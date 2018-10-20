Fresno High, Roosevelt will have title on line in 90th meeting. Caruthers stays unbeaten

The pig will come with a crown next week.
Fresno High and Roosevelt, the city’s oldest high school football rivals, will meet for the 90th time on Oct. 25 with the North Yosemite League championship going to the victor.
Fresno comes in 4-0 in the NYL after outlasting McLane 26-20 in overtime Friday night. Roosevelt dispatched Sunnyside 28-16 in a battle of teams that each came in 3-1 in the NYL.
Roosevelt ended a four-game losing streak in the Little Big Game (also known as the Pig Game because of the trophy, a brown pig statue). Fresno leads the series 46-41-2.
Other races came into focus Friday night:
▪ Tulare Union and Tulare Western both improved to 9-0 with easy East Yosemite League wins to set up the second straight showdown of undefeated teams in the Victory Bell Game next week at Bob Mathias Stadium.
▪ Speaking of a matchup of unbeaten teams, Caruthers beat Orange Cove 35-0 in a meeting of 8-0 teams.
▪ The Central Sequoia League went from a four-team tie for first to three after Jaalen Rening scored four touchdowns and Central Valley Christian made eight tackles for loss in a 49-7 win over Selma. The other co-leaders, Dinuba and Kingsburg, won, and a three-team tie isn’t out of the question.
