Roosevelt trailed big to Fresno, but comes back to win in Little Big Game

A little halftime adjustment by coach Vince Branstetter got the Roosevelt High football team going.
The Rough Riders trailed Fresno 34-7 at halftime. Game over, right?
Wrong.
Roosevelt quarterback Angel Maldonado completed the comeback on a 2-yard scoring run with 5:40 left and the Rough Riders held on for a 49-46 victory in the 90th Little Big Game at Ratcliffe Stadium on Friday night.
Roosevelt (8-2, 4-1) moved into a tie for the North Yosemite League championship with the Warriors (5-5, 4-1), who had won five straight.
Most importantly, the Rough Riders retained Poncho aka the pig and trimmed Fresno’s lead in the series to 46-42-2 according to records kept by Central Section historian Bob Barnett.
The combined 95 points is the most in the Little Big Game.
Fresno’s fall might’ve started when a sprinkler broke behind the Warriors’ bench, sending a gusher of water into the air. Roosevelt scored 13 straight, the last on a touchdown with 5 seconds left in the first half to make it 34-20.
Max Villanueva’s long run made it 46-34 before Roosevelt completed its comeback.
