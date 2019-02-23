High School Basketball

That’s a six pack: Championship streak continues for Immanuel High boys basketball

By Anthony Galaviz

February 23, 2019 06:05 PM

Anthony Galaviz agalaviz@fresnobee.com
It never gets old for the Immanuel High boys basketball team no matter what Central Section division they’re in.

The second-seeded Eagles picked up their 16th section title – six in a row – after a 70-39 victory over No. 4 Dinuba at Selland Arena on Saturday.

Immanuel won three section titles in Division IV from 2015-17 under C.J. Haydock (now at Fresno Pacific) and one in Division V in 2014.

Chris Woods took over for Haydock and guided the Eagles to their first section title in Division III last season.

Winston Williams led the way for Immanuel, scoring a game-high 15 points. Kaleb Daglish finished with 13 points.

Anthony Galaviz writes about sports for The Fresno Bee. He covers the Oakland Raiders, high schools, boxing, MMA and junior colleges. He’s been with The Bee since 1997 and attended Fresno City College before graduating from Fresno State with a major in journalism and a minor in criminology.

