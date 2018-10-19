Edison bowls over Sanger with combo of McKinley Lee III and opportunistic defense

In a clash between two of the top three football teams in the County/Metro Athletic Conference, the Edison High Tigers ran over the Sanger Apaches 43-21 Friday night at Ratcliffe Stadium.
Bruising senior running back McKinley Lee III scored three touchdowns with runs of 10, 3 and 1 yard, and the Tigers got crucial forced turnovers to end long Apaches drives.
Lee kept the Tigers ahead of the down and distance throughout the entire game.
“It’s all about moving the ball down the field and putting my teammates in good position to score,” Lee said. “ I feel like our running game is getting better and better each game.”
After Edison put up 30 points combined in the second and third quarters, the defense went to work. The Tigers held Sanger scoreless in the third quarter and only a late fourth-quarter touchdown that accounted for the Apaches’ only second-half points.
“The point of emphasis all week was to be disciplined,” Edison coach Atnaf Harris said of his defense. “Sanger is a great, disciplined team. We just wanted to concentrate on coming out and doing our assignments.”
Edison (5-4, 3-1 CMAC) will close out its regular season against Bullard (3-6, 2-2) looking for at least a second-place finish in the conference while Sanger will go on the road to face the undefeated San Joaquin Memorial Panthers.
