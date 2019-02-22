Makani Whiteside scores 38 points to give Liberty-Madera Ranchos its first section title

Makani Whiteside left little doubt..
The senior point guard scored a game-high 38 points Friday to lead the top-seed Liberty-Madera Ranchos boys basketball team to a 65-46 victory over No. 3 Firebaugh in the Central Section Division V championship.
It was the Hawks’ first section title in school history, according to section historian Bob Barnett.
Whiteside transferred from Taft-Woodland Hills to Liberty to be closer to his mom, Lisa.
He said he was happy to help the Hawks accomplish their goal.
“They counted us out all year,” Whitesaid said. “Nobody wanted to see us win. A D-I kid coming to D-V, and ultimately, I wanted to help these guys win a championship. At the end of the day, no matter what they say, we won.”
Whiteside shot 9 of 22 from the field and made 20 of 22 from the free-throw line.
