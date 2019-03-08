High School Basketball

Caruthers girls wrap up school’s first state championship in runaway fashion

By Anthony Galaviz

March 08, 2019 11:43 AM

Ramona-Riverside’s Amari Guiton, left, fouls Caruthers High’s Jaque Magana, right, at the CIF state girls DV basketball championship Friday, March 7, 2019 in Sacramento. Caruthers led 42-11 at halftime.
SACRAMENTO

Stand up, Caruthers. The Blue Raiders girls basketball team is a state champion.

Caruthers built a 30-point lead in the first half en route to a 62-38 victory over Ramona-Riverside in the CIF Division V state championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

It’s the first state championship for Caruthers, which shipped a big contingent of fans north for the brunchtime game.

Caruthers coach Anna Almeida credited the team’s unity with its success.

“They bought in when they all started playing in fifth grade with me.” Almeida said this week. “They know what’s expected. They know my coaching style and they know they’re allowed to veer off the path a little bit, but know it has to be what we like to do. They want to win. They’re winners by nature. They’re fighters and tough.”

It showed early and often on Friday when Caruthers jumped out to a 10-3 lead and never looked back.

D1KOiHhU8AAKbl9.jpg
The Caruthers High girls basketball team celebrates its 62-38 victory over Ramona-Riverside for the CIF State Division V girls basketball championship Friday morning, March 8, 2019 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Anthony Galaviz agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Caruthers joins Woodlake (1985), Hanford (2001), Clovis West (2017) and Sierra Pacific (2018) as Central Section girls basketball state champions, according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett.

This story will be updated.

