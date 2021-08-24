Bee’s best prep football poll: Vote for the prep player of the week for season openers

There were plenty of big performances in the Fresno area as high school football got underway last week in Week 0.

We culled 13 from coaches’ nominations as candidates for Player of the Week.

Now it is up to you to decide who is the top performer. Choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

Coaches may nominate an athlete for next week’s poll by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at noon Saturday.

The nominees

Andrew Camarillo, Orosi: The sophomore had 13 carries for 234 yards and five TDs in the Cardinals’ 38-26 win over Woodlake.

Michael Iriye, Mission Oak: The senior quarterback rushed for 151 yards and two TDs, passed for 163 yards and three scores and kicked three extra points and a 24-yard field goal in the Hawks’ 36-14 win over Madera South.

Jayden Mandal, Buchanan: He threw for four touchdowns, guiding the Bears to a 33-7 victory over Kingsburg.

Ty Miller, Clovis East: The freshman QB completed 8 of 11 for 75 yards and a touchdown and was a threat on the ground with 15 carries for 181 yards in a 21-12 win over Dinuba.

Andrew Moench, Lemoore: The junior had 20 carries for 124 yards and two TDs in a 15-6 victory over Washington Union.

Dominique Newhouse, McLane: Had six carries for 200 yards and two TDs, including an 80-yard rushing TD in the Highlanders’ 34-0 win over Parlier.

Danny Olivera, Firebaugh: Had 15 carries for 288 yards and four TDs in a 55-8 win over El Capitan.

Tristan Risley, Clovis: Finished with 18 carries for 160 yards and three TDs in a 35-12 win over Sanger.

Dayton Tafoya, Central: Completed 17 of 32 and had 304 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Grizzlies to a 52-31 win over Bullard.

Ryan Warkentin, Reedley: Had 22 carries for 260 yards and four TDs in the Pirates’ 49-14 win over Hanford West.

Tanner Wilson, Sunnyside: The freshman QB completed 28 of 38 for 440 yards and four TDs, leading the Wildcats to a 30-28 win over Golden Valley-Merced.

Aidan Zuniga, Exeter: The senior linebacker had 10 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a TD) and two sacks in the Monarchs’ 25-14 win over Liberty-Madera Ranchos.

Zach Zwart, Central Valley Christian: He had an 18-yard TD reception in the second quarter for a 22-18 lead and threw a TD in the third in a 30-24 win over Bakersfield Christian.

