Caruthers girls wrap up school’s first state championship in runaway fashion

Stand up, Caruthers. The Blue Raiders girls basketball team is a state champion.
Caruthers built a 30-point lead in the first half en route to a 62-38 victory over Ramona-Riverside in the CIF Division V state championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
It’s the first state championship for Caruthers, which shipped a big contingent of fans north for the brunchtime game.
Caruthers coach Anna Almeida credited the team’s unity with its success.
“They bought in when they all started playing in fifth grade with me.” Almeida said this week. “They know what’s expected. They know my coaching style and they know they’re allowed to veer off the path a little bit, but know it has to be what we like to do. They want to win. They’re winners by nature. They’re fighters and tough.”
It showed early and often on Friday when Caruthers jumped out to a 10-3 lead and never looked back.
Caruthers joins Woodlake (1985), Hanford (2001), Clovis West (2017) and Sierra Pacific (2018) as Central Section girls basketball state champions, according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett.
This story will be updated.
