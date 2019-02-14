Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 14

HIGH SCHOOLS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
All games 7 p.m.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Feb. 14
No. 1 Clovis West 93, No. 8 Hanford 18
No. 5 Central 36, No. 4 Buchanan 35
No. 3 Clovis 62, No. 6 Arroyo Grande 60
No. 2 Clovis North 58, No. 7 San Luis Obispo 30
Semifinals, Feb. 19
No. 5 Central at No. 1 Clovis West
No. 3 Clovis at No. 2 Clovis North
No. 7 San Luis Obispo at No. 2 Clovis North
Clovis North
11
19
24
4
—
58
SLO
10
4
5
11
—
30
Clovis North: Taylor Pilot 10, Savannah Tucker 19, Grace Webb 6, Rowan Hein 18, Elizabeth Moffitt 5.
San Luis Obispo: Anika Meyer 2, Lily Svetich 8, A.J. Smelser 7, Kayla Craft 9, Anne Overland 4.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Feb. 14
No. 9 Liberty def. No. 1 Bakersfield
No. 4 Tehachapi 58, No. 5 Redwood 49
No. 3 Garces 68, No. 11 Mission Oak 32
No. 2 Yosemite 70, No. 7 Shafter 17
Semifinals, Feb. 19
No. 4 Tehachapi at No. 1 Bakersfield
No. 3 Garces at No. 2 Yosemite
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Feb. 14
No. 1 Selma 83, No. 8 Frontier 58
No. 4 Tulare Union 77, No. 5 Hoover 54
No. 6 Sierra 59, No. 3 Roosevelt 58
No. 2 Fresno 69, No. 10 Chavez 26
Semifinals, Feb. 19
No. 4 Tulare Union at No. 1 Selma
No. 6 Sierra at No. 2 Fresno
Frontier
16
23
9
10
—
58
Selma
16
22
22
23
—
83
Selma (26-3): Rachel Vieira 25, Yesenia Sanchez 24, Elena Loutherback 14, Clarrisa Moreno 7, Audrey Gonzalez 5, Zoe Gonzalez 4, Daniella Cuevas 4.
Frontier (13-15): Maddie Torres 12, Bella Ortiz 3, Autumn Alcantar 5, Elise Enriquez 15, Americus Lucas 2, Ryenn Padilla 4, Megan Wegis 2, Jenna Billington 15.
No. 6 Sierra 59, No. 3 Roosevelt 58
Sierra
18
13
11
17
—
59
Roosevelt
9
18
18
13
—
58
Sierra: Makenzie Forrester 10, Anita De Leon 9, Dayle Edinborough 10, Sydney Wyman 13, Haylie Lee 17.
Roosevelt: Qierra Murray 5, Angie Ruiz 18, Breanna Jones 8, Tristian Randle 6, Lesly Aguilar 21.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Feb. 14
No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 50, No. 9 Washington Union 30
No. 4 Porterville 66, No. 5 Bakersfield Christian 60
No. 11 Madera South at No. 3 Sierra Pacific, 7 p.m. Feb. 15
No. 2 McFarland 83, No. 10 Strathmore 57
Semifinals, Feb. 19
No. 4 Porterville at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial
Madera South/Sierra Pacific-winner at No. 2 McFarland
No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 50, No. 9 Washington Union 30
Washington
11
8
8
3
—
30
Memorial
12
17
10
11
—
50
Washington Union: T. Holland 7, Dean 9, Kuma 12, Verdugo 2.
SJM: Velazquez 3, Shakoor 17, A. James 13, M. James 4. Garrett 3, Parks 5, Murray 2, Mangente 3.
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Feb. 14
No. 1 Caruthers 63, No. 9 Rosamond 25
No. 5 Kern Valley 36, No. 4 East 34
No. 3 Chowchilla 47, No. 6 Granite Hills 42
No. 2 Coalinga 52, No. 10 Firebaugh 42
Semifinals, Feb. 19
No. 5 Kern Valley at No. 1 Caruthers
No. 3 Chowchilla at No. 2 Coalinga
BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 8 Edison at No. 1 Clovis West
No. 5 Clovis East at No. 4 Clovis North
No. 7 St. Joseph at No. 2 Bullard
No. 6 Bakersfield at No. 3 Arroyo Grande
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 9 Roosevelt at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial
No. 5 Porterville at No. 4 Independence
No. 7 Fresno at No. 2 San Luis Obispo
No. 6 Hanford West at No. 3 Lemoore
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 8 Chavez at No. 1 Mt. Whitney
No. 5 Garces at No. 4 Dinuba
No. 6 North at No. 3 Sanger
No. 7 Tulare Western at No. 2 Immanuel
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 8 Madera South at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian
No. 5 Mira Monte at No. 4 Kerman
No. 6 Taft at No. 3 Foothill
No. 7 Kingsburg at No. 2 Central Valley Christian
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 8 Strathmore at No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos
No. 5 Fowler at No. 4 California City
No. 11 Bishop Union at No. 3 Firebaugh
No. 15 Riverdale at No. 7 Orange Cove
BOYS SOCCER
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 9 South at No. 1 San Luis Obispo, 5 p.m.
No. 5 Arroyo Grande at No. 4 Central
No. 6 Clovis North at No. 3 Bullard, 5 p.m.
No. 7 Ridgeview at No. 2 Santa Maria, 5 p.m.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals
No. 9 Stockdale at No. 1 Tulare Western
No. 5 El Diamante at No. 4 Dinuba, 7 p.m., Feb. 15
No. 6 Righetti at No. 3 Sanger, 5 p.m., Feb. 15
No. 10 Edison at No. 2 Reedley,
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals
No. 9 Fresno at No. 1 Madera South, 6 p.m., Feb. 15
No. 12 McLane at No. 4 Lemoore, 6 p.m., Feb. 15
No. 6 Templeton at No. 3 Tulare Union, 5 p.m., Feb. 15
No. 7 Wasco at No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 5 Kerman at No. 1 Foothill
No. 5 Orosi at No. 4 Woodlake
No. 11 Chowchilla at No. 3 Arvin, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 2 Lindsay, 6 p.m.
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 1 Garces, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Fowler at No. 4 Farmersville, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Bishop Union at No. 3 Riverdale, 5 p.m.
No. 7 Taft at No. 2 Mendota, 6 p.m.
DIVISION VI
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 8 Bakersfield Christian at No. 1 Granite Hills
No. 5 Firebaugh vs. No. 4 Central Valley Christian, at College of the Sequoias, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Orange Cove at No. 3 Strathmore
No. 7 Fresno Christian at No. 2 Exeter, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Redwood at No. 1 Clovis North, 3 p.m., Feb. 15
No. 5 Clovis West at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield, 6 p.m., Feb. 15
No. 11 Buchanan at No. 3 San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m., Feb. 15
No. 7 Clovis at No. 2 Central
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 8 Righetti at No. 1 Edison, 3 p.m.
No. 5 Tulare Western at No. 4 Highland, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Madera at No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos
No. 7 Garces at No. 2 Tulare Union, 7 p.m.
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Feb. 15
No. 8 Templeton at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, 5 p.m.
No. 5 Reedley at No. 4 Mission Oak, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Santa Maria at No. 3 Golden West, 2 p.m.
No. 7 Mt. Whitney at No. 2 Hanford, 6 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Foothill at No. 1 Kingsburg, Feb. 15
No. 5 Porterville 2, No. 4 Wasco 0
No. 6 McLane at No. 3 Exeter, Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Fowler 3, No. 7 Dinuba 0
F, Joeline Nuño 2, Madison Alcantar.
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals
No. 9 Roosevelt at No. 1 Sierra Pacific
No. 13 Coalinga at No. 5 Lindsay, 4:30 p.m., Feb. 15
No. 6 Bishop Union at No. 3 Kerman, 4 p.m., Feb. 15
No. 7 Washington Union at No. 2 Orosi, 5 p.m., Feb. 15
DIVISION VI
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Corcoran at No. 1 Arvin, Feb. 15
No. 5 Kennedy at No. 4 Minarets
No. 6 Immanuel vs. at No. 3 Rosamond
No. 2 Fresno Christian 6, No 7 Orange Cove 0
WRESTLING
CENTRAL SECTION MASTERS
Friday's semifinal matchups at Lemoore High
108
Richard Figueroa, Selma, vs. Noah Arsitio, Clovis North; Dominic Mendez, Righetti, vs. Jack Gioffre, Buchanan
115
Tristan Lujan, Selma, vs. Justin Mouritsen, Clovis; Hayden Zinkin, Clovis North, vs. Carlos Negrete Jr, Buchanan
122
Maximo Renteria, Buchanan, vs. Brandon Paulson, Clovis; Jacob Rivera, Selma, vs. Joey Cruz, Clovis North
128
Devin Murphy, Clovis North, vs. Hunter Leake, Buchanan; Wayne Joint, Lemoore, vs. Cole Reyes, Frontier
134
Ryan Franco, Clovis North, vs. Cade Lucio, Bakersfield; Jonathon Viveros, Kingsburg, vs. Giano Petrucelli, Clovis
140
Tyler Deen, Buchanan, vs. Zach Watts, Clovis North; Ryan Morphis, Frontier, vs. Andrew Bloemhof, Bakersfield
147
Dawson Sihavong, Bullard, vs. Vito Cuttone, Clovis North; Brock Rogers, Corcoran, vs. Joseph Martin, Buchanan
154
Jace Luchau, Selma, vs. Don BeniBanduenga, Righetti; Rey Raiz, Buchanan, vs. Max Anderson, Clovis
162
Matthew Olguin, Buchanan, vs. Will Kloster, Lemoore; Nicholas Zavala, Mission Oak, vs. Max Aguirre, Frontier
172
Christian Rodriguez, Selma, vs. Rocco Contino, Buchanan; Daniel Long, Dinuba, vs. Mark Cardwell, Monache
184
Trent Tracy, Frontier, vs. Felipe Rodriguez, Clovis West; Jordan Annis, Bakersfield, vs. Tyler Gianakopulos, Clovis
197
Jadon Martin, Buchanan, vs. Frederick Sayles, Clovis; Ty Shepherd, Frontier, vs. Bo Jackson, Kingsburg
222
Jacob Good, Clovis, vs. Mateo Morales, Clovis West; Bear Nunley, Tulare Union, vs. Justen Darter, Bakersfield
287
Josiah Hill, Bakersfield, vs. Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley; Jonah Schmidtke, Clovis East, vs. Travone Houston, Hanford
BASEBALL
COCA COLA CLASSIC
Clovis North 9, Tulare Union 0
Tulare Union
000
000
x
—
0
2
0
Clovis North
012
150
x
—
9
7
0
WP: (Trevor Lott 4IP). LP: Sanchez. CN, Nolan Inouye 2B, RBI; Chris Ortega 2B, RBI; Riley Cooper 2B, 3RBI; Andrew Penrose 2R.
Central 4, Mt. Whitney 2
Central
100
011
1
—
4
4
0
Mt. Whitney
001
100
0
—
2
4
0
WP: Matt Gong. LP: not available. C, Andrew Perales 2-3, HR; Gavin Mancha 1-3, 2R, SB.
Madera 12, Sunnyside 0
Sunnyside
000
00
—
0
Madera
327
0x
—
12
WP: Alek Trukki (6Ks). LP: Beltre. M, Shane Pursell 1-2, 2RBI, 2R, 1BB; Caleb Cardoso 2-3, 2R, RBI; Cole Brincefield 1-2, 2RBI, R; Thomas Molina 2-3, RBI. S, Jimmy Gomez 1-2; Joseph Chacon 1-2.
Hanford 9, Clovis West 3
Hanford
000
300
6
—
9
9
2
Clovis West
102
000
0
—
3
6
4
WP: Zayvien Sylvestre. LP: Alex Delgadillo. H, Flavio Perez 2B; Trey Knight 2RBI. CW, Michael Garbedian 2B; Ixan Henderson SB; Jack Winn 2 SB.
Clovis 12, Tulare Western 2
WP: Josiah Penberthy. LP: Levi Faucett. TW, T.J. Martinez 2B; Levi Faucett 2B; Cole Arteaga RBI. C, Miles Henderson 2B, SB, 2RBI; Josiah Penberthy 2B, 4RBI; Ian Mortenson RBI; Brayden Nicholson 3RBI; Justin Tiger RBI.
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
El Diamante 11, Clovis East 0
El Diamante
000
47
—
11
9
0
Clovis East
000
00
—
0
0
1
WP: Karlie Bilbrey. LP: McKenzie Reinhardt. ED, Avery Contreras 2 2B; Jehna Ramiscal 2B, SB; Karlie Bilbrey 3B; Ariana Ruiz SB.
