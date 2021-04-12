Bee’s Best: Vote for the high school football player of the week for Week 4

Ten players are nominated for Central Section high school football player of the week for Week 4 covering games played April 8-9.

Choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

The poll closes at 5 p.m. Friday as Week 5 games kick off. Check out last week’s scores and latest voting in our Friday night high school football scoreboard.

Loading…

Player of the week nominees

Dominic Castaneda, Liberty-Madera Ranchos: He finished with two touchdowns, leading the Hawks to a 28-21 win over Kerman. He also had seven tackles.

Jordan Guzman, Corcoran: Totaled six sacks and 13 tackles, helping the Panthers to a 27-0 win over Hanford West.

Jayson Hernandez, Tulare Western: The junior kicker made the winning 27-yard field goal in a 24-21 win over Lemoore. He was out Week 3 because of an injury.

Jordan Hornbeak, San Joaquin Memorial: Finished with 30 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown in a 29-2 win over Bullard.

Dominic Martinez, Orosi: Had 13 carries for 205 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-8 win over Lindsay.

Danny Olivera, Firebaugh: Helped the Eagles to a 34-33 win over Dos Palos with 21 carries for 135 yards and three touchdowns.

Aaron Oliveras, Selma: He rushed nine times for 91 yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yard run in a 50-7 win over Dinuba.

Tristan Risley, Clovis: Nine carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns in the Cougars’ 39-27 win over Clovis East.

Ashton Rodriguez, Sanger: The fullback rushed 25 times for 126 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-0 win over Edison.

Jaiden Young, Tulare Union: He played a big role in the Tribe’s 13-7 win over Hanford when he had two fumble recoveries, including a 75-yard touchdown return.