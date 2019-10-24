High School Football
The winner of FresnoBee.com’s high school football Player of the Week (Week 9) is ...
Parlier High running back Jose Rodriguez did plenty to give his team a win on Oct. 18.
The senior ran for a two-point conversion with no time left, giving Parlier a 29-28 victory. He also had two rushing touchdowns. The Panthers hadn’t beaten Fowler since 2004.
Panthers fans rewarded him this week when he accumulated 18,781 votes (45%) to become The Fresno Bee’s Player of the Week for Week 9.
Mikey Ficher of Tulare Western finished second (26%), followed by Justin Holaday of Lemoore (15%), Tory Horton of Washington Union (9%) and Lonnie Wessel of Golden West (5%).
There were a total of 41,515 votes.
Voting for Week 10 will begin on Monday.
