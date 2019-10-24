The winner of FresnoBee.com’s high school football Player of the Week (Week 9) is ...

Here were the nominees for The Fresno Bee Player of the Week from Week 9, left to right: Tulare Western WR Mikey Ficher, Lemoore QB Justin Holaday, Washington Union WR Tory Horton, Parlier RB Jose Rodriguez, Golden West RB Lonnie Wessel. Illustration by Juan Vega

Parlier High running back Jose Rodriguez did plenty to give his team a win on Oct. 18.

The senior ran for a two-point conversion with no time left, giving Parlier a 29-28 victory. He also had two rushing touchdowns. The Panthers hadn’t beaten Fowler since 2004.

Panthers fans rewarded him this week when he accumulated 18,781 votes (45%) to become The Fresno Bee’s Player of the Week for Week 9.

Mikey Ficher of Tulare Western finished second (26%), followed by Justin Holaday of Lemoore (15%), Tory Horton of Washington Union (9%) and Lonnie Wessel of Golden West (5%).

There were a total of 41,515 votes.

Voting for Week 10 will begin on Monday.