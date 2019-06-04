This NBA star was in Fresno and no one seemed to noticed at first. Except this boy

Paul George and what could’ve been at Fresno State Indiana Pacers star Paul George reminisces about what could have been had he stuck around at least one more year at his alma mater of Fresno State. George played two seasons with the Bulldogs before he turned pro, selected No. 10 overall by the Pa Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Indiana Pacers star Paul George reminisces about what could have been had he stuck around at least one more year at his alma mater of Fresno State. George played two seasons with the Bulldogs before he turned pro, selected No. 10 overall by the Pa

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo apparently was in Fresno on Tuesday, trying to blend in with the local crowd and partake in a classic Valley tradition.

It even lasted for a while as few people recognized the Milwaukee Bucks star while he attended a farmers market at River Park with his girlfriend and Fresno native Mariah Riddlesprigger.

But eventually, Antetokounmpo’s cover was blown once 12-year-old Cloud David Laurente approached the 6-foot-11 center and asked to take a photo with him.

Even Laurente, though, didn’t believe what he was seeing.





“I saw a really tall guy and his girlfriend was wearing a bucks shirt, and was I thinking ‘Is that Giannis?’ ” Laurente said. “I thought he was a fraud. Because one time when I was in Reno, I saw a guy who looked like Kevin Durant, but it wasn’t him. It was a fraud.

“I asked my dad if that really was Giannis. He told me yeah. My dad watches tons of NBA. So I knew he was right. And that really was Giannis.”

Between dating Riddlesprigger and being teammates with Fresno native and ex-Memorial High star Brook Lopez, Antetokounmpo has been surrounded by Fresno influences this past season.

The Bucks postseason run came to an end late last month after they were eliminated by the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games, falling just short of playing for the NBA championship against the Golden State Warriors.