Central Section rankings on line when Buchanan travels to Liberty-Bakersfield

There’s one big change in The Bee’s Central Section high school football Top 10 rankings this week.
That’s because Clovis East shocked then-No. 9 Sanger with a 13-6 victory last week at Tom Flores Stadium. That cut Sanger’s stay in the rankings short after one week.
This week, there’s a Top 10 matchup when No. 2 Buchanan plays Friday at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield.
A closer look at the Top 10:
1. Central (3-0) – The Grizzlies rolled to a 49-10 victory over Whitney-Rocklin.
Quarterback Trent Tompkins completed 17 of 26 for 382 yards and five touchdowns. For the season, Tompkins has tossed 14 touchdowns against one interception, while receiver Jeremiah Hunter has seven touchdowns.
Next: Friday, Sept. 7 at Paso Robles (1-2).
2. Buchanan (3-0) – Jalen Cropper scored on a 70-yard touchdown run and the Bears never looked back in a 45-6 victory over Edison.
Five-star running back Kendall Milton finished with three touchdowns.
3. Bakersfield (2-1) – The Drillers won 41-21 at Paramount.
Drillers quarterback Cameron Williams passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns, while Carl Jones had a rushing touchdown and two receiving touchdowns.
Next: Friday, Sept. 7 vs. Ridgeview (2-1).
4. Liberty-Bakersfield (2-1) – The Patriots had little trouble with Clovis West en route to a 47-14 victory.
Ramon Henderson scored three times for Liberty – two receiving touchdowns and a kickoff return.
5. San Joaquin Memorial (3-0) – The Panthers crushed Mission Oak 49-6.
Quarterback Alec Trujillo ran for two touchdowns and threw for another. Atier Butler, who rushed for 77 yards, had two touchdowns.
Next: Saturday, Sept. 8 at Garces (0-3).
6. Tulare Union (3-0) – The Tribe gave coach Darren Bennett his 200th win, according to section historian Bob Barnett, in a 67-20 win at Redwood.
Nathan Lamb finished with five touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown.
Next: Friday, Sept. 14 vs. Lemoore (2-1).
7. Tulare Western (3-0) – The Mustangs defense forced six turnovers in a 35-0 rout over Lemoore.
Tairyn Johnson rushed for 183 yards and three scores, and Jordan Burrell had three interceptions, including a 31-yard return for a touchdown.
Next: Friday, Sept. 7 vs. Redwood (0-2).
8. Clovis (3-0) – A late interception by Moses Saenz sealed the Cougars’ 17-14 victory over Bullard at Lamonica Stadium.
Isaiah Robles connected with Reef Dove for two touchdowns.
Next: Friday, Sept. 7 at Salinas (0-1).
9. Righetti-Santa Maria (3-0) – The Warriors took care of business in three home games to start the year, including a 35-0 win over city rival Pioneer Valley.
Next: Friday, Sept 7 at Centennial (3-0).
10. Arroyo Grande (2-1) – The Eagles’ Caleb Tomasin had 17 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-14 victory over Independence.
Next: Friday, Sept. 7 at Lompoc (2-1).
On the bubble – St. Joseph-Santa Maria (3-0), Ridgeview (2-1), Madera (3-0), Nipomo (3-0), Independence (2-1), Centennial (3-0), Clovis East (2-1).
Comments