Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 14

HIGH SCHOOLS

Coaches: Report results to sports@fresnobee.com.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee

All games 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Feb. 14

No. 1 Clovis West 93, No. 8 Hanford 18

No. 5 Central 36, No. 4 Buchanan 35

No. 3 Clovis 62, No. 6 Arroyo Grande 60

No. 2 Clovis North 58, No. 7 San Luis Obispo 30

Semifinals, Feb. 19

No. 5 Central at No. 1 Clovis West

No. 3 Clovis at No. 2 Clovis North

No. 7 San Luis Obispo at No. 2 Clovis North

Clovis North 11 19 24 4 — 58 SLO 10 4 5 11 — 30

Clovis North: Taylor Pilot 10, Savannah Tucker 19, Grace Webb 6, Rowan Hein 18, Elizabeth Moffitt 5.

San Luis Obispo: Anika Meyer 2, Lily Svetich 8, A.J. Smelser 7, Kayla Craft 9, Anne Overland 4.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Feb. 14

No. 9 Liberty def. No. 1 Bakersfield

No. 4 Tehachapi 58, No. 5 Redwood 49

No. 3 Garces 68, No. 11 Mission Oak 32

No. 2 Yosemite 70, No. 7 Shafter 17

Semifinals, Feb. 19

No. 4 Tehachapi at No. 1 Bakersfield

No. 3 Garces at No. 2 Yosemite

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Feb. 14

No. 1 Selma 83, No. 8 Frontier 58

No. 4 Tulare Union 77, No. 5 Hoover 54

No. 6 Sierra 59, No. 3 Roosevelt 58

No. 2 Fresno 69, No. 10 Chavez 26

Semifinals, Feb. 19

No. 4 Tulare Union at No. 1 Selma

No. 6 Sierra at No. 2 Fresno

No. 1 Selma 83, No. 8 Frontier 58

Frontier 16 23 9 10 — 58 Selma 16 22 22 23 — 83

Selma (26-3): Rachel Vieira 25, Yesenia Sanchez 24, Elena Loutherback 14, Clarrisa Moreno 7, Audrey Gonzalez 5, Zoe Gonzalez 4, Daniella Cuevas 4.

Frontier (13-15): Maddie Torres 12, Bella Ortiz 3, Autumn Alcantar 5, Elise Enriquez 15, Americus Lucas 2, Ryenn Padilla 4, Megan Wegis 2, Jenna Billington 15.

No. 6 Sierra 59, No. 3 Roosevelt 58

Sierra 18 13 11 17 — 59 Roosevelt 9 18 18 13 — 58

Sierra: Makenzie Forrester 10, Anita De Leon 9, Dayle Edinborough 10, Sydney Wyman 13, Haylie Lee 17.

Roosevelt: Qierra Murray 5, Angie Ruiz 18, Breanna Jones 8, Tristian Randle 6, Lesly Aguilar 21.

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Feb. 14

No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 50, No. 9 Washington Union 30

No. 4 Porterville 66, No. 5 Bakersfield Christian 60

No. 11 Madera South at No. 3 Sierra Pacific, 7 p.m. Feb. 15

No. 2 McFarland 83, No. 10 Strathmore 57

Semifinals, Feb. 19

No. 4 Porterville at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial

Madera South/Sierra Pacific-winner at No. 2 McFarland

No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 50, No. 9 Washington Union 30

Washington 11 8 8 3 — 30 Memorial 12 17 10 11 — 50

Washington Union: T. Holland 7, Dean 9, Kuma 12, Verdugo 2.

SJM: Velazquez 3, Shakoor 17, A. James 13, M. James 4. Garrett 3, Parks 5, Murray 2, Mangente 3.

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Feb. 14

No. 1 Caruthers 63, No. 9 Rosamond 25

No. 5 Kern Valley 36, No. 4 East 34

No. 3 Chowchilla 47, No. 6 Granite Hills 42

No. 2 Coalinga 52, No. 10 Firebaugh 42

Semifinals, Feb. 19

No. 5 Kern Valley at No. 1 Caruthers

No. 3 Chowchilla at No. 2 Coalinga

BOYS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 8 Edison at No. 1 Clovis West

No. 5 Clovis East at No. 4 Clovis North

No. 7 St. Joseph at No. 2 Bullard

No. 6 Bakersfield at No. 3 Arroyo Grande

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 9 Roosevelt at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial

No. 5 Porterville at No. 4 Independence

No. 7 Fresno at No. 2 San Luis Obispo

No. 6 Hanford West at No. 3 Lemoore

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 8 Chavez at No. 1 Mt. Whitney

No. 5 Garces at No. 4 Dinuba

No. 6 North at No. 3 Sanger

No. 7 Tulare Western at No. 2 Immanuel

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 8 Madera South at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian

No. 5 Mira Monte at No. 4 Kerman

No. 6 Taft at No. 3 Foothill

No. 7 Kingsburg at No. 2 Central Valley Christian

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 8 Strathmore at No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos

No. 5 Fowler at No. 4 California City

No. 11 Bishop Union at No. 3 Firebaugh

No. 15 Riverdale at No. 7 Orange Cove

BOYS SOCCER

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 9 South at No. 1 San Luis Obispo, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Arroyo Grande at No. 4 Central

No. 6 Clovis North at No. 3 Bullard, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Ridgeview at No. 2 Santa Maria, 5 p.m.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals

No. 9 Stockdale at No. 1 Tulare Western

No. 5 El Diamante at No. 4 Dinuba, 7 p.m., Feb. 15

No. 6 Righetti at No. 3 Sanger, 5 p.m., Feb. 15

No. 10 Edison at No. 2 Reedley,

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals

No. 9 Fresno at No. 1 Madera South, 6 p.m., Feb. 15

No. 12 McLane at No. 4 Lemoore, 6 p.m., Feb. 15

No. 6 Templeton at No. 3 Tulare Union, 5 p.m., Feb. 15

No. 7 Wasco at No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 5 Kerman at No. 1 Foothill

No. 5 Orosi at No. 4 Woodlake

No. 11 Chowchilla at No. 3 Arvin, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 2 Lindsay, 6 p.m.

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 1 Garces, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Fowler at No. 4 Farmersville, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Bishop Union at No. 3 Riverdale, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Taft at No. 2 Mendota, 6 p.m.

DIVISION VI

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 8 Bakersfield Christian at No. 1 Granite Hills

No. 5 Firebaugh vs. No. 4 Central Valley Christian, at College of the Sequoias, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Orange Cove at No. 3 Strathmore

No. 7 Fresno Christian at No. 2 Exeter, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Redwood at No. 1 Clovis North, 3 p.m., Feb. 15

No. 5 Clovis West at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield, 6 p.m., Feb. 15

No. 11 Buchanan at No. 3 San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m., Feb. 15

No. 7 Clovis at No. 2 Central

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 8 Righetti at No. 1 Edison, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Tulare Western at No. 4 Highland, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Madera at No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos

No. 7 Garces at No. 2 Tulare Union, 7 p.m.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Feb. 15

No. 8 Templeton at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Reedley at No. 4 Mission Oak, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Santa Maria at No. 3 Golden West, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Mt. Whitney at No. 2 Hanford, 6 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Foothill at No. 1 Kingsburg, Feb. 15

No. 5 Porterville 2, No. 4 Wasco 0

No. 6 McLane at No. 3 Exeter, Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Fowler 3, No. 7 Dinuba 0

No. 2 Fowler 3, No. 7 Dinuba 0

F, Joeline Nuño 2, Madison Alcantar.

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals

No. 9 Roosevelt at No. 1 Sierra Pacific

No. 13 Coalinga at No. 5 Lindsay, 4:30 p.m., Feb. 15

No. 6 Bishop Union at No. 3 Kerman, 4 p.m., Feb. 15

No. 7 Washington Union at No. 2 Orosi, 5 p.m., Feb. 15

DIVISION VI

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Corcoran at No. 1 Arvin, Feb. 15

No. 5 Kennedy at No. 4 Minarets

No. 6 Immanuel vs. at No. 3 Rosamond

No. 2 Fresno Christian 6, No 7 Orange Cove 0

WRESTLING

CENTRAL SECTION MASTERS

Friday's semifinal matchups at Lemoore High

108

Richard Figueroa, Selma, vs. Noah Arsitio, Clovis North; Dominic Mendez, Righetti, vs. Jack Gioffre, Buchanan

115

Tristan Lujan, Selma, vs. Justin Mouritsen, Clovis; Hayden Zinkin, Clovis North, vs. Carlos Negrete Jr, Buchanan

122

Maximo Renteria, Buchanan, vs. Brandon Paulson, Clovis; Jacob Rivera, Selma, vs. Joey Cruz, Clovis North

128

Devin Murphy, Clovis North, vs. Hunter Leake, Buchanan; Wayne Joint, Lemoore, vs. Cole Reyes, Frontier

134

Ryan Franco, Clovis North, vs. Cade Lucio, Bakersfield; Jonathon Viveros, Kingsburg, vs. Giano Petrucelli, Clovis

140

Tyler Deen, Buchanan, vs. Zach Watts, Clovis North; Ryan Morphis, Frontier, vs. Andrew Bloemhof, Bakersfield

147

Dawson Sihavong, Bullard, vs. Vito Cuttone, Clovis North; Brock Rogers, Corcoran, vs. Joseph Martin, Buchanan

154

Jace Luchau, Selma, vs. Don BeniBanduenga, Righetti; Rey Raiz, Buchanan, vs. Max Anderson, Clovis

162

Matthew Olguin, Buchanan, vs. Will Kloster, Lemoore; Nicholas Zavala, Mission Oak, vs. Max Aguirre, Frontier

172

Christian Rodriguez, Selma, vs. Rocco Contino, Buchanan; Daniel Long, Dinuba, vs. Mark Cardwell, Monache

184

Trent Tracy, Frontier, vs. Felipe Rodriguez, Clovis West; Jordan Annis, Bakersfield, vs. Tyler Gianakopulos, Clovis

197

Jadon Martin, Buchanan, vs. Frederick Sayles, Clovis; Ty Shepherd, Frontier, vs. Bo Jackson, Kingsburg

222

Jacob Good, Clovis, vs. Mateo Morales, Clovis West; Bear Nunley, Tulare Union, vs. Justen Darter, Bakersfield

287

Josiah Hill, Bakersfield, vs. Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley; Jonah Schmidtke, Clovis East, vs. Travone Houston, Hanford

BASEBALL

COCA COLA CLASSIC

Clovis North 9, Tulare Union 0

Tulare Union 000 000 x — 0 2 0 Clovis North 012 150 x — 9 7 0

WP: (Trevor Lott 4IP). LP: Sanchez. CN, Nolan Inouye 2B, RBI; Chris Ortega 2B, RBI; Riley Cooper 2B, 3RBI; Andrew Penrose 2R.

Central 4, Mt. Whitney 2

Central 100 011 1 — 4 4 0 Mt. Whitney 001 100 0 — 2 4 0

WP: Matt Gong. LP: not available. C, Andrew Perales 2-3, HR; Gavin Mancha 1-3, 2R, SB.

Madera 12, Sunnyside 0

Sunnyside 000 00 — 0 Madera 327 0x — 12

WP: Alek Trukki (6Ks). LP: Beltre. M, Shane Pursell 1-2, 2RBI, 2R, 1BB; Caleb Cardoso 2-3, 2R, RBI; Cole Brincefield 1-2, 2RBI, R; Thomas Molina 2-3, RBI. S, Jimmy Gomez 1-2; Joseph Chacon 1-2.

Hanford 9, Clovis West 3

Hanford 000 300 6 — 9 9 2 Clovis West 102 000 0 — 3 6 4

WP: Zayvien Sylvestre. LP: Alex Delgadillo. H, Flavio Perez 2B; Trey Knight 2RBI. CW, Michael Garbedian 2B; Ixan Henderson SB; Jack Winn 2 SB.

Clovis 12, Tulare Western 2

WP: Josiah Penberthy. LP: Levi Faucett. TW, T.J. Martinez 2B; Levi Faucett 2B; Cole Arteaga RBI. C, Miles Henderson 2B, SB, 2RBI; Josiah Penberthy 2B, 4RBI; Ian Mortenson RBI; Brayden Nicholson 3RBI; Justin Tiger RBI.

SOFTBALL

NONLEAGUE

El Diamante 11, Clovis East 0

El Diamante 000 47 — 11 9 0 Clovis East 000 00 — 0 0 1

WP: Karlie Bilbrey. LP: McKenzie Reinhardt. ED, Avery Contreras 2 2B; Jehna Ramiscal 2B, SB; Karlie Bilbrey 3B; Ariana Ruiz SB.