The shade between Fresno and Clovis just got real. This NBA player sides with ‘Da No’

The backhanded insults and the direct trash talking between those who prefer Fresno over Clovis and vice versa reached another level of notoriety.

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez on Thursday casually dropped a Fresno-Clovis comparison when asked his thoughts on one of his former NBA teammates, Nikola Mirotic, getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks and joining the same team as twin brother Brook Lopez.

“I feel bad for Niko,” Robin said while smiling during a group interview with media in Chicago. “He has to play with Brookie. You know what’s even worse? He already got the superior experience of playing with me. And now he has to go and play with Brook.

“It’s like living in Fresno and having to move to Clovis.”

And just like that, a neighborly rivalry, as well as the brotherly rivalry, is reignited.

The Lopez twins, by the way, are from Fresno.





Though they once lived in the Clovis West High school boundaries (which is in Fresno despite the school name), Robin and Brook attended private school in Fresno at San Joaquin Memorial.

The two also were teammates in college at Stanford before spending the past 11 seasons in the NBA — always on different teams.

Through it all, the Lopez twins have managed to take light jabs at each other.

Like when Brook made comments about Robin getting into a fight on the court with Serge Ibaka two years ago.

“Maybe we’ll get a grudge match, who knows? I’m pulling for Ibaka, though,” Brook said with a laugh. “I can tell you right now if that were me out there, Robin would’ve been on the ground.”

But when other Fresno folks complain about Clovis and Clovis residents talk down about Fresno, are the jokes and comments as lighthearted?





Which group comes off more mean-spirited?

And which city do you side with in the feud?

Robin, obviously, picked “Da No.”