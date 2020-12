Fresno Grizzlies Hear the details on Fresno’s deal to keep baseball in the city December 09, 2020 09:06 PM

During a video conference call, Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias and Fresno Mayor Lee Brand spelled out some of the details on the City of Fresno's deal to make Chukchansi Park the home of the Low Class-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.