Jalen Green talks offers and nickname from Philippines

Jalen Green received two accolades this week and picked up an offer from Kansas and Memphis in April.
By
Jalen Green received two accolades this week and picked up an offer from Kansas and Memphis in April.
High School Basketball

Why is San Joaquin Memorial High basketball star Jalen Green headed to Argentina?

By Anthony Galaviz

June 23, 2018 12:08 PM

San Joaquin Memorial High basketball star Jalen Green is busy this summer.

Next stop: Argentina with Team USA for the Under-17 World Cup beginning Thursday.

Green, listed at 6-foot-6, is no stranger to the national team. He helped the U-16 national team to a gold medal in 2017, securing a spot on the U-17 team.

The U-17 World Cup will be held June 30-July 8 in Rosario and Santa Fe, Argentina.

Team USA is a a four-time U-17 gold medalist and will be looking to defend a 30-0 record at the event. The U.S. will open against China on June 30, followed by Mali on July 1 and Serbia on July 3.

Green, rated by many as the nation's best in the Class of 2020, had 22 points in a 74-66 victory over Selma in the Central Section Division II championship. This past season, he averaged 27.9 points per game and 7.7 rebounds.

Green is on the 12-player USA National team with Scottie Barnes and Vernon Carey Jr., teammates at University School-Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; R.J. Hampton, Little Elm-Little Elm, Texas; De'Vion Harmon, Guyer-Corinth, Texas; Evan Mobley, Rancho Christian-Temecula; Wendell Moore Jr., Cox Mill-Charlotte, N.C.); Isaac Okoro, McEachern-Powder Springs, Ga.; Jeremy Roach, Paul VI Catholic-Leesburg, Va.; Isaiah Stewart, La Lumiere-La Porte, Ind.; Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy-Minneapolis; and Romeo Weems, New Haven-New Haven, Mich..

