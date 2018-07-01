Paul George makes surprise decision: Won't join Lakers, will re-sign with OKC

Former Fresno State star Paul George was set to become one of the most coveted free agents this NBA offseason.
With many predicting a return to the West Coast by joining the Los Angeles Lakers.
But that notion has been nixed apparently.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who once wrote for The Fresno Bee, has reported George has agreed to a four-year, $137 million max contract to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, thus bypassing a chance to play for the Lakers.
George made the announcement he's staying with the Thunder during a house party hosted by Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City.
In his Instagram post, George poses with Westbrook and wrote "Unfinished business."
In his first season with Oklahoma City , George and the Thunder finished 48-34 overall and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Utah Jazz.
George averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2 steals, while also shooting 82.2 percent from the free-throw line, 40.1 percent on 3-pointers and 43 percent from the field last season.
George was a first-round pick by the Indiana Pacers in 2010 after spending two seasons at Fresno State
