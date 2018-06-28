Austin McBroom makes appearance at Quincy Pondexter's camp and is met by adoring fans

There were suggestions this week that the sixth annual Quincy Pondexter youth basketball camp would attract top NBA talent including All-Star Joel Embiid and Rudy Gay.
Instead, it closed Thursday at Buchanan High with an even bigger star.
Austin McBroom, whose YouTube page has nearly 9 million subscribers and boasts more than 4 million followers on Instagram and more than 1 million followers on Twitter, spoke to the campers.
After all, he starred in basketball for Eastern Washington. He last played in 2005-06.
"Getting to the NBA was a dream of mine," McBroom told the campers. "But there came a time where things had to change for me. I realized God had other plans. and I'm blessed to be able to do what I'm doing now with my family, and I couldn't ask for a better opportunity than this. You guys are truly blessed to be here at this camp."
The Palmdale native — who's friends with another Palmdale product, ex-Fresno State star Paul George — rose to fame when he started his YouTube series two years ago, dubbed the ACE Family. ACE stands for Austin, Catherine (his wife) and Elle (daughter).
At least 50 fans waited to get an autograph and a picture taken with McBroom.
"We have mutual best friends," Pondexter said. "We became good friends and I'm just thankful and blessed that he was able to take time out of his busy schedule to come all the way out here to spend some time with us.
"I've known him for a few years and I'm glad to see him blossom into the star he is right now. I'm surprised because I remember he didn't have that many followers, and to see him grow and blossom into what he is now ... it's a spectacle to watch."
McBroom was joined by NBA champion Quinn Cook of the Golden State Warriors and Cameron Payne, Pondexter's former teammate on the Chicago Bulls.
Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid and NBA free agents Isaiah Thomas and Gay didn't make the camp in time because of a missed flight, Pondexter said.
