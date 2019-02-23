That’s a six pack: Championship streak continues for Immanuel High boys basketball

It never gets old for the Immanuel High boys basketball team no matter what Central Section division they’re in.
The second-seeded Eagles picked up their 16th section title – six in a row – after a 70-39 victory over No. 4 Dinuba at Selland Arena on Saturday.
Immanuel won three section titles in Division IV from 2015-17 under C.J. Haydock (now at Fresno Pacific) and one in Division V in 2014.
Chris Woods took over for Haydock and guided the Eagles to their first section title in Division III last season.
Winston Williams led the way for Immanuel, scoring a game-high 15 points. Kaleb Daglish finished with 13 points.
