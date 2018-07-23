Central QB Trent Tompkins has a fractured hand. Will he be ready for season-opener?

Central High is the defending Central Section Division I football champion thanks in no small part to quarterback Trent Tompkins.
So when the senior suffered a broken hand in June — even if it was his left, non-throwing hand — there was cause for alarm in the Grizzlies’ camp.
But Tompkins was out at the first official football practice on Monday with a cast and worked out with the team. He’ll be taking an MRI Tuesday to see how the wrist is healing.
“I’m feeling good,” he said. “The wrist is fine. I’ve been doing some exercises and I should be ready.”
The Grizzlies’ season-opener is Aug. 17 against Edison at Ratcliffe Stadium.
Tompkins suffered the left-hand fracture when he was hit while batting during a baseball tournament at Buchanan in late June.
He realized something wasn’t right when he went out to center field in the next half-inning.
“The last batter hits a popup to me and I go and I catch it and I look at my wrist and it’s swollen. I can’t move it,” he said.
Tompkins has been a contributor on the Central baseball team. But it’s football where he shines as a returning two-year starter who helped Central to its first section football title in 87 years, defeating Buchanan 29-7. He had one touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown in the championship game.
Central coach Kyle Biggs said he was a bit nervous when he first learned of Tompkins’ injury.
“You always think worse-case scenario first,” he said. “Once I talked to his dad and I talked to the trainer and got the whole gist of the injury and everything that was going down, the scariness died down a little bit.”
It is not the first time Tompkins suffered a fracture in the same hand. It happened when he was in eight grade.
Tompkins, who has two offers from Brown and Nevada, said he is ready to get the season started.
“Nothing is going to stop me from playing,” he said. “It’s my senior year and I’ll be all right.”
Comments