enjoys mentoring kids of all ages. It’s why he enjoys putting on his youth camp back home on a yearly basis.

The San Antonio Spurs forward and former San Joaquin Memorial High star and is back for his 7th annual Quincy Pondexter Basketball Camp for basketball players in kindergarten through eighth grade.

These are are some of the NBA stars coming:

Rudy Gay (San Antonio Spurs), Quin Cook (Golden State Warriors), Bobby Portis (Washington Wizards), Tim Frazier (Milwaukee Bucks), Bryn Forbes (Spurs) and more.

Pondexter said he’s looking forward to interacting with the youth and is excited how much his camp has grown.

“I just fell in love with the first camp,” Pondexter said. “Once I fell in love with it, there was no stopping it and no turning back. It’s just been a dream come true for me. Every year it’s growing, and it’s because of the city coming together.”

The camp runs June 24-27 at Buchanan High. Daily instruction starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m.

On the first day of camp, Fresno Mayor Lee Brand will help Pondexter welcome the youth.

The camp costs $200. For more details: Quincypondexterbasketballcamp@gmail.com.



