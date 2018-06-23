Why is San Joaquin Memorial High basketball star Jalen Green headed to Argentina?

San Joaquin Memorial High basketball star Jalen Green is busy this summer.
Next stop: Argentina with Team USA for the Under-17 World Cup beginning Thursday.
Green, listed at 6-foot-6, is no stranger to the national team. He helped the U-16 national team to a gold medal in 2017, securing a spot on the U-17 team.
The U-17 World Cup will be held June 30-July 8 in Rosario and Santa Fe, Argentina.
Team USA is a a four-time U-17 gold medalist and will be looking to defend a 30-0 record at the event. The U.S. will open against China on June 30, followed by Mali on July 1 and Serbia on July 3.
Green, rated by many as the nation's best in the Class of 2020, had 22 points in a 74-66 victory over Selma in the Central Section Division II championship. This past season, he averaged 27.9 points per game and 7.7 rebounds.
Green is on the 12-player USA National team with Scottie Barnes and Vernon Carey Jr., teammates at University School-Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; R.J. Hampton, Little Elm-Little Elm, Texas; De'Vion Harmon, Guyer-Corinth, Texas; Evan Mobley, Rancho Christian-Temecula; Wendell Moore Jr., Cox Mill-Charlotte, N.C.); Isaac Okoro, McEachern-Powder Springs, Ga.; Jeremy Roach, Paul VI Catholic-Leesburg, Va.; Isaiah Stewart, La Lumiere-La Porte, Ind.; Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy-Minneapolis; and Romeo Weems, New Haven-New Haven, Mich..
