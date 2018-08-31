Jalen Green-led San Joaquin Memorial basketball team gets ESPN exposure this season

San Joaquin Memorial High junior Jalen Green is a five-star basketball recruit and helped the U.S. win the U-17 World Cup this summer in Argentina.

That kind of spotlight helped land Green and the Panthers a date on ESPN Networks when they compete at the three-day HoopHall West Classic in Phoenix. The televised game will be against Pinnacle-Phoenix on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m PST.

“Because of Jalen Green and the exposure and the great player that he is, we got an enormous opportunity,” Memorial coach Brad Roznovsky said. “Obviously we’re excited and it’s motivation for our student-athletes. The motivation for them to play on a nationalscene like that and to be able to play on ESPN ... we’re honored and humbled.”

Roznovsky said the organizers of the HoopHall Classic approached Memorial about joining the field.

Jalen Green received two accolades this week and picked up an offer from Kansas and Memphis in April.

Green was named most valuable player at the U-17 World Cup. In March, he helped the Panthers to the Central Section Division II championship with a 71-66 victory over Selma at Selland Arena.

Green is rated as the No. 2 player in the nation for the 2020 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Roznovksy said the Memorial schedule also includes a trip to Dallas for a two-game showcase on Thanksgiving weekend and the De La Salle MLK Showcase on Jan. 21.