Which team dropped in The Bee’s Central Section Top 10 prep football rankings?

Not much has changed in the top half of The Bee’s Top 10 Central Section high school football rankings.
Central and Buchanan, the top two teams, won openers, and Bakersfield and Liberty-Bakersfield didn’t pay a price for losses on the road at top Southern Section schools.
But Clovis West fell two spots to No. 8 after losing 21-0 to Central Catholic-Modesto. Tulare Union and Tulare Western moved up to Nos. 6 and 7, respectively. Clovis rises one spot after a big opening win.
1. Central (1-0) – After trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, the Grizzlies scored 35 unanswered points to roll past Edison.
Grizzlies quarterback Trent Tompkins completed 22 of 41 for 360 yards and four touchdowns with a passer rating of 115.2. Four of those touchdowns went to Jeremiah Hunter who had nine receptions for 97 yards.
Central is No. 13 in this week’s Cal-Hi Sports state Top 50.
Next: Friday, Aug. 24 vs. Grant-Sacramento (1-0) at Koligian Stadium. Previous ranking: No. 1.
2. Buchanan (1-0) – The Bears had little trouble with Paso Robles in a 56-17 victory. Bears wide receiver Jalen Cropper finished with two receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Kendall Milton, who was limited by an ankle injury. had three carries for 95 yards and a touchdown, while Tanner Blount had four carries for 74 yards. Buchanan finished with three sacks – two by Reece Bacon.
Cal-Hi rates Buchanan No. 27.
Next: Friday, Aug. 24 at No. 8 Bullard (0-0), Ratcliffe Stadium. Previous ranking: No. 2.
3. Bakersfield (0-1) – It was a tough task for the Drillers to face Cal-Hi Sports’ 18th-ranked Servite-Anaheim in the season-opener on the road. Bakersfield fell 17-7 after trailing 14-0 in the first half. The lone touchdown for Bakersfield was a 2-yard run by Wesley Wilson.
Next: Friday, Aug. 24 vs. Tehachapi (0-1). Previous ranking: No. 3.
4. Liberty-Bakersfield (0-1) – Much like Bakersfield, the Patriots faced a daunting road test in Cal-Hi’s No. No. 7 Mission Viejo and fell behind 28-0 at halftime before losing 34-10.
Next: Friday, Aug. 24 vs. Ridgeview (1-0). Previous ranking: No. 4.
5. San Joaquin Memorial (1-0) – The Panthers won 42-28 at Kingsburg behind Jalen McMillan’s two touchdowns, including the opening kickoff return. Panthers quarterback Alec Trujillo completed 12 of 17 for 201 yards and four touchdowns.
Next: vs. Fresno (1-0). Previous ranking: No. 5.
No. 6 Tulare Union (1-0) – The Tribe jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter, but needed Ezequiel Sanchez’s 33-yard field goal for a 36-33 victory to extend its regular-season win streak to 18. Fresno State commit Randy Jordan had a 99-kickoff return in the first quarter. Quarterback Nathan Lamb completed 23 of 39 for 402 yards and three touchdowns.
Next: Thursday, Aug. 23 vs. El Diamante (0-1). Previous ranking: No. 7.
No. 7 Tulare Western (1-0) – Tairyn Johnson had 14 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns as the Mustangs beat El Diamante 48-28. Tulare Western’s defense was stout with five sacks and eight pass deflections. Edward Diaz had 11 tackles.
Next: Friday, Aug. 24 vs. Mt. Whitney (0-1). Previous ranking: No. 9.
No. 8 Clovis West (0-1) – Golden Eagles coach George Petrissans was pleased with his defense, but Clovis West needs to find offensive consistency. How good was the Eagles’ opponent? The Raiders are No. 31 in the Cal-Hi rankings.
Next: Friday, Aug. 24 vs. Edison (0-1) at Sunnyside Stadium. Previous ranking: No. 6.
No. 9 Clovis (1-0) - The Cougars rolled to a 42-14 victory over visiting Modesto. Cougars quarterback Isaiah Robles completed 18 of 26 for 242 yards and five touchdowns.
Clovis jumped out to a 21-0 lead and never looked back.
Next: Friday, Aug. 31 vs. Bullard. Previous ranking: No. 10.
No. 10 Bullard (0-0) – The Knights open the season at Ratcliffe Stadium against No. 2 Buchanan. Bullard had a bye last week. Previous ranking: No. 8.
On the bubble – Arroyo Grande (1-0), Righetti-Santa Maria (1-0), Ridgeview (1-0), Bakersfield Christian (1-0), Frontier (1-0), Sanger (1-0).
