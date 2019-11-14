First week of playoffs voting for The Bee Player of the Week is over and the winner is ...

Tyce Griswold of Central Valley Christian High. CENTRAL VALLEY CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL

Tyce Griswold of Central Valley Christian is The Fresno Bee’s Player of the Week for the opening round of the playoffs.

Griswold picked up 4,587 votes (64%) to pull ahead of Michael Merrell of Dos Palos, who had 2,541 votes (35%), and Isaiah Tyler of Madera South (1%).

Griswold scored three touchdown to help the Cavaliers to a 43-20 victory over South in a D-III game.

Griswold joins past Players of the Week Brandon Wafer of Clovis West (Week 1), Alfred Carpenter of Kingsburg (Week 2), Jeremiah Sanchez of Madera (Week 3), Daniel Trujillo of Lindsay (Week 4), Herman Luna III of Corcoran (Week 6), Jaalen Renning of Central Valley Christian (Week 7), Dominic Martinez of Orosi (Week 8), Jose Rodriguez of Parlier (Week 9) and Danny Cortez of Reedley (Week 10) and Jorge Osuna of Firebaugh (Week 11).

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Because of voting irregularities, five winners were declared in Week 5: Darius McCray of Washington Union, Michael Iriye of Mission Oak, Aramel Villa of Liberty-Madera Ranchos, Nicholas Harper of Yosemite and Jameson Silva of Central.

Voring for the second week of the playoffs will continue on Monday and end at noon Thursday.