Clovis West gets its first win. ‘We get to cherish this moment,’ says star of game

Clovis West High got its first football win of 2018 on Friday night, beating Clovis East 20-14 at Lamonica Stadium.
Brandon Wafer scored all three touchdowns for the Golden Eagles (1-7 overall, 1-2 Tri-River Athletic Conference), including a 77-yard run down the sideline escaping two Timberwolves.
“I think this is one the biggest games of my varsity career,” the junior said. “I am just happy to get a win with my team and we get to cherish this moment and it’s a good win.”
Clovis West’s worst season was in 1979 when it went 1-9, according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett. The Golden Eagles finish at No. 1 Central and at No. 10 Clovis.
For now, though, let them savor the win and what the future might hold with players like Wafer. “Brandon has been a playmaker for us all year long,” Clovis West coach George Petrissans said. “The situations that those kids were in tonight were so difficult but yet they just kept fighting.”
Ryan Hunt scored both touchdowns for Clovis East (4-4, 1-2) on short runs, but was unable to break any runs for over 20 yards.
Elsewhere in the TRAC:
Buchanan 28, Clovis 7 – Kendall Milton scored three touchdowns and Jalen Cropper had a score to lift the No. 3 Bears (6-2, 2-1) past the No. 10 Cougars (5-3, 1-2) at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Central 41, Clovis North 14 – Trent Tompkins was 23 of 28 for 450 yards and four touchdowns to lead the No. 1 Bears (8-0, 3-0) past the Broncos (2-5, 1-2) Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Jeremiah Hunter caught 11 passes for 175 yards and two scores.
