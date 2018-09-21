Tulare Union keeps the motor running heading into East Yosemite showdown vs. Monache

Tulare Union High quarterback Nathan Lamb is taking Kazmeir Allen’s place at rolling up gaudy offensive numbers for the Tribe.
Allen is now a freshman running back at UCLA after setting the national high school record for touchdowns in a season as a Tulare Union senior.
Lamb started the game with an 80-yard touchdown pass to Willie James on the first play from scrimmage and the Tribe went on to a 66-0 victory over Hoover at Sunnyside Stadium on Friday night.
Tulare Union is 5-0 heading into next week’s East Yosemite League opener against 4-1 Monache.
Lamb said the Tribe did what it’s been doing all season long in averaging 54 points a game: “Our plan is always just to try to compete with them, try to attack them vertically; whatever our coaches see. That was our plan to attack them and we did a good job of it.”
Lamb had four touchdown passes, upping his season total to 22.
Donavan Smith added 113 yards rushing, a plus in Lamb’s book.
“It definitely makes my job easier because the defense isn’t always playing just the pass all the time,” Lamb said. “They have to play the run and when they don’t play the run, then we can break those long runs.”
Comments