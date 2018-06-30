The 48th annual City/County All-Star basketball game recap, and Hall of Fame inductees

High School All-Star action came to a close on Saturday with four basketball games at Fresno City College.

The 48th annual City/County All-Star game featured players who were selected by coaches ala-NBA style.

▪ East girls 56, West girls 48: Megan Enriquez of Exeter High led the East with 14 points in the win.

▪ West boys 121, East boys 90: David Thomas of Madera South had 25 points and Jasmit Briana of Coalinga chipped in with 24 points for the West.

▪ South girls 75, North girls 67: Taylor Correa of Clovis led the South to a win after leading with 21 points. Haley Bettencourt of Sierra Pacific added 20 points.

▪ North boys 129, South boys 85: Drew Parker of Bullard paved the way for the North by finishing with a game-high 28 points.

Before games got underway, three players were inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame. They included: Amy Parrish of Hanford High, Chris Hernandez of Clovis West and Ray Alvarado, who coached girls basketball at Sanger and Bullard.





Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee





East girls 56, West girls 48

West 12 13 14 9–48

East 10 10 20 16-56

West: Alondra Rubio 4, Alyssa Fernandez 7, Zaiah Padilla 2, Juliet Garcia 7, Allison Bernardi 2, Sarah Ortiz 9, Brandi Wormley 5, Suraya Houston 3, Jennifer Santos 9. East. 10. 10. 20 16–56

East: Hannah Gilreath 9,Marijane Medina 1, Megan Enriquez 14, Susi Cruz 2, Sam Mendoza 8,Luisa Solorio 2, Chloe Welsh 15, Piri Lopez 5.

West boys 121, East boys 90

West 33 33 28 37–121

East 23 15 30 22–90

West: David Thomas 25, Jasmit Briana 24, Nathan Carrion 15, Josh Williams 11, Amkah Hannah 10, Sergio Elenas 8, Daizah Hannah 7, Elijah Mayberry 11, Jason Gains 10.

East: Jeremy Ray 25, Derrick Nguyen 18, Isaiah Cuevas 9,Cannon Eames 8,Xavier Pulido 4, Danny Naranjo 3, Trevor Evers 2, Harvir Sandhu 6, Devontae Massey 3, Lupe Puentes 2, Grant Chauncey 3, Fernando Guardado 7.

South girls 75, North girls 67

South 20 19 20 16–75

North 11 18 18 20–67

South: Taylor Correa 21, Haley Bettencourt 20, Jessica Spencer 11, Janae Tolbert 4, Johana Reyes 7, Allison Cargill 6, Ava Galpin 4.

North: Tonee Bland 10, Shaymany Suarez 7, Kenedi Baxter-Jones 2, Shay Gibbons 16, Lizette Moreno 5, Krystale Gutierrez 22, Courtney Ayala 5.

North boys 129, South boys 85

North 28 28 32 41–129

South 20 12 22 31–85

North: Jatarious Johnson 6, Cash Williams 22, Morice Norris 4, Amari Stroud 15,Brandon Recek 20, Tayshawn Bradford 5, James Hannah 6, Isiah Rodriguez 2, Josiah DeLaCerda 4, Eseosa Ogbeide 4, Drew Parker 28, Uriah Carter 2, Emountray Moultrie 11.

South: Bryce Hernandez 6, Caleb Malalis 6, William Pallesi 22, Cam’ron Wilson 29, Nate Kendricks 10, Hakeem Primes 3, Tiveon Stroud 9.