The Bee Player of the Week voting is over for the quarterfinals and the winner is ...

Here were the nominees for The Fresno Bee Player of the Week after the quarterfinals of the Central Section playoffs from left to right. Shalom Welch of Bullard, Justin Marroquin of Orosi, Mikey Ficher of Tulare Western, Bobby Staley of Caruthers, and Carlos Moreno of Strathmore. Illustration by Juan Vega

Mikey Ficher of Tulare Western is The Fresno Bee’s high school football Player of the Week for the Central Section quarterfinals.

Ficher totaled 11,305 votes (40%) ahead of Justin Marroquin of Orosi who had 9,407 votes (34%).

Other results: Bobby Staley of Caruthers (19%), Carlos Moreno of Strathmore (6%) and Shalom Welch of Bullard (1%).

Fans voted 27,986 times.

With Elijah Burrell sidelined because of a shoulder injury, Ficher subbed at quarterback and led the Mustangs to a 47-10 victory over Dinuba in Division II.

He had nine carries for 134 yards and two rushing scores, completed his only pass for 8 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt 61 yards for a score. Plus, he had an interception on defense.

Ficher joins past Players of the Week Brandon Wafer of Clovis West (Week 1), Alfred Carpenter of Kingsburg (Week 2), Jeremiah Sanchez of Madera (Week 3), Daniel Trujillo of Lindsay (Week 4), Herman Luna III of Corcoran (Week 6), Jaalen Renning of Central Valley Christian (Week 7), Dominic Martinez of Orosi (Week 8), Jose Rodriguez of Parlier (Week 9), Danny Cortez of Reedley (Week 10), Jorge Osuna of Firebaugh (Week 11) and Tyce Griswold of Central Valley Christian (playoffs first round).

Because of voting irregularities, five winners were declared in Week 5: Darius McCray of Washington Union, Michael Iriye of Mission Oak, Aramel Villa of Liberty-Madera Ranchos, Nicholas Harper of Yosemite and Jameson Silva of Central.

Voting for the third week of the playoffs will open Monday. In a nod to Thanksgiving, voting will end at 5 p.m. Wednesday.