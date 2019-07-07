Who will Kendall Milton choose? Alabama, Georgia, LSU or Ohio State? Decision is coming

Buchanan RB Kendall Milton talks visit with Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State Buchanan High senior running back Kendall Milton took visits with his top four schools and will decide on July 29. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Buchanan High senior running back Kendall Milton took visits with his top four schools and will decide on July 29.

Four of the nation’s college football powers are thatclose to signing Buchanan High senior running back Kendall Milton.

Milton, rated a five-star recruit by 247Sports, announced that he will make his college football decision July 29. His final four schools are Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana State and Ohio State.

His announcement will complete a journey that started with a scholarship offer from Brigham Young when he was in eighth grade at Alta Sierra Intermediate. He was 13 years, 11 months old then.

Now he’s a strapping 6-foot-2, 220-pound 17-year-old with a combination of speed and power that makes college coaches swoon. Milton has 39 offers from Power Five and Group of Five schools.

“Growing up as a kid, I never expected myself to be one of those dudes and go on and play college football,” he said. “Having the opportunity to choose whatever school I want to go to across the country ... it’s something that I call a blessing.”

Milton recently finished making official visits to his top four. He said each made the cut because it’s a legitimate “Running Back U.”

“Some schools call themselves RBU and there are those few schools that have proven it through the years,” he said. “I felt like those four schools have proven that title RBU throughout the years. Just seeing what those schools have to offer, seeing the coaching staff plans for me to come into the program … those are the factors in me narrowing it down.”





Milton said he marveled at being in Alabama coach Nick Saban’s house.

“That was a crazy moment,” he said. “Coach Saban — his name speaks for itself. Probably the greatest head coach in college football. I was around greatness.”

Just in case you think Milton was dropping a hint about his choice, he was quick to compliment all the final four coaches.

“Same thing with Coach O,” Ed Orgeron of LSU. “He has that reputation for being one of the great coaches to ever coach. Being around them. You can tell (Georgia coach Kirby) Smart and Ohio State coach Ryan Day that they have that want and grind to get to the national championship. Being around those coaches were kind of surreal moments.”