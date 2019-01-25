Miller’s late basket lifts Clovis North past Clovis East in TRAC showdown

When push came to shove Friday night in a crucial Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game, Clovis North High turned once again to junior forward Terri Miller.
He already had a dominant game with 15 hard-fought points. With less than 5 seconds left against Clovis East and the game tied at 66, the 6-foot-6 Miller took the ball in the post, backed a smaller defender down and coolly kissed the ball off the glass and into the hoop despite being fouled. He finished the three-point play and the Broncos’ 69-66 victory.
Clovis East had clawed back from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter in the showdown between Bee Top 10 teams: No. 4 Clovis North and the No. 7 Timberwolves.
“It’s a big win and we all just came together as a team,” Miller said. “It always feels good to score a basket. Even though it’s a game-winning shot, it feels good no matter what.”
“I am so proud of our guys,” Clovis North coach Tony Amundsen said. “They fought the entire game and never gave up and came out with the victory.”
The victory keeps the Broncos (16-7, 5-1) tied for first place in the TRAC with No. 3 Clovis West (22-3, 5-1) as the Golden Eagles defeated Central 84-35. The Broncos will go on the road to face Clovis West on Feb. 4 in what could be a game that decides the winner of the league.
Clovis East (18-6, 4-2) drops to third place with the loss.
