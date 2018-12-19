San Joaquin Memorial wide receiver Josh Kelly commits to Fresno State

Josh Kelly is staying in the central San Joaquin Valley.
The San Joaquin Memorial High senior wide receiver verbally committed to Fresno State on Tuesday evening, joining Buchanan High senior wide receiver Jalen Cropper and Tulare Union athlete Randy Jordan Jr.
The three planned to make it official Wednesday on early national signing day. Kelly said his signed letter of intent would be delivered to Fresno State at 8:30 a.m.
Kelly, listed as a 6-foot-3 wide receiver, helped the Panthers to the CIF Division 2-A state title game after he had two touchdown receptions in a 69-25 win over Tulare Union for the Northern California regional championship.
Kelly was a force for the Panthers this past season with 58 receptions for 1,127 yards and 12 touchdowns, second behind junior and four-star recruit Jalen McMillan who will make his decision in 2020.
Kelly also played cornerback and had 55 tackles and a team-leading 10 interceptions.
The wide receivers position is much needed for the Bulldogs next season following the departures of seniors KeeSean Johnson, Jamire Jordan and six others.
