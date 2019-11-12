Make that a four-peat for Clovis North. Plus, here are the other Central Section champs

Clovis North continues to dominate Central Section girls tennis.

The Broncos captured their fourth consecutive Division I championship with a 6-0 victory over Garces on Tuesday.

Clovis North won all of its single matches en route to the victory.

“The score is probably not indicative of how good Garces was in the season they had this year,” Broncos coach Bryan Juinio said. “We just really had a good team. I think now we’re kind of looking forward to regionals and kind of moving on from there.”

The Broncos’ Fiona Yao said she felt confident coming into the match because of the team had played Garces during the regular season.

“We played this team two times before,” she said. “I already played this girl and I kind of knew what strategy to use and how she played and was pretty confident I was going to come out with the win.”

First round of regionals will begin on Nov. 19.

Division II

It came down to the No. 3 doubles for the tiebreaker.

And top-seeded Sanger came through in that final match as Samie Diaz and Diana Flores won the doubles 10-5 and the Apaches captured the championship with a 5-4 victory against No. 2 St. Joseph.

Just a season ago, Sanger was in the same position — in the section finals. But Sanger was on the opposite end of the result, losing to Redwood.

The win gives Sanger its second section title in school history, the last coming in 2012.

Division III

Third times the charm for Central Valley Christian?

Indeed.

The top-seeded Cavaliers defeated No. 6 Porterville 8-1 for a third straight section championship.

CVC took 5 of 6 single matches and swept the doubles for the victory.

Rylie Westra paced CVC when she defeated Chloe Weaver 6-2, 6-4 in top singles.

Division IV

This time, Kerman came out on top.

The top-seeded Lions defeated No. 2 Taft 6-3 to claim the championship.

Brittney Helmuth and Gwenyth Gastelum provided the clinching win in the No. 3 doubles.

It is the Lions’ third title in school history with the last coming in 2005 when coach Mandi Porto was a player.

Division V

The road to the section championship for No. 4 Mission Oak went like this:

defeated No. 13 Kennedy 7-1.

defeated No. 5 Roosevelt 5-4.

defeated No. 9 Exeter 5-2.

The Hawks topped it off with a a 5-4 victory over No. 3 Shafter to claim the championship.