Former Los Angeles Laker and NBA champion Metta World Peace in Clovis, talks LeBron James

NBA free agency is about to start, and the talk is about where LeBron James will go, now that he's an unrestricted free agent from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Some NBA players weighed in on what they thought about where James will play next season. Ex-Fresno State star Paul George, who was linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, committed to re-signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder late Saturday night, ESPN reported.

Metta World Peace, who won an NBA title with the Lakers in 2010, gave his thoughts on James.

"LeBron is going wherever he wants to go," said World Peace, who was at Clark Intermediate School on Saturday for the Fresno Charity Game, alongside ex-Fresno State football standouts. "I know he would love to win another ring. It would be cool to see him get it, but I don't see it happening right now because I think (Kevin) Durant is going for three."





Chicago Bulls guard Cameron Payne offered his prediction.

"It's going to be a shaky summer," Payne said from Quincy Pondexter's youth camp this week. "But I feel like LeBron will stay in Cleveland. That's my personal feeling. Paul George, I don't know what he's going to do. It's crazy."

NBA champion Quinn Cook of the Golden State Warriors gave his thoughts on what could be a chaotic summer.





"Obviously, wherever LeBron goes they'll be competing for a championship," he said. "Then Kawai (Leonard) and Paul George ... they are great players. Ultimately whatever happens, we have to prepare the same way we've been preparing."

Free agency began at 9:01 p.m. Saturday.