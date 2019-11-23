Buchanan boys and Clovis girls cement water polo seasons with state regional titles

Add new plaques to the Buchanan High and Clovis High boys and girls water polo trophy cases.

No. 1 seed Buchanan defeated Jesuit 10-9 and No. 2 Clovis capped its season with a 10-6 victory over No. 1 Soquel in the CIF Division II Northern California regional championships on Saturday at Independence High in San Jose.

Both teams are coming off Central Section championships last weekend.

The Bears defeated Clovis West for the Central Section Division I boys championship 12-10.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Clovis defeated Clovis West 13-8 to claim the Central Section Division I title.

Buchanan earned the top seed in the NorCal playoffs and kept rolling.

The Bears defeated Bella Vista-Fair Oaks 18-8 and Garces 13-12 to get to the regional title game.

The Cougars, meanwhile, were tabbed as the No. 2 seed and defeated Sir Francis Drake-San Anselmo 9-2 and Rio Americano-Sacramento 13-9 to advance to the regional championship.