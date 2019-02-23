High School Basketball

Alumni give Selma girls basketball team a pep talk before Bears get first section title

By Anthony Galaviz

February 23, 2019

Selma rolls past Fresno to claim its first Central Section Division III girls championship

Yesenia Sanchez had 19 points and 11 rebounds, helping top-seed Selma to a 71-39 victory over No. 2 Fresno in a Central Section Division III championship on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in Fresno, CA.
The wait is over for the Selma High girls basketball program.

The top-seeded Bears cruised to a 71-39 victory over No. 2 Fresno in the Central Section Division III championship game at Selland Arena on Saturday.

It’s the first title for Selma, according to section historian Bob Barnett.

“The way I look at it, affects 20 years of girls basketball,” Selma coach Paul Romig said. “Yesterday we had some of the alumni come out from the last 11 years and shared their experience and advice to play on this stage.”

In recent seasons, the Bears lost in the finals to Sierra 47-41 in 2014 and Hanford West 56-55 in 2013 – each game in Division III.

Yesenia Sanchez scored 19 points to lead all five Bears starters in double figures. Sanchez also grabbed 11 rebounds.

“It’s an unforgettable moment,” Sanchez said. “It’s never going to go away.”

