High School Basketball

Makani Whiteside scores 38 points to give Liberty-Madera Ranchos its first section title

By Anthony Galaviz

February 22, 2019 06:18 PM

Liberty-Madera’s Makani Whiteside, center, leads the team off the court after defeating Firebaugh 65-46 for the Central Section boys basketball D5 championship Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Fresno.
Liberty-Madera’s Makani Whiteside, center, leads the team off the court after defeating Firebaugh 65-46 for the Central Section boys basketball D5 championship Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com
Liberty-Madera’s Makani Whiteside, center, leads the team off the court after defeating Firebaugh 65-46 for the Central Section boys basketball D5 championship Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Makani Whiteside left little doubt..

The senior point guard scored a game-high 38 points Friday to lead the top-seed Liberty-Madera Ranchos boys basketball team to a 65-46 victory over No. 3 Firebaugh in the Central Section Division V championship.

It was the Hawks’ first section title in school history, according to section historian Bob Barnett.

Whiteside transferred from Taft-Woodland Hills to Liberty to be closer to his mom, Lisa.

He said he was happy to help the Hawks accomplish their goal.

“They counted us out all year,” Whitesaid said. “Nobody wanted to see us win. A D-I kid coming to D-V, and ultimately, I wanted to help these guys win a championship. At the end of the day, no matter what they say, we won.”

Whiteside shot 9 of 22 from the field and made 20 of 22 from the free-throw line.

Anthony Galaviz

Anthony Galaviz writes about sports for The Fresno Bee. He covers the Oakland Raiders, high schools, boxing, MMA and junior colleges. He’s been with The Bee since 1997 and attended Fresno City College before graduating from Fresno State with a major in journalism and a minor in criminology.

  Comments  