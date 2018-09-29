Memorial turns tide vs. Bullard to start CMAC. Sanger tops Madera on emotional night

San Joaquin Memorial High broke out against Bullard in a big way Friday night.
The Panthers scored 42 points in the first quarter and coasted to a 62-20 rout of the visiting Knights to start County/Metro Athletic Conference football play.
Memorial, ranked No. 4 in The Bee’s Central Section Top 10, hadn’t beaten Bullard since 2006. Since there had been nine straight losses.
But this Panthers team (6-1, 1-0) has quarterback Alec Trujillo and many more offensive stars who combined to overwhelm the Knights (1-5, 0-1).
“I think obviously for us, we have a lot more talent and in the past, they have had more talent and more depth,” Memorial coach Anthony Goston said. “We just got them this year and they are a good program. They will bounce back and will be fine down the road, but this was just our night.”
Trujillo started the game with a 71-yard pass to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Leonard Glass. Trujillo threw for over 250 yards and two touchdowns in the quarter, and added a third score on the ground.
“It set the tone. We came out in all phases and we dominated. We played good from the beginning. We dialed in and we’re focused in all phases,” Goston said.
Elsewhere in the CMAC
Sanger 36, Madera 33 — The host Apaches (5-1, 1-0) stopped the a final pass into the end zone by the Coyotes (4-2, 0-1) to win the homecoming game presided over by grand marshal Tom Flores.
A packed home grandstand at Tom Flores Stadium honored its namesake with a rousing chant. Flores, the Sanger grad who won four Super Bowls as a player and coach in the NFL, remains outside the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Sanger led 22-7 in the first half, but Madera rallied to take a lead in the second half.
Edison 48, Madera South 8 — The Tigers (3-3, 0-1) routed the Stallions (0-6, 0-1) in Madera.
Elsewhere in the Central Section
Historic win — Selma (3-3) beat Hanford West 77-46 to start Central Sequoia League play, the second-highest Selma point total and second-highest combined game total in the 129-year history of Bears football, longtime Selma recordkeeper Will Goldbeck said.
Statement win — Central Valley Christian (5-1) beat Dinuba 21-7. Dinuba went 5-0 in the CSL last year and has won three of the last six titles, finishing runner-up in the other three seasons.
Comments